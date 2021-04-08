MONTPELIER — When it comes to collective bargaining, it is now two down and one to go for a school board that ratified a new labor agreement with teachers in the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District and a fresh contract with clerical and custodial staff during its virtual Wednesday night meeting.
Both are multi-year agreements that will replace contracts set to expire June 30.
One is a 2-year deal that covers the 144 teachers who are members of the Montpelier Roxbury Education Association. The other is a 3-year agreement that details working conditions and benefits for 26 clerical, custodial and technician support staff who are represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
A new deal with the district’s support staff wasn’t presented for ratification Wednesday night, though Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said that could happen as early as next week.
According to Bonesteel, the district will invest a total of 6.5% of “new money” — 3% in the contract year starting July 1 and an additional 3.5% on July 1, 2022. The new money for wages will be distributed based on a previously negotiated 16-step, five-column salary schedule that compensates teachers for their years of service and level of education.
The wage increases received by individual teachers under the new contract will vary depending on where they fall on the salary schedule.
The base salary for a first-year teacher with no previous experience will increase to $40,621 in the first year of the contract and to $41,360 in the contract’s second year — an increase of about 1.8%. However, a teacher hired at the base salary after July 1 would see their annual salary climb from $40,621 to $43,014 on July 1, 2022 — a 1-year increase of $2,353, or about 5.9%.
Those at the very top of the salary schedule would receive a more modest increase. A teacher with a master's degree and 30 years experience will see their pay jump to $72,305 on July 1 under the new contract and $73,621 on July 1, 2022. That’s a 1-year increase of $1,316, or about 1.8%.
Though education and experience will dictate how much individual teachers will be paid under the new contract, Bonesteel said all teachers will receive a one-time $1,000 bonus this year under a side letter tied to the expiring contract.
Bonesteel said the bonus is designed to “honor the hard work” associated with reopening the district’s schools in near-normal fashion in the midst of a pandemic. The district is one of the few that has offered in-person instruction 5 days a week for its K-8 students since last September.
Bonesteel said the other notable changes to the teachers' contract include an expansion of benefits under the Family Medical Leave Act and an adjustment that gives the administration some discretion with respect to requests to transfer from one of the district’s schools to another.
Under the current contract, Bonesteel said requests for voluntary transfers are automatically granted. The new contract creates a “more stringent process” that requires such requests be “considered,” but not automatically approved.
The just-ratified contract for clerical, custodial and technical support staff will see their hourly wages increase a total of 10.5% — 3.5% a year — during the duration of the agreement, which runs through June 30, 2024.
According to Bonesteel, the contract creates separate salary schedules for all three categories of employees.
Based on the newly negotiated 25-step salary schedule, a newly hired custodian will make $19.41 an hour starting July. That starting pay would increase to $19.90 in the contract’s second year and $20.40 in the third year. Those on the 25th step of the salary schedule will be paid $24.90 an hour starting July 1, $25.52 an hour the following year and $26.16 in the contract’s final year.
The district’s technician support staff are on a 25-step schedule as well, though their starting wage — $22.57 an hour — is higher than custodians'. Over the life of the contract the starting wage will increase to $23.71 for those employees, while those at the top of the salary schedule will be paid $28.95 an hour starting July 1, $29.67 in the contract’s second year and $30.41 an hour in the final year of the contract.
The salary schedule for secretarial staff, including administrative assistants, includes 30 steps. The pay scale ranges from $19.75- to $26.62-an-hour effective July 1. The second 3.5% increase kicks in on July 1, 2022, and the third on July 1, 2023. In the contract’s final year, the pay scale for clerical staff will range from $20.75- to $27.97-an-hour.
