BARRE — It took less than 24 hours for Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault to decide to run for state attorney general.
Thibault, a Democrat, had said Thursday afternoon he was considering running for the office after Attorney General TJ Donovan announced he would not seek re-election. The prosecutor had said he wanted to take a few days, talk with friends and family and come to a decision.
Then Thibault held a news conference Friday morning in Barre where he announced he would indeed run for the higher office.
According to a news release announcing his candidacy for attorney general, Thibault’s priorities will include criminal justice reform, defending democracy and fundamental rights, environmental justice and public safety, and protecting Vermonters.
As state’s attorney, the statement said Thibault, “has emphasized a pro-active and holistic approach to public safety. He has supported restorative practices, drug treatment court, and has been an ally to victims of crime — particularly those impacted by intimate partner or sexual violence.”
In an interview Friday, the prosecutor said he had planned to take more time before reaching a decision to run. He said when he got home Thursday night the first thing his wife, Johanna, said to him was, “Well, you’re running aren’t you?”
“It turned out to be a pretty short conversation,” Thibault said.
He’s previously served as a JAG officer oversees in the U.S. Army and currently serves as such an officer in the Army Reserve. He said one of the scariest and most exciting moments of his life was the first time jumping out of a plane.
“One of the lessons is, when the (jump) light turns green, you don’t hesitate, you go. You trust your instinct and your experience. That kind of weighed on me. Rather than sit and keep the mystery going or really ponder, I just decided to say it’s something worth going for,” he said.
Thibault said he wanted to be the state’s top law enforcement officer because Vermont faces many challenges. He said he’s interested in learning more about educational law, municipal law and environmental law, not just his base of criminal law, to help address those challenges.
He said looking at the current political atmosphere and what’s been going on in the U.S. Supreme Court, including a recently leaked draft decision that would overturn Roe vs. Wade, opening the door to states to criminalize abortion, the state may have to focus over the next few years on sustaining and preserving rights that may have been taken for granted or appeared to be settled law.
He said he’s never shied away from a complex case or a tricky issue as a prosecutor, so he’d like to be at the forefront of promoting and defending Vermont’s values.
Thibault had been preparing to run for reelection for another four-year term as state’s attorney this fall. But he said Friday his sole focus will be on the attorney general’s race, so the top prosecutor’s seat in Washington County will be up for grabs.
Thibault said it feels funny to suddenly become a lame duck state’s attorney. He said he’s proud of the trajectory his office has followed over the past five years.
Thibault was hired by then-state’s attorney Scott Williams as his chief deputy state’s attorney in June 2016. He went on to work under Donovan as an assistant attorney general and was appointed as state’s attorney in Washington County by Gov. Phil Scott in February 2018 following Williams’ resignation. Thibault was elected to a four-year term in the fall of 2018.
He said he came into the office in 2018 “under incredibly difficult circumstances” after Williams’ departure and it hasn’t been easy with a long backlog of cases to address and deputy positions to fill, but those in his office worked hard as a team to get back on track. He said he hesitated on running for attorney general because he didn’t want to leave that team behind.
“If we were still in crisis or the office wasn’t in the position it was in, I’d have more hesitation to leave. But I look around and I see deputies that have gone from being unsure of themselves to being able to take on the most complicated cases,” he said.
It does not appear Thibault will be alone in the race for the state’s next attorney general. Charity Clark, Donovan’s chief of staff, has publicly stated she’s considering running with a strong motivation to be Vermont’s first woman attorney general. Others, including Burlington attorney Brooks McArthur, have reportedly expressed interest in the position, as well.
Thibault lives in Cabot and is chair of the school board there.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.