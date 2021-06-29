BARRE — The Washington County state’s attorney has conceded an activist from Burlington who has refused to disclose their sources of information about the disappearance of Ralph “Rizz” Jean-Marie is likely protected under the state’s shield law.
Lee Morrigan, 36, faces a contempt of court charge. Morrigan uses they/them pronouns.
They have been an outspoken critic of the investigation into the disappearance of Jean-Marie, a 38-year-old Black man who was last seen at The Hollow Inn in April 2020.
Supporters of Jean-Marie have said they believe more hasn’t been done to find him because of the color of his skin and his lower economic status.
Morrigan confronted Barre City Police Chief Tim Bombardier about surveillance footage from the motel at a news conference held in April to mark the year that has passed since Jean-Marie’s disappearance. Bombardier wouldn’t confirm or deny the existence of the footage, but Morrigan said they have sources confirming it exists.
Morrigan declined to speak to investigators, so a subpoena was issued and Morrigan was called into court for an inquest hearing in May, which is a confidential court process involving an active investigation.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault and Judge Mary Morrissey compelled Morrigan at the hearing to reveal the two sources who told them about the footage and Morrigan refused. Morrigan said they have never seen the footage and police are supposed to have it so they don’t understand why Thibault is so determined to find out their sources. Thibault had said investigators want to know if there are sources of information out there that they don’t know about.
Thibault had asked the judge for a summary judgment finding Morrigan in contempt of court and to give Morrigan a sentence of one to two days to serve and a $500 fine. The state’s attorney said there have been many rumors and unfounded reports about Jean-Marie’s disappearance and it appeared some people were trying to obstruct the investigation. He said he didn’t want people to think they don’t have to cooperate with the court process while investigators try to get to the bottom of what actually happened to Jean-Marie.
Morrigan’s attorney, Avi Springer, filed a motion asking for a hearing on the matter instead of summary judgment. In that motion, Springer said Morrigan was part of a group working on a documentary about Jean-Marie’s disappearance so they are protected under the state’s shield law which protects journalists from being compelled by courts to disclose their sources.
Morrigan had initially argued they weren’t going to disclose their sources out of fear that police could retaliate against those sources. Springer said Morrigan was no longer part of the documentary crew during the inquest hearing, which is why they didn’t think to mention it. He said Morrigan was part of the crew when they learned the information about the surveillance footage.
Springer recently filed more documents that showed some of Morrigan’s involvement in the documentary, including Facebook messages between Morrigan and Anthony Marques, a key filmmaker on the documentary crew. The messages show Morrigan and Marques having discussions about people to interview, when those interviews would take place and the promotion of a trailer for the documentary, among other related topics. The messages also show the pair had a falling out in April, with Morrigan saying they would withdraw from the project.
A hearing was held Tuesday in Washington County Criminal court in Barre on the contempt charge. Judge Morrissey said summary contempt might not be an option at this point because so much time has passed between the inquest hearing and Tuesday’s hearing.
“We’re so far downstream from when the original contempt happened that I’m not sure the law even provides for it at this point,” Morrissey siad.
Thibault conceded given these messages, Morrigan is likely protected under the state’s shield law. He took issue with the state’s broad definition of “journalist,” which is defined as “an individual or organization engaging in journalism or assisting an individual or organization engaging in journalism at the time the news or information sought to be compelled … was obtained.”
He said while he doesn’t know what Morrigan’s exact role was with the documentary, it does appear they fit under that definition.
He said the definition should be reconsidered.
“And whether the intent of securing journalist privilege through the Legislature in recent history was designed to protect or shield any person who picks up a camera or makes a TikTok video and claims to be engaging in journalism. Or whether this is a role designed to really protect and defend individuals who are engaged in the earnest development of facts, who are credentialed or part of some recognized organization. That’s a policy debate for outside this hearing,” he said.
Thibault said he didn’t want to dismiss the contempt charge because it would send the wrong message, but the judge can dismiss it, given the facts presented.
Morrissey said she had not been given the messages between Morrigan and Marques until just before Tuesday’s hearing so she needed time to review them and would take the matter under advisement. The judge said given the unique situation this case presents, she would treat Springer’s recent filing as a motion to dismiss the charge. She will issue a written decision at a later date.
Anyone with information about Jean-Marie’s disappearance or his location is asked to call Barre City police at 802-476-6613. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the location of Jean-Marie and those responsible for his disappearance.
