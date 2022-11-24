MONTPELIER — When it comes to making progress on the long-discussed need for permanent public restrooms in downtown, members of the Homelessness Task Force believe city councilors have constipation when they could be the laxative.

Troubled by the absence of any perceptible movement with respect to an issue that has been the subject of a public discussion that predates the pandemic, task force members wondered on Wednesday how to convert occasionally supportive sound bites into something vaguely resembling concrete action.

