Homecoming parade?BARRE — When you cap an undefeated season with a shut-out win in the state championship game you probably deserve the heroes’ welcome the girls’ hockey team from Spaulding High School received during their triumphant return to the Granite City Monday night.
From a distance, North Main Street was lit up like Lenny’s was on fire.
It wasn’t.
The rather long procession of emergency vehicles waiting to welcome the Crimson Tide team began its slow roll through downtown Barre shortly before 8:30 p.m. There were police cruisers, firetrucks and ambulances from Barre and Barre Town, but they were just for show. A throng of appreciative fans — many sporting Spaulding hockey jerseys — were there to savor the moment and salute a yellow school bus filled with girls who earned their escort on the ice in Burlington and returned to Barre with the championship to prove it.
Ice man
BARRE — The “B” in the “BOR” ice arena could stand for “Bernie” or “Badeau,” and city councilors were told this week that both of those names belong on a memorial plaque inside the arena that meant so much to the Barre man they belonged to.
Bernie Badeau died on Dec. 7, 2019, and his daughter, Renee, urged councilors to consider installing a plaque in the building where he took a job as a maintenance man in 1973 and worked his way up to director of the arena before taking a job with the city’s street department in 1988.
Badeau worked for the city for 30 years — retiring in 2003 — but his daughter said the 15 years he spent at the BOR defined him.
“He treasured the space, he treasured hockey, he treasured coaching and he treasured skating,” she said of her father, who coached hockey for the Barre Youth Sports Association back in the day and made it a point to maintain the outdoor hockey rink on the city’s north end.
The council took no action on Renee Badeau’s emotional request and Mayor Lucas Herring said members would review the applicable policy and get back to her.
Unlucky day
BARRE — Whoever loses a Friday afternoon basketball game that will pit students against staff at Spaulding High School can blame the scheduling gods for their misfortune.
The game will be played on Friday the 13th, which is all the excuse either side will need to shrug off a loss (however embarrassing) in a 5 p.m. game that will be played for a couple of good causes.
Proceeds from the annual game will provide aid to those impacted by wildfires in Australia or earthquakes in Puerto Rico.
All are welcome to attend a game that one unlucky team will lose and (Friday the 13th or not) never hear the end of it.
Free for all
MONTPELIER — Folks who drop by the Montpelier Senior Activity Center may notice a freestanding food pantry that is available to anyone.
What’s the deal?
Seems the pantry was provided by National Life Insurance Group in an effort to combat hunger in the community, and will be offer nonperishable food items, as well as winter gear like hats and gloves.
Stocked by National Life staff, the senior center pantry is the first in the city, but, we’re told there’s more where it came from.
We’ll let you now when and where they pop up.
Granite bookends?
BARRE — Newly elected City Council members once had to wait weeks, and in one case (here’s looking at you, John LePage) months for a hunk of granite with their name sandblasted in it to arrive.
That’s why when there was a granite nameplate waiting for Samn Stockwell days after she was elected to replace LePage during a Ward 3 caucus, we were surprised.
LePage had to wait when he was first elected. So did Councilor Teddy Waszazak last year. The only reason Councilor John Steinman didn’t need a faux granite paper nameplate when he was elected a year ago was because he recycled the real granite version he used during his days on the Barre School Board.
The quick delivery of Stockwell’s nameplate seemed like an aberration, but it now looks like the new normal, one week after winning contested elections Jake Hemmerick and Ericka Reil settled in behind freshly manufactured granite nameplates on opposite ends of the council table. Reil’s personalized rock was sitting where Stockwell’s had prior to last Tuesday’s election. Stockwell defeated Reil by one vote at the December caucus, but lost the Town Meeting Day rematch. Hemmerick defeated former council member Jeffrey Tuper-Giles in a Ward 1 race and was rewarded with his own granite nameplate.
Granite Specialties in Williamstown cranked each of the new nameplates, which, according to just-approved warrants, cost $70 apiece.
Tech specs?
BARRE — Studio Place Arts, which is better known in Barre by its acronym SPA, is among more than 35 arts institutions, history and science museums, galleries and other organizations around Vermont that have united behind a forward looking topic this year — “2020 Vision: Seeing the World through Technology.”
Through a suite of exhibitions that will be staged around the state, including two (more on them in a moment) at SPA, participating organizations hope to inspire many new visits by folks who call the Green Mountain State “home” and those who are just passing through.
The exhibitions will be connected via a map, website and “passport” scheme as part of the statewide collaboration.
The first of two SPA exhibits associated with the endeavor — “FUTURES” — is coming very soon. The show, which opens at SPA on Tuesday, reveals the role that science-fiction artists play in envisioning the future. Think space travel, electric vehicles, alternative energies, cloning, artificial intelligence and weaponized drones. All debuted in science fiction long before they were realities.
“FUTURES” will run through May 2 and will be followed by 10 days later by the opening of “Digital Natives: Art of Central Vermont’s Next Generation.”
SPA is collaborating with Matthew Binginot and his digital media arts students at the Central Vermont Career Center.
Binginot sounds excited.
“We are so stoked for this show,” he says, noting he and his students have already worked on 67 projects in preparation for an exhibit that will showcase for their best work using digital media as a conduit for making art. That show will run from May 12 to June 27.
For a complete listing of other related activities and exhibits around the state, visit vermontcuratorsgroup.com.
Food for thought
HARDWICK — Want to prepare healthy meals, reduce food waste and save time and money?
If so, you should attend free food waste reduction workshop at the Center for an Agricultural Economy today from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Meal planning, how to store foods properly, friending your freezer, loving your leftovers and understanding expiration dates will be among the topics covered. There will also be pointers on no-recipe, batch and scrap-based cooking for participants, who will prepare and eat several small dishes during the class.
Anne Bijur, of the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Chef Jim McCarthy will co-lead the workshop.
McCarthy has been cooking for nearly 20 years and is the chef/owner of the Mill Market in South Burlington. Bijur works for DEC’s Waste Management and Prevention Division and helps implement Vermont’s recycling, composting, and waste reduction initiatives.
Bijur will tell you about 40% of food grown in the U.S. is wasted, never makes it on to a plate and the average American family of four wastes $1,500 a year on food they don’t eat.
Organized by the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District, and supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture today’s program is designed to demonstrate ways to meet the USDA’s goal of reducing food waste by 50% in the next 10 years.
Prior registration is required, so if you’re interested you’ll need to act fast. To register, visit www.cvswmd.org/workshop-registration.html.
Adios, Bagitos
MONTPELIER — Saturday’s planned closing of Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café in Montpelier will feature a benefit for the Asylum Seekers Assistance Network.
Set to start at 6 p.m. the three-hour event will give those who attend a chance to donate to ASAN — an organization of local volunteers that is sponsoring and housing an asylum-seeking family of four from South America and is raising funds to sponsor additional asylum seekers.
The roots band Small Axe will play and Bagitos will serve refreshments.
The popular eatery is closing after Soren Pfeffer was unable to find someone willing to buy the business for $30,000.
Student leaders
DUXBURY — The Vermont Youth Lobby will host a Climate Action Film Festival at Harwood Union High School next week.
Wednesday’s free two-hour event will start at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium and include a series of short films that highlight inspirational examples of climate action with a special focus on solutions to the climate crisis.
Organized by students, the film festival will be followed by a climate action fair during which participants can share their ideas on the subject and learn more about the ways — large and small — they can make a difference with respect to climate change.
For more information email student-organizer Lili Platt at lplatt2020@huusd.org, or adviser Matt Henchen at mhenchen@huusd.org. You can email youthlobbyvt@gmail.com as well or visit the website http://www.youthlobby.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.