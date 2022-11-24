MONTPELIER — When it comes to making progress on the long-discussed need for permanent public restrooms in downtown, members of the Homelessness Task Force believe city councilors have constipation when they could be the laxative.
Troubled by the absence of any perceptible movement with respect to an issue that has been the subject of a public discussion that predates the pandemic, task force members wondered on Wednesday how to convert occasionally supportive sound bites into something vaguely resembling concrete action.
It’s not that the council has done nothing. Public restrooms were a big part of the conversation when it earmarked $425,000 in pandemic-related federal funding for that and related initiatives. However, nearly 18 months have passed since the council voted to form a committee to evaluate how best to respond to persistent prodding about a problem they agreed should be solved.
That committee hasn’t met and the city is actively recruiting two residents to join two councilors, two task force members, and a representative of Montpelier Alive on the panel.
That’s not good enough, according to task force member Peter Kelman.
Kelman said he has personally raised the issue with the council at least four times — twice in the last two months — and said he believes a resolution from the task force might produce better results.
The resolution Kelman had in mind would have urged the council and City Manager Bill Fraser to “get going” with respect to addressing the need for “permanent public restrooms downtown.”
Kelman’s “post haste” plea prompted a “get off the pot” suggestion from another task force member, and precipitated a discussion during which the group debated how to productively convey what Chair Ken Russell described as a “sense of urgency.”
“I’d like it to be ‘urgent,’ but not antagonizing,” Dawn Little said, even as Nat Frothingham was lamenting the need for the task force to say anything more than it already has.
“I’m baffled because this has been discussed and re-discussed and discussed again, and I don’t know why so little action has occurred,” he said.
Russell reminded task force members that Fraser signaled in September an administrative proposal was in the works, but that didn’t stop them from suggesting another nudge was needed.
What followed was a series proposals and counter-proposals. One came on too strong – essentially demanding the council and Fraser prioritize the issue and prepare an implementation plan for their review. A watered-down version was described as “toothless” and before it was over Russell was beyond uneasy.
“This is uncomfortable,” he said. “The tenor of this discussion is making me uncomfortable.”
The motion that was approved basically asks for a status report on planning for permanent public restrooms, expresses a “sense of urgency,” and requests an opportunity to meet with the council to discuss the issue during its first meeting in January.
It was Frothingham, who suggested the face-to-face meeting, because, he said, the alternative isn’t working.
“If we don’t change our tactic, we’re likely to get the same result, which is nothing,” he said.
The problem was most acute at the height of the pandemic, when public restrooms, including those in City Hall, the Kellogg-Hubbard Library and state office buildings were off-limits.
Councilors have expressed support for the concept, even as some have wondered whether a broader solution — one that incorporates showers, as well as toilets — might make the most sense.
Those are the kinds of questions the committee was expected to consider. Others included whether an existing facility could meet the need and, if not, where a new one might be built.
With two task force members waiting to serve on a committee that is still searching for members, Kelman said the need is real and it isn’t simply a homeless issue.
“This committee is for more than just unhoused people,” he said. “This committee is for disabled people; this committee is for older people; this committee is for everyone. We need permanent downtown bathrooms, not Porta-Potties.”
Frustration over perceived inaction on public restrooms came on a day when the task force members were told a couple of other big boxes have been all but checked.
There are still a few moving pieces, but unless something goes sideways in the next 10 days, Russell said, an “overflow” overnight shelter that wasn’t happening a few short weeks ago should open at Christ Church on Dec. 5.
Thanks to a just-awarded $105,000 state grant, Russell, executive director of Another Way, said his organization will be able to operate the overflow shelter many feared wouldn’t be able to open this year.
Russell told the task force he received notice of the grant award from the Office of Economic Opportunity on Tuesday, and was confident conditions — including proof of insurance, and a plan for round-the-clock winter warming options — would be satisfied in coming days.
According to Russell, the pieces largely are in place to satisfy the latter condition thanks to Good Samaritan Haven’s willingness to staff the Transit Center between the time public buildings, like City Hall and Kellogg-Hubbard Library, as well as Another Way’s Barre street facility close.
Though task force member Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of Good Samaritan Haven, missed Wednesday’s meeting, he confirmed the nonprofit, which operates shelters in Barre, Barre Town and Berlin, was prepared to staff the Transit Center from 6 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekends.
Those hours work well because, Russell said, the overflow shelter will open at the nearby church at 8:15 p.m. Those who stay will be asked to leave at 8:15 a.m. six days a week and at 7:30 a.m. Sundays.
The Sunday hours are designed to accommodate the church’s needs that day, and prompted a discussion of whether the Transit Center could serve as a transitional warming space on that one day.
DeAngelis said he was aware of the scheduling wrinkle and indicated Good Samaritan Haven would be prepared to provide the staff needed to open the Transit Center on Sunday mornings, as well. He said a memorandum of understanding between the city, Green Mountain Transit and Good Samaritan Haven is in the works and should be finalized by mid-December.
While the grant will cover the operation of the overflow shelter, DeAngelis said, the city would pay for staffing needed at the Transit Center.
While Another Way’s core mission is serving those with psychiatric disabilities and those at risk of psychiatric intervention, Russell said his board was willing to operate the overflow shelter when it appeared it wouldn’t happen otherwise.
Russell told task force members that cots and supplies are being ordered, a state permitting process is in the works, but staffing is set for a Dec. 5 start.
“We’re going to have a strong group of folks working there,” he said. “It’s really heartening.”
