BERLIN — Constructing a roundabout at the currently signalized intersection shared by Central Vermont Medical Center and the Berlin Mall is part of a package of Berlin Common upgrades for which local officials are hoping to land federal funding.
Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski told members public works board members Monday night he is in the process of finalizing a $12 million request he hopes will persuade Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and lead to fund it with a Dumbo-sized congressional earmark.
It’s a big ask for a potentially transformative proposal, Badowski said, is essentially three projects in one.
All are in keeping with ambitious plans for Berlin Commons — the name chosen for the town’s state-designated new town center last year.
One of the projects would transform Fisher Road, which runs between the mall and the hospital into something that more closely resembles a city street.
It’s one that would replace the signalized intersection shared by the road’s two busiest properties with a one-lane roundabout, while investing in street trees, strategically located sections of sidewalk and a 12-foot-wide multi-use path that would be part of a proposed “road diet,” that estimates suggest could cost up to $3.5 million.
There are more economical options, including a “paint-only” version that would mimic the road diet that was implemented on the Barre-Montpelier Road. However, estimates suggest those alternatives could cost between $500,000 and $1.5 million and none would measurably improve an intersection that is functioning adequately today, but will be stressed if grand plans for Berlin Common come to fruition.
Those plans contemplate the addition of more than 300 residential units and roughly 5,200 square feet of new commercial space on property that is part of the mall’s 60-acre tract. That “buildout” includes 98 units of senior housing — Chestnut Place — that opened last year.
According to the scoping study, which was presented to a receptive select board last week, the multi-use path that would run along the southwest side of Fisher Road as part of the road diet, would tie into a similar path that would loop around the mall property, creating new opportunities for pedestrians and bicyclists that don’t currently exist.
Though Badowski didn’t put a number on it, he said the proposed multi-use loop was part of the funding request he plans to submit to Sanders’ office by Monday’s deadline.
Badowski said the request will also include funding to reorient and reconstruct the mall’s entrance off Route 62 in keeping with state-approved plans for its new town center.
The new road would replace the mall’s deteriorating entrance and reconfigure it to function as a town street. The finished version would be built to town standards, and include sidewalks, streetlights and on-street parking.
Badowski said $12 million reflects the ballpark costs of completing three projects that are all consistent with the town’s vision for Berlin Common and complement plans for development on the Central Vermont Medical Center campus across the road.
