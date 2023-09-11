MONTPELIER — City officials and representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency were scheduled to meet Monday to discuss the logistics of setting up three dozen FEMA trailers on a sliver of the city-owned land located at the end of Country Club Road.

City councilors are expected to weigh in Wednesday when they will likely be asked to authorize City Manager Bill Fraser to negotiate the lease agreement FEMA needs to create temporary housing for central Vermonters displaced by catastrophic flooding in July.

david.delcore@timesargus.com