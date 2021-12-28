Green Mount Cemetery has been called “the great glory of Montpelier.” Its wealth of sculpture and memorials, as asserted in The Montpelier Souvenir of 1893, depicts “the almost perfect story of the town.”
Naturally, one would expect a burial ground established in 1854 to reflect the service of the citizens in the Civil War, and by 1883 there were more than 40 soldiers scattered among the hills and dales of the cemetery’s 35 acres.
Civil War graves in New England are usually reburials. Often the dead were covered in shallow graves on a southern battlefield, left to the depredations of wild animals or enemy combatants. Hence, families saw an urgent need to reclaim the remains of the fallen and inter them properly in a cemetery.
Interestingly, a small parcel of land within the cemetery’s boundaries comprises a separate entity called “The Soldier’s Lot.” One may find the unusual cemetery-within-a-cemetery in the front range (near Route 2) close to the northern border. It is well marked with granite corner posts and a sign designating it as “The Soldier’s Lot” It measures 24 feet 3 inches by 19 feet 3 inches and had been declared by the National Park Service as an anomaly.
"One of the smallest parcels of land maintained by the Department of Veterans Affairs is located in Montpelier, the capital of the state of Vermont. In 1865, Montpelier’s citizens donated a 450-square-foot lot in Green Mount Cemetery to the U.S. Government for use as a soldiers’ lot for the burial of Union troops. The Soldiers’ Lot contains eight interments."
Since Montpelier was home to the Sloan Army Hospital it seems likely that a burial ground would be a necessity for a facility that would become the second largest Civil War hospital in Vermont. The hospital, located approximately where the Vermont College green presently stands, was named for Dr. William A. Sloan and opened in 1864. It operated for almost a year and a half and had a capacity of 500 patients. Over the course of its existence over 1,500 patents were treated there under the supervision of Waterbury Surgeon Henry Janes.
One might expect that the graves in the Soldiers’ Lot were patients who died at the hospital, but that is not entirely true. Also, the stated number of interments may be inaccurate. While there are eight marble headstones, it seems likely that two of the soldiers (Henry Black and William Whitney) may have redundant stones. Black, who served with the 20th Maine, was wounded in 1864 and died at Sloan Hospital in 1865. He was from Belfast, Maine and had been drafted in September 1863. Black first served with the 3rd Maine Infantry but had been transferred to the 17th Maine and, finally, it seems he was with the 20th. For some reason, two markers were supplied for his grave and both were installed. One recognizes his service with the 3rd and the other with the 20th. It seems likely that one marks an empty grave.
W.W. Whitney, of the 1st Vermont, has a case that is more complicated. Public records include a death certificate for a William W. Whitney, indicating that he died at Sloan Hospital on Jan. 7, 1865. But what can be made of the marker for William Whitney who died on Jan. 27, 1865? It is possible that these are, again, redundant, but it is difficult to determine that with certainty.
Although Luther M. Collins was born in Danville in 1847, he enlisted from East Montpelier and served as a Private in the 17th Vermont from May 1864 to July 1865. He was honorably discharged and returned to Montpelier where he worked as a painter. Sadly, he died from “chronic diarrhea” in 1871, just short of his 25th birthday.
John Mooney was born in Ireland in 1805 and had served in the Canadian army before coming to the United States. By 1840 he was living in Beekmantown, New York, and somehow found himself in the Union Army in his 50s. He died at Sloan Army Hospital on Jan. 28, 1865. He was 60 years old.
The Veterans Reserve Corps was a unit within the Union Army to accommodate veterans with a slight disability to serve behind the front lines. They wore a special uniform jacket of light blue trimmed with dark blue. Thomas Hand of Montpelier served in the 26 Co VRC. He died at Sloan Hospital on January 8, 1865.
Finally, Ira Pierce was buried in the Soldiers’ Lot in 1927. His death was notable because by the late 1920s there were few veterans still living in Montpelier. Pierce had been born in Wolcott, but had lived much of his life in Montpelier. He enlisted in the 13th Vermont Infantry and, after the war had joined the local G.A.R. post. He married Mary Labershire in 1871 and they resided at 10 Cross Street with their five sons. Pierce worked as a laborer until late in life. He was 84 when he died.
The remains of the Civil War dead are buried in private plots throughout Green Mount Cemetery. Many can be recognized by the white marble headstones that were provided by the U.S. government. Others were fashioned from the gray granite common in central Vermont.
There are four Medal of Honor recipients buried in Green Mount: John Wesley Clark who was born in Moretown; Robert John Coffey who moved to Montpelier as a boy; Dayton P. Clark who came to town as a teenager; and General Stephen Thomas who came to Montpelier after the war and found success as a businessman.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian from Barre.
