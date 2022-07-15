EAST MONTPELIER — Three people are running for the Democratic nomination for the Washington-5 Vermont House district which encompasses East Montpelier and Middlesex.
Ela Chapin, Theo Kennedy and Zachary Sullivan are each running to replace Rep. Kimberly Jessup, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection.
Chapin grew up in Calais and now lives in East Montpelier with her spouse and two children. She said in an email this is her first time running for elected office.
“All my life I have felt called to serve my community, and have served on public and nonprofit boards, state and municipal committees, and in other volunteer positions, including as an EMT. I am often motivated to step up and represent or serve when there is a need for action or leadership, and I see that need right now,” she said.
Chapin said she studied environmental science and ecology as an undergraduate and her early career was dedicated to outdoor education. She said she went on to receive a master's in policy and planning and worked for 15 years as the state's director of the Farm & Forest Viability Program.
Chapin said she would be a caring leader and strong advocate if elected to the State House.
“I envision Vermont as an equitable, inviting and livable place for current and future Vermonters. I will work to implement this vision, and to maintain a civil and productive State House where Vermonters work together to get things done,” she said.
Chapin said that vision includes equitable access to quality and affordable child care, health care, housing, and paid family and medical leave; enhancing village centers and downtowns through support for community spaces and small businesses, and advancing affordable housing and development in designated growth centers to follow Smart Growth principle; and advancing the state's Climate Action Plan.
Sullivan is originally from southern New Hampshire. He said in a phone interview he moved around a bit after college before settling down in Vermont and has lived in East Montpelier since 2014. He and his spouse have two children.
Sullivan has worked as an analyst in health policy and health care. He said he came here to help the state implement a single-payer health care system. He said Vermont is one of the more progressive states in the country and was trying to figure out how to manage health care costs without the system being entirely governed by the free market. He said because the state is so rural, it's difficult to get away from monopoly health care providers and the state has been working on ways to manage that.
While the effort to implement a single-payer system in the state ultimately failed, Sullivan said what he learned in that experience was that the goal, however it can be accomplished, should be to make sure everyone has health care coverage and it needs to be equitable.
Sullivan has been elected to his town's planning commission, where he currently serves as chair, but he said he's never run for higher office until now. He said he decided to seek a seat in the Vermont House because of the roadblocks he kept running into on the commission.
He said East Montpelier recently changed some of its zoning in an attempt to make it easier to develop in the village to create more affordable housing, but there's only so much that can be done on the town level.
Sullivan said the commission is now starting to work on the town's energy plan.
He said some of that work “is really outside our wheelhouse. Things like how do we meet our targets for adopting electric cars? Or the use of heat pumps rather than fossil fuels to heat homes.”
He said he hopes his experience on the local level will help shape statewide policy, if elected.
Sullivan said he almost decided against running now because he has young children. He said the past couple years have been tough on young families, especially when it comes to finding child care and housing.
“When the seat opened up, my first reaction was, 'I wish I could do this, but it's really not the right time family-wise.' But then my second thought was, 'We can't have all the people in this situation say now isn't the right time.' We do have to have some people running who are dealing with this experience,” he said.
Kennedy is a lawyer by trade and his family owned and operated the gelato business Chill in Montpelier for nine years before selling it earlier this year. He lives in Middelsex with his spouse and has four children. Kennedy was born in Maine and moved around the country and the world before settling down in Vermont in 1999.
He worked for seven years as director of planning, policy and regulation at the state Department for Children and Families and for two years each as director of health rates and forms at Vermont Health Care Administration and consumer affairs and information specialist at the state Department of Public Service.
Kennedy ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate the past two elections. He said in a phone interview he had been gearing up for another Senate run when he heard Jessup was stepping down so he switched his focus to that seat.
Kennedy said he's running because he wants to serve. He said his approach to solving problems is coalition building and listening to people. He said with his experience, he understands how state government works and can help get things done.
Kennedy also serves on his town's planning commission which he said has finished its energy plan. He said climate change is at the top of his list of issues that need to be addressed.
He said, “We have a Global Warming Solutions Act. We have recommendations from the Climate Council. From my perspective, how do we then begin to implement what's envisioned there to meet our goals?”
He said the state relies heavily on municipal government and local control. Kennedy said when it comes to things like better energy efficiency or smart growth or carbon sequestration, the state needs to engage with those on the local level with a focus on equity and fairness.
“I'd like to make sure that the Legislature continues to support local efforts to do the work, to figure out what folks can do in their communities. Not dictate from on high what they must do, but rather allow folks to come up with solutions that work for them in their communities,” he said.
