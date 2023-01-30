A Waterbury Center teenager pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after threatening two family members, court records show.

Ebbe J. Lillis, 18, brandished a knife at one family member and subsequently threw it at another while at their home in Waterbury Center at about 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to Vermont State Police.

