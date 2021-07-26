WATERBURY — For Scott Culver, the third try to get onto the school board was the charm.
At a special meeting of the Harwood Unified Union School Board last week, Culver was appointed to fill a vacancy to represent Waterbury through the March Town Meeting Day 2022 election.
The board voted 8-3 choosing Culver who was the applicant recommended by the Waterbury Select Board earlier in the week.
Culver ran in March and came in third place for what were two three-year terms on the board. (He won 518 votes behind Michael Frank with 590 and Marlena Tucker Fishman with 578.)
He also applied in April 2020 when there was a vacancy and the board at that time chose to appoint Michael Frank to the position. It was Frank who resigned in June creating this recent opening. Frank was elected in March to a three-year term. He resigned after the board’s last meeting for the school year in June without giving a specific reason for that decision. Contacted this week, Frank declined to discuss his move other than to say stepping down will give him more time to spend with his family.
Culver’s appointment will run until the election next March at which point the voters will choose who will hold the position for the remaining two years for that seat. Culver told the board in his interview on Wednesday that he would be interested to run in March to serve out the rest of the term.
Waterbury has four seats on the HUUSD board. The other members are Caitlin Hollister whose term ends in 2022, Kelley Hackett whose term ends in 2023, and Fishman who whose term runs until March 2024.
Culver was one of four people the board interviewed at the special July 21 meeting. The others were business management consultant Glenn Andersen, lawyer Victoria Taravella, and Bill Poderzay, a special education teacher in Essex.
Although state law calls for the school board to appoint a replacement when a vacancy comes up in between elections, the process allows for input from the select board in the community the position represents. The Waterbury Select Board interviewed Culver, Andersen and Taravella on Monday; Poderzay didn’t reply to schedule an interview, according to Town Clerk Carla Lawrence.
A fifth applicant initially included in the group withdrew before the select board meeting. Jacqueline Kelleher, who works at the state Agency of Education, said told Waterbury Roundabout she reconsidered after seeing the others step forward including Culver who ran for a board seat. She also said she may have needed to check with superiors whether her work as director of special education for the state might have precluded her from being on a school board.
The only Harwood alumnus in the group, Culver, has worked in occupational health and safety for much of his career. He said he would like to be “a liaison to the Waterbury community” as a board member regarding the multitude of projects the district has on deck. “We need to make sure that we understand the direction we are moving in is the direction that (the community) wants to be in as well as what is good for our students, our faculty, and our staff,” he said.
The board’s 8-3 vote translated to 51.85% for Culver and 26.4% for Taravella. Waterbury members Caitlin Hollister and Fishman along with Waitsfield representative Christine Sullivan voted for Taravella. The remainder of the board supported Culver with the exceptions of Jeremy Tretiak of Waitsfield who was absent and Chair Torrey Smith of Duxbury who customarily does not vote except in the case of a tie.
The school board’s meeting where it appointed Culver was its second in as many weeks to fill a board vacancy. The board on July 14 made an appointment to a seat representing Duxbury that also runs until the March 2022 election. The board chose Cindy Senning, a former Duxbury Elementary School principal, school nurse, teacher and school board member for that position. That term will have one year remaining for voters to decide in the March election.
Video recordings of HUUSD board meetings can be found on the district’s YouTube channel. The July 21 meeting has two videos given a break for an executive session for deliberations. After some technical difficulties, interviews begin in the first clip at the 13:00 mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.