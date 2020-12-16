Money back?BARRE — The City Council has reversed its pandemic-inspired decision to use $5,000 from the Brusa Trust to make sure no Barre child goes without this holiday season.
Tuesday night’s change of heart doesn’t reflect the absence of one, but rather the presence of many.
Perhaps we should explain.
After reluctantly concluding they couldn’t host their annual “dollar drop” at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging in central Vermont and Barre is ground zero, councilors agreed to tap the trust, which was literally established for the benefit of “the poor children residing in the City of Barre.”
That seemed like a good idea at the time, but thanks to an avalanche of donations that began with former mayor Thomas Lauzon announcing he’d phoned a few friends, and they’d collectively pitched in $5,500 to the cause.
That, it turns out, was just the beginning and in the span of a week the city has amassed $9,575 in donations for the effort Cpl. Jason Fleury and his daughter, Katie, are spearheading this year. Through Tuesday night the Barre Partnership had raised and additional $1,233 — pushing the total available funds close to $11,000.
In a good year, the council’s “dollar drop’ nets about $5,000 (and an occasional wedding ring), which is why councilors agreed to supplant by using the Brusa Trust.
Based on the heartwarming outpouring of support, councilors agreed that won’t be necessary. Better to leave the $5,000 earning interest in the trust so that it will be available in the future, which is exactly what they did.
More money!MONTPELIER — Speaking of heartwarming stories that might not warrant huge headlines, but shouldn’t go unreported: How about the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School System’s Partners In Education (MRPS PIE)?
When last we called attention to MRPS PIE the group was more than half-way to raising $6,000 goal for its “Families Support Fund,” Thanksgiving was still a week away, and they’d set a Dec. 2 deadline.
The good news? They hit their $6,000 goal.
The bad news? More families needed support.
The better news? They increased their goal to $7,300, extended the deadline, and surpassed that goal, as well.
Thanks to the support of nearly 100 small donors and what we understand was a big assist from Christ Episcopal Church, MRPS PIE is poised to deliver 89 $100 gift cards to families throughout the two-town, four-school district. Well done!
Uglier than thou?BARRE — The Great Twin City Ugly Christmas Sweater-Off of 2019 was either:
A) The shortest-lived tradition on the planet; or
B) Merchants in Barre and Montpelier are playing it coy and hoping their one-time rivals will show up for work dressed normally on Friday.
We are sincerely pulling for “B” because it sure would be a shame to needlessly lose a little friendly fun in the middle of a pandemic.
That said, we’re kind of worried the answer is “A,” given the notable absence of online trash-talking that occurred between the executive directors of the Barre Partnership and Montpelier Alive in the run up to “National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day” last year.
Not a peep (insert sad emoji here).
The only evidence either organization is acknowledging Friday is “National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day” was posted on the Barre Partnership’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
Here are the details: “With an entire day dedicated to ugly sweaters, it’s hard not to want to celebrate by wearing the most gaudy sweater you can find. We want Barre to be swarmed with the ugliest sweaters ALL DAY! Join our Barre Businesses on Friday, December 18th by wearing the ugliest sweater — whether you find a hidden gem to wear, or you make your own!”
It’s a start, but it isn’t a challenge.
The Montpelier Alive Facebook page? Nada.
What gives? Montpelier merchants have been wearing ugly sweaters on the third Thursday in December for several years, while last year was a first for Barre.
Competition or no, we expect merchants in both communities to dress for the occasion on Friday and we sure hope you’ll dig out your ugliest sweater and join them.
Passing the torchWILLIAMSTOWN — When is it time to get a new fire warden?
The answer in Williamstown is: when the volunteer firefighter who holds that position decides to accept the road foreman’s and needs to shed the responsibility.
That was the bind Mike St. Lawrence was in when he agreed to replace veteran road foreman Ed Farnham. Something had to give and that something was St. Lawrence’s role as fire warden.
Not to worry, St. Lawrence and Fire Chief William Graham recruited fellow volunteer firefighter Jason Ball to be his replacement and recommended the Select Board make the appointment.
The board did this week after being assured Ball had spent the last couple months “learning the ropes” was up to the job.
As for St. Lawrence? He just got a new computer at the town garage and can be reached at roads@williamstownvt.org. He’ll need to edit the highway department’s page as soon as the state signs off on Ball’s appointment because he is still listed as the fire warden.
In hot water?MONTPELIER — Don’t be alarmed. The U.S. Navy just dropped us a line letting us know the USS Vermont (SSN 792) is now operating in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations and just conducted a brief stop for logistics in Rio de Janeiro.
The temperature of the South Atlantic waters there is in the mid-70s (we checked) and, compared to Lake Champlain these days, that qualifies as “hot water.”
Though it wasn’t made in Vermont, and won’t ever visit Vermont, the nuclear submarine that bears the name of the Green Mountain State has plenty of boosters here. They’re the ones who celebrated the USS Vermont’s commissioning in an unconventional April ceremony that wasn’t at all what they’d planned thanks to COVID-19.
That ship has now sailed, and so it seems has the Navy’s newest Virginia-class fast-attack submarine. Seems the USS Vermont just visited Brazil’s newest submarine base — the Itagua naval base in the state of Rio de Janeiro. During the 6-day stay that ended Tuesday, Brazil accepted three Brazilian built Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarines into their fleet and the Vermont conducted anti-submarine warfare exercises with the Brazilian Navy submarine Tupi (S30) and maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.
Wait. There’s more.
U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman hosted President Jair Bolsonaro and other Brazilian dignitaries, for a key leader engagement on Vermont, reaffirming the strong history of military collaboration between the United States and Brazil Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, was also on hand.
It doesn’t sound as if Vermont will return to its home port in Groton, Connecticut, anytime son.
While in the 4th Fleet area of operations, the sub will operate under the command and control of Commander Task Force 46 to complement the undersea warfare capabilities of U.S. Southern Command.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.