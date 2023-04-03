With warming temperatures and the development of new houses, Vermont is becoming a perfect breeding ground for ticks, experts say. Tick populations in the state are growing each year, and there’s not a lot we can do to stop it.
“I grew up in Champlain Valley, and I was outdoors all the time as a kid, and ticks were just not a thing at all,” said Patti Casey, director of the environmental surveillance program at the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. “And so they are definitely moving into the Northeast in very large numbers.”
Why? Casey pointed to climate change.
“We’re seeing a lot of variability in temperatures in the winters in Vermont,” said Casey. “We’re having more warm spells that will allow the adults to emerge and quest when they’re looking for a blood meal.”
That’s true: Air temperatures in Vermont in winter have gone up more than 4 degrees Fahrenheit compared to figures in 1960, according to the state, and Lake Champlain has failed to completely freeze over for each of the last four years, part of a longstanding trend.
When temperatures are above freezing, ticks are more active, and are more likely to spread diseases deadly to both humans and animals like moose.
Ticks use snow for insulation, so less snow coverage can be detrimental for the species. But even though Vermont has been getting less snow, the species is still thriving.
Studies have also shown that “when we look at the range of Lyme disease, it’s actually expanding in all possible directions and not just northward,” said Natalie Kwit, Vermont’s public health veterinarian for the state Department of Health.
These studies show that climate change is not the only factor contributing to a rise in tick populations.
The ticks’ success can also be attributed to the changes in Vermont’s landscape, said Casey.
“Now we’re cutting up land and making more residential areas and suburban areas,” said Casey. “And ticks really love that a lot. They love interrupted landscapes.”
Ticks thrive in ecotones, zones in between two diverse ecosystems, such as a field and a residential area. This is because ecotones attract hosts that are ideal for ticks. Mice, squirrels and deer are all common hosts for ticks and often can be found in these zones.
Casey added that invasive vegetation such as barberry and honeysuckle, both prevalent in Vermont, also help ticks because the two species attract mice.
“So everything is kind of coming together to make it really friendly for ticks to thrive in Vermont,” said Casey.
The environmental surveillance program conducts research on tick populations and disease rates. About half of the ticks the agency collects carry the pathogen that causes Lyme disease, but that does not mean you have a 50% chance of getting Lyme disease.
“The transmission rate is actually quite a bit lower,” said Casey. “So that’s an important distinction to make.”
“Vector-borne diseases are complicated,” said Kwitt, a veterinarian for the department of health. “The tick has to get infected from feeding on something that’s infected, then giving it to another potential intermediate host even before it bites a human.”
The state monitors tick populations and disease rates, as well as changes over time. It then shares its data with the Centers for Disease Control, who tests the ticks for pathogens. “So they can aggregate it with other jurisdictions and have a national look at the landscape of tick-borne diseases,” said Kwitt.
“It’s all about trying to reduce human disease by informing the public on how to prevent exposure to tick borne diseases,” said Kwitt.
Casey said there are not a lot of viable options for managing tick populations on a broad scale, so it often comes down to self-protection.
Casey recommends wearing long pants and long-sleeves, tucking your pants into socks and using a tick repellent when going into fields with tall grass or forested areas. She also recommends throwing your clothes in the dryer and showering immediately after coming inside to kill any ticks.
“Don’t forget about your pets,” added Kwitt. “There’s been studies that show that pet ownership, because they go outside, increases your likelihood for tick encounters.”
Kwitt also recommends buying vet-approved tick prevention products for your furry friends.
As for managing ticks on a larger scale, ticks populations are too scattered to target efficiently.
“On a very small scale, you can manage your yard to some extent through a pesticide application of stuff in your yard,” Casey said, adding, “But there’s no municipal-level or state-level or regional-level control of ticks.”
Casey said her work surveying for ticks shows just how difficult a large-scale approach to tick management would be.
“There’s places that we go to collect where we’ll drag a line, and then we’ll find a bunch of ticks, and we’ll move 50 feet over and drag an identical line and not find anything or very few,” she said.
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.
