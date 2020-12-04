This March will mark the 50th anniversary of an unusual and barely remembered event in recent Vermont history: a plot to kidnap then-governor Deane Davis.
Unlike the recent and well-publicized attempt by militias to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Vermont plot did not actually exist. Its revelation came as a total surprise to the supposed “mastermind,” a 21-year-old former Goddard College student, Larry Kressley.
In March 1971, Kressley was living quietly in a bare-bones cabin on Lightening Ridge Road in Adamant, using some time off from Goddard to help organize a major protest against the Vietnam War. Kressley’s former Goddard instructor and mentor, Lin Webster, was one of the organizers of that protest scheduled for March 31 in Montpelier. An amalgam of statewide anti-war activists known as the Northeast Action Group planned to converge on the State House. There they hoped to present, before the Vermont House, the People’s Peace Treaty, a joint communiqué from Vietnamese and American students calling for an end to the war in Vietnam.
Kressley’s strong feelings about the Vietnam war had intensified since 1968, when he worked as a student coordinator for Sen. Eugene McCarthy’s presidential campaign. Earlier in March 1971, Kressley, a native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, had returned both his draft card and his 2-S deferment card to his local draft board, along with a note saying that he refused to participate in a system that “was evil and unjust.”
Kressley was excited to be part of the March 31 protest, but an unexpected phone call from his father on Saturday, March 28, upended his plans and put him on the front page of local newspapers that week. He learned that his father, a retired chief of police in Allentown, had been visited by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and told that the younger Kressley was under the bureau’s surveillance.
The reason? He was suspected of being the “mastermind” of a plot, involving three others, to kidnap Vermont’s current governor, Davis. The agents added that the governor, who had publicly supported the war, was to be held until demands were met: the release of political prisoners and the withdrawal of American troops from Indochina.
The FBI, as it happened, had received a typewritten letter the previous week supposedly from one of that group of four. According to the informant, Kressley had been inspired by the recent arrest of the so-called Harrisburg Seven, a group led by anti-war activist Father Philip Berrigan.
Berrigan and others were accused of planning to kidnap Henry Kissinger (the seven were ultimately acquitted in 1972). The informant, who said he had met Kressley at Goddard’s Northwood campus, wrote, “I have no solid evidence to support any of this (but) I do know that plans have been made ... Kressley went to Boston and twice to Pennsylvania to talk to people there.”
To this day, Kressley, now 71 and retired after a long career in nonprofit philanthropy, has no idea of the informant’s identity or that of the three other supposed participants. But he does know one thing: the Davis plot had no basis in fact.
At the time, Kressley knew that the FBI had no proof of his involvement, but was concerned that the investigation, should it become public, would create a damaging distraction to the Montpelier protest.
With the guidance of Lin Webster, Kressley prepared a statement and pre-empted the FBI, calling a news conference on Sunday, March 28. The headline in the next day’s Rutland Herald read, “Ex-Student Claims He’s Innocent Target of Davis Kidnap Plot Probe.” The article, written by the late Glenn Gershaneck, quoted Kressley as saying he was “in no way involved in any kidnap conspiracy, let alone as a ‘mastermind.’”
The article also quotes him as saying “he felt an obligation to refute published implications that the alleged conspiracy was connected in any way with the anti-war demonstration scheduled for Wednesday.”
Kressley’s decision to go public with the news of his surveillance caught various authorities off guard. Although extra protection had been ordered for the governor and Mrs. Davis, Peter Martin, the governor’s press secretary, said he knew of no investigation of Kressley. The local FBI agent, John Curran, of Burlington, claimed ignorance. The chief of the Vermont State Police, Edward Corcoran, said that he didn’t know who was investigating the kidnapping claims.
As a result of the controversy, organizers invited Kressley to be an official part of the Wednesday protest.
Speaking on the Capitol steps, Kressley said, “I have asked the State Police and the FBI to come forward, but since then I have heard nothing. They have chosen instead to continue their attempt to divert the attention of the people of Vermont from the real issue of ending the war in Indochina.” Kressley concluded his remarks with the observation that “if the government takes us seriously enough to attempt to discredit our efforts, then perhaps there is still hope that we can bring an end to this war.”
In The Times Argus’ coverage of the State House event, Tom Slayton estimated that 200 protesters were in attendance, including several Vietnam veterans. To the surprise of many in the Northeast Action Group, the motion to take official notice of the People’s Peace Treaty was successfully entered and sent to the House General Committee. “This is a definite first,” said one of the protest organizers, Goddard College instructor Lee Webb. “No other legislature in the country has done this.”
The end of the war was still four years away, and for the political activists there was much more to be done. Kressley and others continued protesting.
The kidnap plot soon faded from public view. The last mention of the controversy was in the Burlington Free Press of July 19, 1971, stating that no proof of the plot’s existence had come to light. The article quoted Kressley as saying, “This thing is a constant pain in the ass to me. I personally wish this whole thing would be cleared up.”
Kressley re-enrolled at Goddard, graduating in 1972. His senior study, under the guidance of Webster and Webb, was a critique of the VISTA program, where he had volunteered in 1969. He received a master’s degree in organizational management from Antioch New England, and was the executive director of the Public Welfare Foundation in Washington, D.C., from 1991 through 2006. He notes with some surprise that neither the kidnapping accusation or his draft resistance stood in the way of employment by any organization. Perhaps, he wonders, that was due to the kidnap story receiving publicity only in New England.
Almost 50 years later, Kressley said he is proud to have played a minor role in the movement to end the war in Indochina. He stills laughs, though, at the typographical error in the Burlington Free Press from that memorable week, describing him as an “adamant man” opposed to the war. “They were more correct than they knew, using that small ‘a’” he says. “I was certainly adamant in my feelings that the war had to be stopped.”
Rick Winston lives in Adamant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.