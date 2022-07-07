BERLIN — Property tax rates — all of them — just went up in Berlin.
Unlike many surrounding towns — Barre and Barre Town among them — education tax rates that are set by the state just increased in Berlin.
The homestead rate ticked up to $1.6144-per-$100 assessed property value — an increase of 3.72 cents. The new non-homestead rate — $1.5446-per-$100 assessed property value — is actually lower, but reflects a 6.26-cent increase that is greater.
Though both education rates are better than once projected by school officials, the increases are real and provided no cover for a Select Board that turned its attention to setting the municipal portion of the tax rate Wednesday night.
Though she didn’t delve into the actual numbers, Town Treasurer Diane Isabelle told board members the school rates were going up and their annual rate-setting exercise was further complicated by the fact the town’s Grand List was heading in the other direction.
Isabelle said a $2 million dip in taxable property — most of it tied to depleted inventory at local stores and dated office equipment — placed added pressure on the tax rate needed to finance the $3.8 million municipal budget and other appropriations — nearly $465,000 in all — approved by voters in March.
Isabelle presented the board with three options — each of which involved tapping the unassigned fund balance — just over $914,000 — the town carried into the just-closed fiscal year.
Those options ranged from using anywhere from $400,000 to $500,000 in surplus money as a source of budget revenue.
Isabelle said the $400,000 alternative would add roughly 5 cents to the municipal portion of the tax rate, an increase of 7.8%, while the $500,000 option would limit the rate hike to 3 cents, or about 5%.
Pressed for a recommendation, Isabelle said she favored using $450,000 in surplus funds — roughly $20,000 more than was used for rate-setting purposes a year ago.
Isabelle told board members she wouldn’t object if they chose to use $500,000 in an effort to limit the rate increase, but said that wasn’t her preference.
“I’m more comfortable with (using) $450,000,” she said, noting that would essentially cut the unassigned fund balance the town carried into the fiscal year that ended June 30 in half — leaving a pre-audit cushion of nearly $465,000.
Though the fiscal year has ended, Isabelle said she was reluctant to make any projections until after the retroactive repercussions of a recently settled, yet to be ratified, police contract are clear.
Unionized police officers spent a full fiscal year working under the terms of an expired contract, and once the new multi-year agreement is ratified, its financial implications will be applied retroactively to July 1, 2021. Details of the mediated settlement haven’t been released.
Acting on Isabelle’s recommendation, the board unanimously agreed to use $450,000 in surplus money as a source of budget revenue and set the municipal portion of the tax rate at 63.23 cents-per-$100 assessed property value, up from the 59.17-cent rate that was set a year ago.
Responding to a question posed by Selectman Carl Parton, Isabelle said the increase — just over 4 cents — would add $81.20 to the property tax bill for a home assessed at $200,000. However, she stressed, that only reflects the municipal portion of the tax rate.
Though the local agreement rate won’t be set until bills are calculated next week, Isabelle confirmed Thursday the tax rate paid by homeowners — one that reflects the increase in the homestead rate — will be roughly $2.25-per-$100 assessed property value. Last year’s rate was just over $2.17.
An 8-cent increase would add $160 in property taxes to the bill for a home assessed at $200,000.
The combined tax rate for commercial property will be lower. Based on now-known numbers the combined rate would be $2.1769-per-$100 assessed property value and the local agreement rate, which was a fraction of a cent last year, should that number close to $2.18.
That’s an increase of about 10 cents and would essentially add $100 in property taxes for every $100,000 in assessed value.
Isabelle said tax bills will be calculated, printed and mailed by next Friday and the first quarterly installment will be due on Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.