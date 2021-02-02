BARRE — A flurry of last-minute candidates have set the stage for contested races for three of four expiring seats on the Barre Unified School Board.
A quirk in the school district’s articles of agreement gave prospective candidates in Barre and Barre Town an extra week to think about running and that made a big difference, according to clerks in both communities.
A week ago City Clerk Carol Dawes only had one candidate – Sarah Pregent – for one of two School Board seats. At the time Pregent was the only candidate running for the three-year seat held by Giuliano Cecchinelli II. She still is, but after Monday’s 5 p.m. filing deadline, Dawes confirmed two candidates – Abigail Smith and William Toborg – vying for the seat now held by School Director Emel Cambel.
Appointed to fill a vacancy last year, Cambel chose not to run for the School Board seat and is instead involved in a contested race for the City Council. Cambell and fellow School Director Tim Boltin are both running for the Ward 1 council seat held by John Steinman.
Things changed even more dramatically in Barre Town, where Town Clerk Donna Kelty had no candidates for expiring board seats now held by Chairman Paul Malone and School Director Victoria Pompei.
This week, Kelty said four candidates are running to fill those two three-year seats.
The list includes Renee Badeau, Jody Emerson, Christine Parker and Brent Young. The top two will secure seats on a nine-member board that will welcome four new members next month.
The late surge in interest saves the board from operating shorthanded while soliciting people interested in being appointed to fill what looked like three vacancies a week ago.
Instead, voters will choose who serves and those elected won’t have to run for re-election next year as would have been the case if they were appointed after Town Meeting Day.
