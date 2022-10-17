MONTPELIER — Three of the four people looking to represent Barre City in the Legislature took part in a forum earlier this month.
The forum, held Oct. 5, was put on by ORCA Media and The Bridge. The moderator was John Hollar, former mayor of Montpelier. Residents can go to bit.ly/forum1005barre to watch the forum on YouTube.
There are four people running for two Vermont House seats in the Washington-3 District representing Barre City. Rep. Tommy Walz, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection. Rep. Peter Anthony, also a Democrat, is running for his third term.
Anthony is a retired professor of economics who has lived in Barre since 1975. He's served on the City Council, the Board of Civil Authority and as mayor.
Democrat Jonathan Williams is running to replace Walz. Williams is the senior grants and contracts manager at the Vermont Foodbank. He was appointed to the Vermont Communications Board by then-governo Peter Shumlin and has worked in municipal government for towns, including Pomfret, Calais and Essex Junction.
Tom Kelly is running as a Republican. Kelly has worked as a prosecutor since 1987 and served two terms as Washington County State's Attorney. He is the local organizer for 40 Days for Life, an organization that protests abortion, including outside the Planned Parenthood in Barre.
Kelly had been working as a deputy prosecutor in Lamoille County until he publicly stated he was let go about a year ago for refusing to wear a mask on the job after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Brian Judd is also running as a Republican. Both Judd and Kelly defeated Barre City Councilor Michael Deering in the August primary election.
Judd returned to the city in 2019 after spending 25 years in California.
Judd, who grew up in Barre, made headlines when he challenged in court his election loss to Teddy Waszazak on the Barre City Council in 2020. He's also been a vocal critic of the council, especially when it comes to his support for hanging a large U.S. flag across North Main Street for certain occasions.
Judd did not take part in the forum earlier this month. Hollar said Judd apparently chose not to participate.
According to his campaign mailer, Judd opposes Article 22, which would ensure abortion stays legal in Vermont by adding language to the state's constitution. He said he does not support any increase in taxes and, “the only way we achieve peace and prosperity is through law and order.”
Judd said parents should get an equal say in what their children are taught in school.
Hollar asked the candidates what the most important issue is facing the district and what they would do about that issue, if elected.
Anthony said housing is the top priority. He said the city already has a rental registry. He said the Legislature tried to make such a registry statewide to take some of the pressure off Barre and older communities like it, but the bill was vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott.
He said there are limited funds available, as well as limited building lots to use those funds on.
“We will keep working at it, but this is a very difficult situation,” he said.
Kelly said cost of living is an issue Barre voters are concerned with. He said he wasn't sure what the Legislature could do about it.
He said those at the State House could use pandemic relief dollars to help pay for infrastructure, which could help reduce tax bills, instead of creating new programs that will need funding.
Kelly said funding for schools “is a burden to the community.” He said legislators should work to reduce the teacher-student ratio.
Williams said he, like Anthony, has heard housing is the top concern from residents. He said there are things the Legislature can do to make the state more affordable to live in.
“We can certainly tweak Act 250 to alleviate some of the requirements for downtown municipalities. Make it easier for new housing projects and developments to go up. I think we can tax corporations that are buying up a lot of the housing stock in Barre,” he said.
Hollar asked the candidates whether they believe President Joe Biden was elected legitimately and if not, to explain their position. He also asked the candidates whether they supported mailing ballots to registered voters, which was done in Vermont ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Kelly said mailing voters a ballot wasn't necessary, wasn't wise policy and wished it could be reversed.
“I have no problem with ballots that would be requested, absentee ballots are fine,” he said.
Kelly said there are “legitimate questions” about the 2020 election.
“The circumstantial evidence is quite persuasive that there were irregularities. I think a thinking person can question, but the president of the United States is Mr. Biden and I respect that that's the way it is,” he said.
Williams said Biden was legitimately elected. He said there wasn't any solid evidence available to question the election.
“Voting fraud is not an issue in Vermont nor do I believe it is an issue nationwide,” he said.
Williams said he wanted to provide more access to those looking to engage in voting, including those who are homebound, older or with a disability. Williams said he supported mailing ballots to residents.
Anthony said he, too, believed the president was elected legitimately. He said he also supported mailing ballots.
Anthony said the Legislature made some changes to elections in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including mailing ballots for general elections. He said the feedback he received from residents was they liked getting a ballot in the mail. He said an absentee ballot is fine, but asked what if a resident forgets to ask for one and can't make it to a polling place the day of the election?
“Too bad. Well that's not right. Too bad is not an excuse. So I'm in favor of continuing the mailing of ballots for all registered voters ahead of time,” he said.
