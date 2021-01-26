BERLIN — The virtual interviews are underway and a decision could be days away as the Select Board takes its second swing at hiring Berlin’s next town administrator.
Nearly six months and one failed search since Dana Hadley announced he was retiring after six years on the job, the board is again close to hiring a long-term successor.
Chairman Brad Towne said Tuesday afternoon the first of three finalists for the job would be interviewed by the board later that night and, he said, arrangements had been made to interview the other two during virtual sessions that are expected to wrap up on Thursday.
This is the point in the program where the initial search was derailed in December, when both out-of-state finalists were dropped from consideration, prompting the board to immediately re-advertise the position and request applications be submitted by Monday.
It isn’t clear how many people applied — there were roughly a dozen by one count — and by the time Monday’s deadline arrived. Towne said the list had been narrowed to four viable candidates including three who were interviewed by a committee that was missing at least one member.
Selectman Justin Lawrence was appointed to serve on the committee — as was Towne — but wasn’t able to attend the recent round of interviews.
Last week Lawrence publicly questioned the oversight, and this week Towne owned it.
“I should never have let it happen,” he said of the scheduling glitch.
Fortunately, Towne said the three candidates interviewed by the committee without Lawrence would now be interviewed by the full board with him — limiting the damage done and giving Lawrence the opportunity to assess each of the three finalists.
Towne said two of the three finalists are Vermonters, and one of them is a retired executive who lives in Berlin. The other, he said, lives in Shelburne, is much nearer the beginning of his career. That candidate doesn’t have managerial experience, but has taken courses on municipal government and is an alternative to the other more seasoned finalists.
Towne said the third finalist is from Maine and has an extensive background in “redevelopment” and budgeting.
“I think any of the three could do the job,” he said, suggesting the same was likely true of a fourth candidate who didn’t make the cut.
Towne said the drop-off from there was steep.
“There were some (applicants) who didn’t have any experience,” he said.
Towne said if the interviews go well, and there is agreement among board members, it is possible they could make a decision during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. However, he said, it is possible the board will need more time — and possibly a second round of interviews — with some or all of the finalists before making a decision.
For the time being, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski is serving as interim town administrator and, Towne said, he aided the committee in the screening process and helped facilitate the virtual interviews.
