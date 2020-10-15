MONTPELIER — Alphabetical order aside, the chances Gov. Phil Scott finishes well back in the pack and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman places dead last in this year’s crowded gubernatorial race are beyond remote.
Sure, that’s the way their names are printed on ballots that are now being cast, but Scott, the Republican incumbent from Berlin and Zuckerman, the Progressive Democrat from Hinesburg, aren’t concerned about the rest of the competition.
One of the two will be declared the winner after the ballots are counted on Nov. 3. The other will be the runner-up.
That leaves what amounts to a race for third place among the six remaining candidates.
Two — Wayne Billado III and Kevin Hoyt — are running for more than one office on Election Day, and one, Emily Peyton, has run for governor before. Most, like Michael Devost, Charly Dickerson and Erynn Hazlett-Whitney, are first-time candidates and all are destined to be footnotes in a race that will determine whether Scott wins a third term, or Zuckerman replaces him as Vermont’s highest elected official.
Billado has given himself four chances to win on Nov. 3. The Independent from St. Albans is running for both governor, lieutenant governor, one of Franklin County’s two senate seats and is among those vying for two seats in the Franklin 3-1 legislative district.
It’s governor or nothing for Devost, an Independent from Newport and Dickerson, a long-time Montpelier resident and retired state administrator. Dickerson, who has no party affiliation, is a member of the boards of both the Vermont Retired State Employees Association and the Vermont Veterans’ Home.
Hoyt, an Independent from Bennington, is running for governor, as well as for one of Bennington County’s two seats in the state Senate. There are four other candidates in the latter race, including both incumbents.
Peyton has run this race three times before, though the Truth Matters candidate from Putney never received more of the vote than the 2% share she earned in her first race in 2012. Running as a Liberty Union candidate in 2014, Peyton’s percentage of the vote dipped to 1.6% that year and, after sitting out the 2016 campaign, she received 0.7% of the vote in 2018.
Hazlett-Whitney rounds out the field. The Independent candidate from Arlington, who served for 11 years in the Vermont National Guard, is now running for governor.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
