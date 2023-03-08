BARRE — A Marshfield teen accused of repeatedly stabbing a Good Samaritan Haven employee at the transit center in Montpelier is seeking youthful offender status, where the outcome of the case against him would be confidential.
Aydan Winter Jestice, 18, has been charged with felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jestice has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
According to court records, on Feb. 20, Jestice was spotted with a runaway juvenile in Montpelier. Police said they went looking for the pair but were unsuccessful. About 20 minutes later, police said a stabbing was reported at the transit center on Taylor Street.
The facility was being used as a warming shelter at the time and was staffed by those at the Good Samaritan.
Witnesses reported Jestice and an employee at the shelter got into a fight and Jestice stabbed the employee about 10 times before fleeing on foot, according to court records. Police said he and the runaway were picked up later by police after Jestice had changed his clothes. Police said the clothes he was wearing during the stabbing and the knife used in the incident were found in the child’s backpack.
The victim was said to be in stable condition as of Feb. 21.
The state has asked that Jestice be held without bail while the case against him is pending, given the life sentence he now faces on the attempted murder charge and that he allegedly fled the scene and changed his clothes, showing he’s a risk of flight. A weight-of-the-evidence hearing was held on that motion last Friday, where surveillance footage from the incident was shown from two different angles.
The footage showed Jestice and the victim pushing and scuffling with each other. Jestice is seen pulling out a knife and holding it in his right hand behind his back as the pair continued to struggle. The footage showed the victim threw a punch at Jestice during the struggle and Jestice is then seen repeatedly and wildly striking the victim with his right hand which still held the knife. The footage showed Jestice fleeing the scene after the pair fell to the ground still fighting each other and the victim is seen trying to follow him out of the center, with what appeared to be a blood trail forming behind him.
Following the hearing, Judge Kevin Griffin said he would take the state’s motion under advisement and issue a decision at a later date on whether to continue to hold Jestice without bail or to allow him to be released on bail and conditions that could include releasing him into the custody of a responsible adult.
Also on the day of the hearing, Jessica Burke, Jestice’s attorney, filed a motion asking for youthful offender status.
Griffin has since granted the motion and the case has been moved to the family division, where a different judge will determine whether the case is appropriate for youthful offender status following a hearing, which will be public. The case becomes confidential if Jestice receives youthful offender status from a judge. Then the case remains confidential, and its outcome would not be made public. Jestice would receive treatment and be placed on supervision as a youthful offender, which likely would last until he turns 22 years old and ages out of the program.
If the judge decides the case isn’t appropriate for youthful offender, the case returns to the criminal court and would again be public. Jestice again would be facing a possible life sentence.
One factor that the family court judge will need to take into consideration is whether Jestice is amenable to treatment or rehabilitation. Burke said in her motion her client is amenable to that and there are sufficient services offered through the juvenile court system, the Department of Corrections and the Department for Children and Families to meet his treatment needs which were not specified in the motion.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
