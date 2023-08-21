BARRE — A Marshfield teenager accused of repeatedly stabbing a warming shelter worker in Montpelier earlier this year has been released to a recovery facility, with a plea agreement filed in his case that would see him sentenced to time served.

Aydan Winter Jestice, 18, has pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

