BARRE — A plan to convert a community meeting space at the Aldrich Public Library into a morning warming center for homeless residents this winter is squarely on the table and expected to clear its first key hurdle next week.
Presented with a plan to use the library’s Milne Community Room as a six-day-a-week solution to a problem that will only get worse as temperatures continue to drop, the city’s Homelessness Task Force is almost ready to give it a thumbs up.
The plan hinges on hiring a person to monitor the space that would be open from 8 to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday, and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The library opens at 11 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. on Saturday, and has historically provided a place for those without stable housing to come in from the cold after breakfasts that regularly were served at local churches prior to the pandemic.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, those breakfasts are now take-out only and, for a variety of reasons, the churches aren’t a viable option this winter.
Two weeks after Library Director Loren Polk told task force members the library’s sub-surface community room could potentially accommodate a warming shelter — in part because the rear entrance could enable people to come and go from that area without allowing access to the rest of the library.
Given the well-ventilated library’s central location, and its role — both historic and current — in serving as a day shelter for the homeless in Barre, it quickly became the focus of a behind-the-scenes conversation that cost the task force one of its members.
Rosemary Averill abruptly resigned from the task force before Wednesday’s meeting after receiving a plan for a library-based warming station that was the product of a process she said she was frozen out of.
Two weeks ago, Averill was appointed to a subcommittee that was supposed to evaluate warming station alternatives and was troubled when she received a proposal that appeared ready for adoption by the task force Wednesday night.
It was one, Averill said Thursday, created without her input, during an Oct. 25 meeting she wasn’t invited to attend.
“It just seemed wrong,” Averill said.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak said what Averill perceived as a slight wasn’t intentional.
“It was an oversight,” he said, noting the meeting came together quickly, included representatives of the library and the Barre Interfaith Group and the task force.
Waszazak said the procedural misstep was unfortunate, Averill’s resignation was regrettable, but the urgency of the problem was real and a temporary solution appeared to be within reach.
The task force didn’t approve it Wednesday night, but it is expected to next week, after Polk and Councilor Ericka Reil, who is serving as chairwoman of the task force, prepared a job description and evaluation metrics for a position that will be needed to staff the space.
The task force, which had tentatively planned to approve the plan on Wednesday so that a $13,000 funding request could be presented to the City Council when it meets next Tuesday, chose to wait.
Concerned about the cold, Waszazak said the task force wanted to present a refined proposal to the council when it meets Nov. 16.
The soon-to-be finalized $13,000 request would fund a $20-an-hour position for 24 hours a week for 26 weeks. The proposal contemplates the library being responsible for hiring and employing the paid position, and congregations of the Barre Interfaith Group providing volunteer and material support.
The task force has tentatively proposed the council use a small sliver of the nearly $2.5 million in pandemic-related federal funding the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.
The task force plans to prepare a more robust ARPA proposal in coming weeks, but viewed the warming station as a priority with winter on the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.