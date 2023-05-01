MONTPELIER — The roads through a scenic, city-owned tract that sits at the end of County Club Road could be paved with revenue generated from a tax increment financing district in order to transform the former nine-hole golf course into the Capital City’s newest neighborhood.
The same goes for water and sewer lines that would be needed beneath those theoretical streets, as well as any other infrastructure improvements — both on and off site — that could be required to unleash the development potential of the 134-acre property.
Amid fresh skepticism involving still-evolving plans for a site the city bought for $3 million last year, a TIF district was floated as one possible way to cover the much heftier expense that is lurking.
More than two dozen residents who attended the first of three community engagement forums that will be held in coming days were told over the weekend there are variations on the TIF theme.
One would require clearing several hurdles in order to secure a state-designated TIF district that consultant Stephanie Clarke said would enable the city to leverage 70% of the municipal and education tax revenue generated by any new development on the site.
“A state TIF (district) is very powerful,” Clarke said, noting Montpelier “dissolved” the one that it had after plans for a new hotel fell through in the middle of the pandemic and the need for a parking garage the city planned to construct fizzled.
Clarke said getting the state to sign off on a new one isn’t a given and the city would first need to change its zoning regulations, secure “growth center” status for the property and probably subdivide it before attempting to make that case.
“It’s far from being a guarantee,” she said.
Clarke said the alternative would be a “municipal-only” TIF district. Under that scenario, the city wouldn’t be able to tap a share of education taxes generated by new development on the property, but could decide that municipal tax revenue tied to the site be spent on the site.
And here’s where things get tricky, because the projected tax revenue under any of the three scenarios under consideration assume full build out — public and private — from the start.
Residents were told that isn’t likely to happen with respect to a property that would probably be developed in phases.
Clarke stressed the preliminary nature of the master planning process, pushing back on those who have publicly suggested it has gotten ahead of itself.
“This is not, by any means, a final land plan,” she said, referring to three substantially similar concept designs that were on display in the building that served for decades as the local Elks Lodge.
“There’s not a developable scenario here with (the) design or … detail that’s needed,” she added. “It is a vision.”
When tackling a project that Clarke said may take a decade or more to complete, you have to start somewhere, suggesting there is an “immediate need” for recreation and housing in the community and the hope was to hone in on how to address both.
“If you don’t have a vision, you don’t have a direction,” she said. “How can you come up with a list of next steps?”
North Street resident Steve Sease echoed Councilor Tim Heney’s recent call for more detailed information about the site, suggesting it was premature to solicit input on competing conceptual designs.
“I just can’t respond without knowing whether anything up there is any more than a nice picture right now,” he said.
Clarke said she understood those who have called for the city to unleash engineers to evaluate what is and isn’t possible on the site, and that work would be a “big piece of the next step.” However, she said it shouldn’t stop residents from weighing in on a brief online survey that was launched on the city’s website on Monday and will remain open through May 12.
Responding to a concern by some who attended Saturday’s session, the survey does ask those who take it to indicate if they are Montpelier residents — something that an earlier survey did not. It also asks them to rank the three concept designs prepared based on earlier feedback, though it wasn’t clear to resident Ron Wild how that would assist in refining a vision for the property.
“This survey … is really about balance,” he said, acknowledging the tension between recreation and housing, but noting the absence of meaningful detail and a “none of the above” response.
“What are the assumptions that you’re going to draw from it moving forward?” he asked.
That question wasn’t clearly answered.
But for the total number of housing units, which range from a high of 292 to a low of 184, the differences in the three plans are subtle and, in some cases, hard to understand.
Some of those differences affect the “order of magnitude estimates” that have been used to compare them, and by illustrative extension how harnessing some form of TIF would ease — if not erase — the burden of developing the property.
The most notable difference between the three plans is that while two contemplate the construction of four, five-story apartment buildings that would collectively accommodate 196 new housing units, the third features only three of those five-story buildings for a combined total of 132 units.
That 64-unit swing matters in more ways than one, though the only perceptible benefit to the city is that by reducing the number of overall housing units on the property, incurring the cost of upgrading the intersection of Country Club Road and Route 2 might not be necessary.
Rough estimates suggest that the upgrade could cost $2 million — a number used in both of the other proposals. With respect to the apartment buildings, which would be constructed by a private developer, the onsite infrastructure needed to support either option is essentially the same. Deleting the fourth building from one of the proposals drives up the projected per-unit infrastructure cost, making it look significantly more expensive on a per-unit basis than it would be if you added back the fourth building and assumed the $2 million to upgrade the intersection. It also reduces the horsepower of any TIF district by eliminating the assessed value of an additional five-story building from the calculations.
There are other attributes of that proposal that do save money and increase the amount of open land on the property that might make it otherwise make it more attractive.
Instead, some have suggested it isn’t financially viable due to the comparatively low number of units.
Josh Jerome, community and economic development specialist for the city, kicked off the two-hour session by stressing the “aspirational” nature of the documents, suggested the favored one would serve as a “road map” for future development of the property.
Before it was over, Jerome was asked whether the concerns of the cross-country skiing group that has regularly used the property have been addressed.
Jerome said there are trails throughout the property, but getting from one end to the other might require crossing roads.
“I think the intention is to work with them (cross-country skiers), but I think the intention is to prioritize housing first, then a three-month recreational activity,” he said, prompting push back from one man in the audience.
“Good land use planning can incorporate both ski trails, as well as roads,” he said.
The second forum is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. Unlike Saturday’s session, it will include a remote option. The forum’s will wrap up with an all-virtual session set for next Monday at noon.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.