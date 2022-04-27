BARRE TOWN — A local official says he's recently been made aware that the roads the town paved last summer have already seen their white and yellow lines nearly completely faded away.
At the Select Board's regular meeting Tuesday, Board member Justin Bolduc said a resident had brought to his attention earlier in the day that, “the roads that we just paved last year and lined, striped, the lines are gone.”
One of the roads is Quarry Hill Road, where the double yellow lines separating the southbound and northbound lanes can be difficult to spot and the dotted white line separating the two lanes on the northbound side of the road is nearly nonexistent.
Bolduc said he thought the lines “looked a little funny” when they were painted last year. He said he didn't know if the correct paint was available. Bolduc noted the state paved Route 14 in South Barre last year and the lines painted there still look new.
Board Chair Paul White said the specifications the town uses for line painting are slightly different than what the state uses.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said the town used a non-water based paint that was supposed to be a more durable kind of paint than what the state uses.
Bolduc wondered if the paint wasn't applied properly.
Rogers noted the state is responsible for painting the yellow lines on Class 2 roads, which the paved town roads are. He said that work the past few years has not been consistent nor complete.
Rogers said the state contracts that work out and there have been instances where roads that were supposed to be painted were missed or done late in the season.
Bolduc said it did appear the yellow lines were more faded than the white lines.
He said after the line fading was pointed out to him, he took the long way home and saw the lines for himself.
“It's amazing what you don't notice when you drive the same road every single day,” he said.
Board member Bob Nelson agreed, saying someone from out of state would immediately notice the lack of lines on the road. Nelson said he was recently in an intersection with faded lines and didn't know which lane to use to go in the direction he wanted.
Bolduc said he has “terrible” night blindness, so he appreciates the painted lines at night.
White, a retired captain with the Vermont State Police who now serves as a law enforcement liaison with the state Agency of Transportation, said this isn't a Barre Town-specific issue. He said crash data statewide shows one of the highest factors in crashes is lane departure.
“A big part of that lane departure is not being able to see the lanes,” he said.
White said he's heard from professional drivers who have driven all over the country who tell him Vermont has some of the darkest and most poorly-lit roads at night.
Rogers said the coronavirus pandemic has only made matters worse the past couple of years with supply-chain issues. An ice storm hit Texas in February 2021 and the town manager said the vast majority of the paint comes from that state. He said the freeze-ups impacted the factories there.
Rogers speculated the contractor the state used may have had issues getting painting supplies.
Jesse Devlin, highway safety and design program manager with the state Agency of Transportation, said in an email Wednesday the state uses waterborne paint for yellow centerlines.
“While this application serves the intended purpose of providing centerline delineation, as with all line striping materials it will wear due to traffic tracking across the markings as well as winter maintenance activities. This is a primary reason why this is an activity that is performed annually,” Devlin said.
Devlin said the state's design team has not been made aware of other municipalities dealing with unanticipated wear of their line striping.
The program manager said while the pandemic did limit supply of paint, there is no indication that it caused issues with paint quality.
It's unclear what can be done about the faded lines now.
Devlin said the state administers regional line-striping contracts annually and towns are asked to coordinate with the state on paving projects. Devlin said line striping is not contingent upon a road being paved, so lines can be painted on new or old pavement.
