BARRE — A Marshfield teenager accused of repeatedly stabbing a warming shelter worker in Montpelier earlier this year has been released to a recovery facility, with a plea agreement filed in his case that would see him sentenced to time served.
Aydan Winter Jestice, 18, has pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to court records, Jestice went to the transit center on Taylor Street in February with a runaway juvenile. The center was being used as a warming shelter at the time. It was staffed by those at Good Samaritan Haven.
Video of the incident was shown in court, where Jestice was approached by a shelter worker, the pair got into a fight after the victim took a swing at Jestice’s face and Jestice was seen making multiple stabbing motions towards the victim. Police said the victim was stabbed about 10 times.
Police said Jestice then fled the scene with the juvenile and was later picked up by investigators. He had reportedly changed his clothes and the knife used in the incident was found in the juvenile’s backpack, according to court records.
Jessica Burke, Jestice’s attorney, had filed a motion seeking youthful offender status for her client, given his age. That motion transferred the case to family court, where a judge would determine if the case was appropriate for youthful offender status. If the case was granted that status, the outcome likely would have been confidential. Jestice would have been supervised in the program and would engage in treatment until he likely aged out at 22 years old.
Jestice had been held on $25,000 bail since his arraignment in February. The state currently has no facility available to hold juveniles accused of serious crimes.
Because Jestice is considered a juvenile under state law, federal law dictates that hearings be held in criminal court, where a judge would determine if continuing to hold Jestice in an adult prison was in the interest of justice. Such hearings were required every 45 days.
A hearing was held in the case Thursday, where Burke and Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly presented a plan that would see Jestice released. Both parties had agreed to move the case back to criminal court.
Donnelly requested that the $25,000 bail be struck so that Jestice could be released to those at First Step Recovery, which has multiple facilities across the state. The parties didn’t indicate which facility Jestice would be staying at. If he leaves or is discharged from the program — where he will attend group meetings, be screened for counseling and look for work or volunteer opportunities — those at First Step must notify the court immediately.
“It is the state’s position that public safety is best kept for if Mr. Jestice has a really solid plan in place,” the prosecutor said. “The state has been presented with that solid plan.”
The prosecutor noted Jestice only could be held in an adult prison for 180 days, under federal law, unless a judge decides in writing that there is good cause to extend how long Jestice could be held. That 180-day deadline would have been reached this week, so Donnelly and Burke worked on a plan to release Jestice.
They also filed a plea agreement that would see Jestice plead guilty to the felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in exchange for the dismissal of the attempted murder charge. He would receive a sentence of one to five years, all suspended except for five months to serve, with credit for time served. Jestice also would be placed on probation as part of the agreement.
How long Jestice would serve on probation and what his probation conditions would be are in dispute between Burke and Donnelly. Those parts of the agreement are expected to be argued over during a contested sentencing hearing.
There was talk of Jestice pleading guilty at Thursday’s hearing, with a sentencing hearing to take place at a later date. But Burke said she didn’t want her client to do that. Burke said she was concerned about the publicity Jestice pleading guilty would generate and how that could possibly taint the jury pool against her client if the public knew he had admitted to the crime, in the event that Jestice decides to back out of the agreement and instead takes the case to trial. She requested a hearing where Jestice could plead guilty and be sentenced on the same day.
“I just think that may better protect Mr. Jestice’s rights in this particularly publicized case,” Burke said.
A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered in this case. The Department of Corrections typically conducts such investigations after the accused has pleaded guilty. These investigations gather information about the case and the accused to better inform a sentencing judge about the circumstances surrounding the case before handing down a sentence. Judge Kevin Griffin said at Thursday’s hearing it’s been his experience that pre-plea investigations don’t hold much value for the sentencing judge, because the accused hasn’t pleaded guilty yet, inferring they are more guarded with the information they disclose to investigators.
But the judge said he’d order a pre-plea investigation in this case in the hopes that Jestice will cooperate. Judge Griffin ordered the $25,000 bail struck and released Jestice on conditions, including a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
“Obviously, there’s a lot riding on this,” the judge said. “This is an interim opportunity for you … to see if you can be safely reintegrated into the community.”
A change of plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled in the case for Nov. 9.
