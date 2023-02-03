Efforts to hold the defendant in a 33-year-old double murder have become complicated by the fact that two of the original investigators are dead.
Michael Louise, 80, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the 1989 deaths of George and Catherine Peacock, his wife’s parents. Louise was in Rutland County criminal court on Friday for a hearing to determine whether the weight of the evidence in the case is sufficient to justify continuing to hold him without bail.
While investigators at the time looked at Louise as a suspect, evidence was deemed insufficient to charge him until the Vermont State Police cold-case unit gave the case a fresh look in 2020. Modern testing techniques were used on a blood stain found in Louise’s car and showed a match to George Peacock, and Louise was arrested in October.
Much of the Friday hearing was taken up by defense attorney Daniel Sedon arguing that a significant portion of that evidence was inadmissible. Sedon said that a number of investigative documents submitted by the state constituted hearsay and could not be used. The hearing also featured testimony about Louise’s character from several of his relatives, who expressed shock and disbelief at the charges.
No decision about Louise’s continued detention was made Friday.
Judge Cortland Corsones said he had to review the hundreds of pages of documents submitted, and said he would allow time for certain additional submissions before scheduling another hearing for arguments on the motion.
Sedon began his challenges to the evidence with an affidavit from Detective Samuel Truex, saying portions of it referring to the initial investigation were not Truex’s personal knowledge and therefore were inadmissible as hearsay. Sedon noted these included statements from two detectives from the initial investigation who have since died.
“Merely packaging someone’s statements into an affidavit does not make them admissible,” Sedon argued.
In several instances, Judge Corsones agreed, saying he would exclude items unless the state could call witnesses to testify in support of them.
Sedon also convinced Corsones that a medical examiner report was inadmissible without supporting testimony from the medical examiner, who the attorneys said now lives in New Zealand.
“It’s the medical examiner’s testimony in written form,” Sedon said. “The defense has the right to confront witnesses at trial.”
Attorneys at the hearing said the defendant’s character also factors into decisions on whether to hold him without bail, and Sedon called four relatives of Louise to testify. His stepdaughter, Kimberly Leonard, called Louise “an honest, quiet man who’s not quick to anger.”
“He’s patient,” she said. “He’s fun with the kids and the pets. He’s always been supportive of my mom and welcoming to us. ... I just don’t know him in the capacity he’s being portrayed.”
Her husband, George Leonard, called Louise “a big gentle teddy bear” and “a very loving husband,” whom he had never seen angry. Donald Smith, husband of another of Louise’s stepdaughters, said Louise was “easy-going” and “a joy to be around.”
“Never an evil word came out of his mouth,” Smith said. “I’ve never heard Mike lie. ... I’ve never heard him tell me anything where I questioned it.”
Penny Louise, Michael Louise’s wife and the Peacock’s daughter, described driving to her parents’ house the day after the body was found in the car where the blood stain was found. She said they walked around inside the house as her aunt began cleaning it.
“She started cleaning, and she didn’t want anyone to help her,” Penny Louise said. “She didn’t think we should be doing that because they were our parents.”
Penny Louise was the only one of the defense witnesses cross-examined by Assistant Bennington County State’s Attorney Jared Bianchi, who is handling the case due to a staffing shortage in the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s office. Bianchi asked whether she remembered a phone conversation she had with Michael Louise shortly after his arrest in which he suggested she drove the car and might have been the source of the blood stain. She said she did not and continued to say so after Bianchi played portions of the conversation for her.
“I don’t remember that conversation, and it’s probably because I was so shocked, coming out of the kitchen to tell Mike his breakfast was ready and finding him in handcuffs,” she said.
Criminal history also factors into the decision. Sedon argued that Michael Louise’s record, which consists of a 1966 conviction for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in Rhode Island, was not recent enough to weigh in.
The Peacocks were found dead on Sept. 17, 1989, by an associate who came to check on George Peacock after he failed to show up for work — something investigators said they were told was highly out of character for him.
Michael Louise became a focus of the investigation, according to court records, when he incorrectly inferred that police were looking at his travels on the day of the murder. Louise reacted by leaving home, according to affidavits, taking a gun and leaving behind what they interpreted as a suicide note.
When he returned home, according to police, Louise said he “freaked out” because he had traveled toward the Peacocks’ house that day but never got there and feared he would be blamed for the killing. Police said shifting details in his story and a missing pair of work boots fueled suspicion. The blood stain was found in his car, according to affidavits, but DNA testing at the time was inconclusive.
