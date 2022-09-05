The Montpelier Evening Argus for Aug. 9, 1917, noted a curious phenomenon: Formerly deserted streets were teeming with local children finally liberated from home confinement.
The newspaper noted: "They were out of polio quarantine, and they celebrated the event by coming down town in such numbers that it looked as if they had all come back from vacation. At the same time it appeared like a reunion. There appeared to be a wireless telepathy that informed them that the quarantine was off. For a month past they have been obliged to stay on their home premises. Where they lived in blocks they had a hard time and a healthy, vigorous boy or girl chafed as if they were in prison. Even where they had a glorious back yard and garden to expend their surplus energy, the fact that they had to stay around home was a handicap on their liberty. ..."
Poliomyelitis had been the scourge of America’s youth from the late 19th century until the 1950s when the Salk and Sabin vaccines finally eradicated the threat. Once known as infantile paralysis, the virus is transmitted by mouth or through feces. It replicates in the blood and then attacks the nervous system.
Amazingly, the dreaded malady, once eliminated, has again been detected in the United States. In July, an unvaccinated man in New York City was reported with polio, which in its most virulent form can lead to paralysis and even death.
Vermont has a curious relationship with the disease. The first-known epidemic in the United States occurred in Rutland in the late 19th century.
According to the New England Historical Society: "In June of 1894, a strange nervous disease attacked several children in Vermont’s Otter Creek Valley. It started as a summer cold, but then it paralyzed its unlucky victims. After a few weeks, people in the valley began hearing about deaths from the mysterious ailment. By the end of July, the valley filled with dread as the disease took victim after victim, seemingly at random. Then finally a 37-year-old country doctor figured out what afflicted Otter Creek Valley: polio. Summer after summer, polio returned in great waves, striking first in the Northeast and then moving westward. It struck randomly — in the city, in the country, among rich and poor, healthy and sickly. Like AIDS in the second half of the 20th century, polio in the first half was lethal, incurable and favored a specific group of victims: children."
Dr. Charles Caverly was a UVM Medical School trained physician who began practicing medicine in Rutland in 1883. His passion for public health led him to first identify the outbreak as an epidemic.
When the highly contagious virus appeared in Montpelier 23 years later, the Vermont State Board of Health issued a quarantine order for all children younger than 16. The Argus for June 25 reported that those younger than 16 were prohibited from “attending any public gathering indoor or out, schools, Sunday schools, churches, theaters, picnics, baseball games, etc. and shall not be served at ice cream counters, soda water fountains, restaurants and all places where food or drink are sold.”
There were also recommendations to close movie theaters and churches. At the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier it was determined to not issue books to homes where children were infected with polio and to fumigate any book returned from infected families.
Families with the means to do so sent their children out of town for the duration of the epidemic. Dorman Kent and his wife sent their two children first to Middlesex Center and later to Calais, near the Kent family home. According to Elisha Renne’s account in "Vermont History" (Summer, 2011), an entry in Kent’s diary for June 27 reported that “hundreds of children have left town & are leaving.”
Renne observed that Dorman and Mrs. Kent “visited their sons on Sunday — although they kept their distance for fear of contagion.” Kent’s diary entry three days later stated that there were “now 19 cases of infantile paralysis in Montpelier and it is cropping up in other towns of Washington County. All public meetings are forbidden and for the first time in 120 years or more no religious services will be held in Montpelier.”
While the quarantine restrictions were severe, the Argus reported very few complaints and a general attitude of compliance.
A special clinic for polio patients was established at Heaton Hospital in Montpelier in August, and a reporter for the Argus remarked at “the pitiful sight of so many children being carried by the parents or relatives” because they had lost the use of their legs. It was further determined that the public schools would delay opening for the fall term until Sept. 18.
In Barre, the outbreak was less severe than in Montpelier. There were fewer cases but they resulted in many more deaths. Precautions were taken in the Granite City, as well. The churches were closed; the saloons, however, remained open.
Sixteen years after the end of the epidemic, Kent recalled the event in his newspaper column dated July 13, 1933.
Kent wrote: "By this time sixteen years ago infantile paralysis had broken out and was raging. Scores of children had been taken out of town but those remaining under 16 years of age were under the strictest quarantine and not allowed to leave their homes. Breaking out first in June it lasted until late in the fall. Many a mother and father will never forget the worries of that summer."
Washington County registered 137 cases of polio during this outbreak, out of 159 cases state-wide. Caverly’s report on the epidemic (Infantile Paralysis 1917) indicated the following distribution of cases in central Vermont: Montpelier, 54; Barre City, 22; and Barre Town, 16.
The Washington Post recently warned “long considered a virus of the past in most countries, polio is charting an ominous return, cropping up in sewage from Britain to Jerusalem and even paralyzing one man in Rockland County, N.Y, this summer.”
With the report of a recent case in New York, health departments are acknowledging that the incidence of vaccination has decreased in recent years, despite school mandates. With vaccination rates below 50% in some communities, it is possible that we will see a new epidemic in a disease we had once eradicated.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
