MONTPELIER — Increased spending, declining enrollment, rising property values and a phased out merger incentive are all contributing to what would be a hefty tax rate increase in the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School district if not for one number that appears headed in the right direction.
Though most of the variables that go into calculating education tax rates are headed in the wrong direction in the two-town district, Geisler reminded the School Board on Wednesday, the one that won’t be finalized by the Legislature until after Town Meeting Day — the “property yield” – is expected to provide some welcome
It’s still a bit of a moving target, but Business Manager Grant Geisler said it appears clear a projected increase in the “property dollar equivalent yield” should limit the rate increase he is projecting for Roxbury and actually allow for a modest rate reduction in Montpelier.
Geisler is conservatively projecting the “property yield” will jump from $11,317 to $12,937 — an increase of $1,620. That matters because in the Montpelier-Roxbury district every $70 the yield increases shaves a penny from the tax rate.
Putting all other factors aside, the increase Geisler is projecting in the “property yield” would allow for a rate reduction of roughly 23 cents.
That good news is consistent with Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio’s month-old forecast, but is tempered by other factors — including recently released common levels of appraisal (CLAs) for communities around the state.
When the yield goes up education tax rates go down, but when a community’s CLA goes down as just happened to varying degrees across the state due to a hot housing market — the tax rates go up.
The latter reality is a big reason why Geisler isn’t predicting double-digit rate reductions for Montpelier and Roxbury.
In Montpelier the CLA — a sales-based metric the state uses to equalize education tax rates from one town to the next — slid from 84.44% to 80.76% of fair market value, while Roxbury’s dropped from 102.19% to 94.09%. The result, according to Geisler’s latest estimates, would put a detectable dent in the yield-related rate reduction.
The 3.8% reduction in Montpelier’s CLA effectively adds 7.6 cents to the city’s education tax rate, while the 8.1% drop in Roxbury’s CLA will will add 11.9 cents to the tax rate. Both would negate some of the savings anticipated with the projected increase in the yield.
The CLAs are now fixed and so, for all practical purposes, are the number of equalized pupils in the district, according to Geisler. That number — just over 1,234 — dropped by nearly 27 equalized pupils. While phantom students who shouldn’t have been counted this year account for much of the reduction, in a district where the loss of every seven students adds a penny to the tax rate, the loss of nearly 27 adds about 3.5 cents to the rate.
Add another 2.5 cents due to what has been the incremental loss of a merger incentive that phased out this fiscal year and a significant chunk of the yield-related rate reduction is wiped out.
Then there’s the budget board members are expected to approve later this month. The $27.2 million proposal calls for spending nearly $1.2 million more than voters in Montpelier and Roxbury collectively approved a year ago, an increase of 4.5%.
Based on that spending plan and a mix of now mostly known variables Geisler is predicting a 2.7-cent reduction in Montpelier’s education tax rate and a 3.3-cent increase in the comparable rate in Roxbury. The difference is largely due to the more pronounced reduction in Roxbury’s CLA.
In terms of taxes, the approval of the proposed budget would trim $27 off the tax bill for every $100,000 assessed value in Montpelier, while adding $33 per $100,000 of value in Roxbury.
That means the education tax bill on a home assessed at $300,000 in Montpelier would drop by $82, while education taxes on a comparable home in Roxbury would increase by about $100.
