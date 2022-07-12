MONTPELIER — Lower than projected education tax rates for the Capital City have more than masked a near 8-cent increase in the rate required to finance Montpelier’s municipal operations during the fiscal year that started July 1.
The municipal tax rate, which was set by city councilors during a brief special meeting on Monday — $1.2596-per-$100 assessed property value — was slightly lower than the one forecast in the run up to Town Meeting Day in March. Instead of an 8.1-cent increase, the new municipal rate is up 7.89 cents, or 6.7%.
What does it mean?
That depends.
Taken in a vacuum it means for every $100,000 of assessed property value the new municipal rate will add roughly $79 in billable taxes.
Property taxes for a home assessed at $300,000 will increase by about $237, or a little less than $60 a quarter, based solely on the new municipal rate, while the tax bill on a $900,000 commercial property will increase by about $711, or roughly $178 a quarter.
That’s what it will take to finance the $16.1 million budget the council proposed in January and voters approved in March, as well as other separately approved funding requests that appeared on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
Councilors set the water and sewer benefit charge at 2 cents and the combined sewer overflow benefit charge at 7 cents, but because both were level funded they collectively add 9 cents to the municipal tax rate without requiring a year-over-year increase in property taxes.
When you add in the benefit charges the municipal portion of Montpelier’s tax rate is $1.3496-per-$100-assessed property value — up from the $1.2707 rate that was set a year ago. The difference is 7.89 cents.
And here’s where the math gets better for those who own property in Montpelier because while the municipal portion of the tax rate just increased nearly 8 cents, both of the education tax rates set by the state — one used to calculate tax bills for single family homes and the other for commercial properties — went down by a little more than that.
The new homestead education rate in Montpelier is $1.6776-per-$100 assessed property value — a reduction of 9.68 cents, or 5.5% from a year ago.
The new non-homestead education rate reflects a similar, though not identical, reduction. That rate is now $1.8153-per-$100 assessed property value — a reduction of 9.37 cents, or 4.9%.
In either case, the reductions in the education rates exceeds the municipal rate hike.
The result?
Two total tax rates slightly lower than the ones used to calculate property tax bills a year ago.
The new homestead rate — a combination of the education tax rate set by the state and the municipal tax rate set by the council — is $3.027-per-$100 assessed property value. That’s a year-over-year reduction of 1.8 cents, or 0.6%
The new non-homestead rate — $3.165 — is a little higher because of the education rate, but it reflects a similar reduction. That rate is down 1.5 cents, or 0.5%.
For billing purposes, those rate reductions matter. Though income could come into play, property taxes on a single-family home assessed at $200,000 would go down roughly $36, or $9 a quarter, while the owner of a home assessed at $400,000 would see a property tax reduction of nearly $72, or about $18 a quarter.
Using the combined non-homestead rate, the tax bill for a commercial property would go down about $15 for every $100,000 of assessed value. The tax bill for a $500,000 property will reflect a reduction of about $75, while the owner of a $1 million property will save $150 in taxes.
The process of calculating individual tax bills is well underway and will be finished in time for the last of the bills to be mailed out by Friday’s deadline.
The first quarterly installment will be due on Aug. 15 with subsequent installments due on Nov. 15, Feb. 15 and May 15.
