WILLIAMSTOWN — A month-old email chain involving an ambulance-related incident triggered a tirade that stirred bad blood on a select board that just met for the last time in its current composition.
Monday night’s board meeting, which, barring a special session between now and Town Meeting Day, was Rodney Graham’s last, began and ended with the local lawmaker being the center of attention.
Mike MacAskill lit into Graham and Chair Jasmin Coulliard as the meeting opened, and it closed two hours later with Graham suggesting he wouldn’t miss the board’s monthly meetings and the harassment he claimed he and his family have constantly endured.
An off-and-on member and occasional chair of the select board, and of the school board before that, Graham, who still represents Williamstown in Montpelier, said he has enjoyed most of his local service.
“I have to admit the last year has been hell,” he said, suggesting the motivations of his family have chronically been second-guessed by some in a community where his wife, Barbara, serves as town clerk and his son, William, is the local fire chief.
Graham said the criticism has been tiring and, while it might make for good theater, it hasn’t served the town well.
“It’s very pathetic that this town wasted a whole year not amounting to anything substantial,” he lamented, before launching into a curious defense of his character.
“If you want to attack my integrity, you’re more than welcome to but I have to say that, up to now at least, I’ve never been arrested for (drunken driving), I’ve never been arrested for domestic assault, and I’ve never cheated on my wife,” he said.
Graham stopped there and Selectman Chris Peloquin thanked him for his service, though the two men have frequently butted heads since Peloquin returned to the board last March.
That’s how the meeting ended. It got off to a bizarre start with MacAskill posing the first in what he said was a series of questions to Coulliard that quickly turned into a shouting match.
“Who told you me and Rodney fist-fought in Dollar General?” he asked Coulliard.
And here’s where things get fuzzy, because there was no fist fight and Coulliard replied she was simply asked if she’d heard the two had been arguing at the local store.
That, give or take, is when the shouting began with MacAskill accusing Coulliard of lying and asserting she’d told him that Peloquin had shared the information with her.
Coulliard repeatedly insisted that was not the case, that she hadn’t spoken with Peloquin, but was aware he had been asking why the confrontation wasn’t included as an agenda item for Monday’s meeting.
At that point, it wasn’t clear there was an argument, what it might have been about and what the board’s interest in it might be.
MacAskill plowed on, suggesting Coulliard couldn’t be trusted to tell the truth, while turning his attention to a month-old email chain that was initiated by Graham following an ambulance call last month.
The email, which was initially sent to board members only and later expanded to include Town Manager Jackie Higgins, involved Graham’s concern about a call that, for a variety of reasons that weren’t clear at the time, prevented Williamstown ambulance from responding to an early morning call last month. The person involved was dead by the time Barre Town ambulance arrived on the scene and the question Graham initially posed in an email chain that took on a life of its own was why the town’s paid part-time ambulance crew didn’t respond in the absence of Ambulance Director Gordon Murray, who was in the hospital at the time.
MacAskill is one of those paid part timers, though he wasn’t on the schedule and, when he was asked to fill in for one of the two ambulance workers that were, he was tied up sanding the parking lots at the schools.
Graham told MacAskill his concern — one, he said wasn’t shared by the rest of the board — involved the ambulance operations and not any one person in particular.
“It’s not about you,” he said.
MacAskill was already wound up and said he believed there was a “personal vendetta” against him.
“Have at it, Mike,” Graham told MacAskill. “I can’t help you out.”
That’s when things went from bad to worse and it might have been a good thing Orange County Sheriff George Contois was in attendance.
“Yeah, you can’t help me out,” MacAskill fired back. “You just run your mouth and cause problems, just like every other goddamn Graham.”
Those were fighting words to Barbara Graham, who indicated she’d like to respond.
“I have a lot to say,” she said, even as Coulliard sought to keep the meeting from going completely off the rails.
“Hey!” she shouted. “Can we keep it to town business?”
That was a challenge but concerns about the content of emails some residents had seen, and others indicated they wanted to, made that difficult.
The last of the emails, which were written over the course of two days, was sent on Jan. 13 — a few days after the board’s last meeting.
Larry Hebert, a former board member, who is running unopposed for the seat now held by Graham, suggested Monday night’s spirited back and forth didn’t serve the town.
“This is old stuff,” he said, suggesting Graham’s expressed interest in better ambulance coverage was worth exploring and that needn’t be viewed as a criticism of anyone who is currently involved.
“Arguing back and forth is not going to solve a thing,” he said, suggesting the board should move on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.