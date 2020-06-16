BERLIN — With Highway Superintendent Tim Davis less than two weeks away from retiring, remembering the name of his just-hired replacement won’t be much of a challenge.
Tim Davis will replace Tim Davis and both father and son will work together next week as part of a transition that will end on June 30 when the elder Davis hands the keys to the Town Garage to his heir apparent.
Town Administrator Dana Hadley confirmed Monday night that the younger Davis had been offered and accepted the job his dad has held since 2012 and will start work next Monday.
Capping a hiring process that featured a notable bump in the road the Select Board gave Hadley the green light to make the job offer following a closed-door meeting last week.
Board Chairman Brad Towne said Tuesday six candidates applied for the job and that list was quickly narrowed to two by a committee that included Hadley and Selectman Justin Lawrence.
Tim Davis Jr. was one of the finalists and was eventually offered the job after the board’s favored candidate declined the position based on what Towne described as “salary concerns.” The job pays $23-an-hour to start, which increases to $24-an-hour after successful completion of a 90-day probationary period.
Towne said both finalists were “well-qualified” and while board members expressed a preference for one they were comfortable with either taking over the town road crew.
“We thought we had two pretty good choices,” he said.
The younger Davis lives in Northfield and has worked for several years for the state Agency of Transportation’s maintenance division for several years. Lawrence said his latest duties involved helping manage plow operators and road crews as assistant supervisor at the VTRANs maintenance facility in Williamstown.
Lawrence said Davis received a glowing recommendation from his immediate supervisor and the fact that his father knows how things operate in Berlin didn’t hurt.
The elder Davis lives in Marshfield and worked on the local road crew in the 1980s, before returning in 2012 to fill the superintendent’s vacancy created when former Richard Tetreault left to take over as superintendent of the public works department in Barre Town. He came to Berlin after leaving a similar position in Northfield and has nearly 40 years of experience working on and managing municipal road crews.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
