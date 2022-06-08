PLAINFIELD — Tammy Farnham has stepped down from the Plainfield Select Board because she says she was personally attacked with conflict of interest allegations leveled against her from the road foreman hiring.
Farnham resigned at the end of the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
She referred to the town’s recent announcement that it had picked Michael Bingham to serve as road foreman starting July 1. Bingham, a current road crew worker, will replace Mike Nolan, who is retiring.
Former road commissioner and former board member Bram Towbin had said he had discovered the town may have been looking to hire someone other than Bingham for the job, despite the town hiring him years ago with the intention of apprenticing under Nolan and replacing him. Towbin said Farnham should have recused herself from the hiring process because her father-in-law, Allan Farnham, had been the town’s road foreman before Nolan. Towbin said at a board meeting last month during his time as road commissioner, beside disgruntled former employees who felt Nolan was working them too hard, the only complaints he ever received about Nolan came from Tammy and Allan Farnham.
Tammy Farnham said she did know Bingham personally and recused herself from the vote hiring him, “Based on everything that’s going around, just to make sure … there’s no conflict of interest because I do know (Bingham).”
She said Tuesday she was personally attacked. Tammy Farnham said board Chair Jim Volz had explained that the town was following a hiring process that had been going on for quite some time.
“Obviously, I feel like the process was done properly. We took a lot of time to administrate that. No decision was made by myself. And I am one to really stand up and say my opinion. But I’m outvoted quite often, actually. ... So I don’t feel like even if I had my own opinion, that it was driven only by me,” she said.
Board member Sasha Thayer said no one member ran the hiring process. Thayer said it was unfair for one member to be targeted, “and say they had, you know, some nefarious approach or had run the process and the other Select Board members hadn’t been involved.”
Volz said all three members agreed on how the process would proceed.
Tammy Farnham said she appreciated the other board members clarifying what happened.
Towbin had questioned why Nolan wasn’t involved in the interviews for his replacement. Tammy Farnham said the board decided not to include him because the board had already received Nolan’s reference for Bingham and didn’t know what value he could add to the interviews.
She said Nolan is a family friend and she felt bad that it was made to seem like, “there was some underlying objective or I was trying to be unethical or there was a conflict of interest.”
Tammy Farnham choked up saying she’s thought about her decision a lot.
She said, “I’ve personally been attacked. My family has been personally attacked. And my business has been attacked by being on the Select Board. So that being said, I’m resigning immediately.”
Tammy Farnham said she hopes the community realizes when it has board members who are giving thousands of hours of their time, that they are probably doing things in the best interest of the community.
She said she couldn’t respond to the allegations at the time they were made because the hiring discussion was still happening in executive session. She said she works for a financial institution, so she can’t have people in the community thinking she’s unethical.
Thayer apologized to Tammy Farnham for the treatment she received.
Farnham apologized for leaving the board shorthanded, but she said she’s relieved because it’s been a hard two weeks.
The town will now need to appoint someone to Tammy Farnham’s seat.
She nearly left the board last year after initially seeking reelection to her second three-year term. She announced a month before the town’s annual election last year she would not accept reelection.
That announcement was made during an informational hearing where residents expressed their frustration with the board about two articles that would have done away with in-person town meetings if passed. Both articles failed.
Farnham said at the time she didn’t have the “time, energy or knowledge” the board needs right now with multiple large projects underway. Multiple residents asked Farnham to stay on the board, noting she was integral in working with the state on the Route 2 intersection fix.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(1) comment
And how did Mike Nolan feel about all of this? Why did the reporter not reach out to him to discuss? Or anyone else besides the selectboard who have a particular point of view? Why was there an implicit offer made to someone else outside of Plainfield and then suddenly retracted? So many aspects of the events here were not covered or questioned. Officials who donate so much time and effort should not be harrassed or attacked, but what exactly constitutes harassment? I think it's possible the selectboard feels that demanding transparency and fairness in the process is equivalent to attack. The proof is in the pudding. They suddenly changed their minds about who was to be hired. Why?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.