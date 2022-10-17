MONTPELIER — Three of the four people looking to represent Barre City in the Legislature took part in a forum earlier this month.

The forum, held Oct. 5, was put on by ORCA Media and The Bridge. The moderator was John Hollar, former mayor of Montpelier. Residents can go to bit.ly/forum1005barre to watch the forum on YouTube.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.