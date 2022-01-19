One more time
BERLIN — A man whose name has appeared in Berlin’s town report more times and in more places over more years than we’d care to count will regrettably, but deservedly, land on page one this year.
Here’s to Henry LaGue!
For folks who might have missed it, LaGue — known locally as just plain “Henry” — passed away in June. He was 89.
LaGue’s fingerprints are all over Berlin and beyond.
The prominent local developer, long-time inn-keeper, quarry owner and super-savvy businessman served on just about every board there is in Berlin over several decades. LaGue wasn’t a forever anything, but it sure seems as if he was something forever. Right up until he wasn’t.
There weren’t many degrees of separation between anything that happened in Berlin and the man with the unmistakable voice, the knack for cutting to the chase and the broad grin that screamed I’ve forgotten more about Berlin than you’ll ever know.
LaGue — Henry — was a character, a solid citizen, a straight shooter and the kind of man who might jokingly wonder whether a cash prize should accompany all-star treatment in the town report.
So, when talk turned to whom this year’s town report should be dedicated, the conversation didn’t last long.
Bob Wernecke, Brad Towne and Karla Nuissl were all mentioned as possibilities. Wernecke is the veteran chair of the Development Review Board, Towne is a long-time member and past chair of the Select Board, and Nuissl is chair of the Planning Commission and champion of the new town center.
A decade ago LaGue served with Wernecke on the review board. He also served on the Select Board with Townes’ now-deceased dad, Rod, much longer ago than that, and he has been a vocal participant in the discussion that led to the creation of the new town center advocated by Nuissl.
LaGue liked the idea of a downtown-like center in Berlin, with one caveat.
“Whatever you do, no parking meters,” he said back in 1999. “That’s what kills these downtowns. That’s why people go to malls.”
Though the current Select Board didn’t dispute Wernecke, Towne and Nuissl were worthy of recognition, they agreed this year’s town report ought to be posthumously dedicated to LaGue.
“If there was ever a year where it was pretty obvious to dedicate a (town) report to someone, this year it would be Henry,” Chair Justin Lawrence said of LaGue.
That motion was made, seconded and passed unanimously.
Pot luck?
MIDDLESEX — Perhaps inspired by the discussion that preceded it Tuesday night, Select Board Chair Peter Hood offered a tongue-in-cheek suggestion when talk turned to including a cannabis article on the Town Meeting Day ballot.
The board had just agreed that ballot, as well as the school ballot, should be mailed to all active registered voters. Members also agreed a postcard to each household advising voters this year’s traditional town meeting was being canceled again and a third ballot for the Central Vermont Career Center would only be available upon request or at the polls.
The mix of universal mail-in voting and marijuana had the wheels in Hood’s head spinning.
“I think we should send free samples of (marijuana) to everyone on the checklist,” Hood joked.
Though Hood is running for office this year (he was just reelected last year) his pot for all idea could be the modern day equivalent of “a chicken in every pot.”
Supper time?
WILLIAMSTOWN — Sure it’s out of season, but prior to the pandemic that didn’t stop members of the Charity Chapter #57 Order of the Eastern Star from hosting a chicken pie supper on the last Saturday in January.
COVID-19 did.
The virus ended a tradition that was running for 20 years at the time and, we’re told, will soon be 21 with an asterisk.
A year after opting to skip the annual supper they’ve prepared and served with the help of the Summit Lodge Masons, members of the Charity Chapter are converting their family-style meal into a take-out only affair and Barbara Smith is now taking reservations.
So says Jennie Brown who tells us those who want to order one or more of the take-out suppers can call Smith at 433-5440 and she’ll tell them what time to pick it up at the Summit Lodge between 5 and 6 p.m. Jan. 29.
That’s a week from Saturday and the deadline for reservations is next Wednesday, Jan. 26, providing just enough time to go shopping for fresh fixings for a foliage season favorite the Charity Chapter has taken to serving in the middle of winter.
When you call Smith be ready to answer two questions: How many of the meals would you like (they’re $13 apiece) and when it comes to pie (besides chicken) do you prefer apple or pumpkin.
Dessert is the only optional aspect of a menu that features traditional chicken pie, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, coleslaw and cranberry sauce.
Brown, who turns 88 next month, isn’t the oldest member of the Charity Chapter, and while its members can still bake pies (apple and pumpkin) they will leave preparation of the chicken pie to the Free and Accepted Masons who know their way around the kitchen of the Summit Lodge.
“They can lift the pots and pans,” Brown says.
Though the suppers are usually served in two seatings at the lodge (it’s just across Brush Hill Road from Williamstown Elementary School) that will be the pick up point this year.
No shows?
BARRE — Whoever first said “the show must go on” clearly wasn’t running an opera house in the middle of a pandemic.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask the folks over at the Barre Opera House, who insist the shows — three this month and one next month — will go on, but because of a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, not when they were originally planned.
With the safety of patrons, performers, volunteers and staff in mind, the opera house has started juggling its schedule.
That means those planning to attend the annual Vermont Burlesque Festival “Granite City Showcase” on Friday will have to wait until Friday, April 22, to catch that 7 p.m. performance.
Saturday’s planned performance of the Irish “Celtgrass” band, We Banjo 3, has been pushed to Saturday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. While the No Strings Marionettes troupe who planned to perform “The Snow Maiden” at the opera house this Sunday, will instead perform a few months from now at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
That takes care of January.
The Feb. 18 performance of former Great Big Sea frontman, Alan Doyle, has also been delayed — a full year. Doyle is now set to perform on Feb. 17, 2023.
Mark your calendars because all purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates. Those requesting refunds for the Alan Doyle show — (a year is a long time to wait) should call the opera house box office (476-8188) by May 15.
No mas(ks)
BERLIN — Montpelier has mandated masks be worn in public buildings, Barre hasn’t and Berlin won’t.
The Select Board isn’t the least bit interested in enacting a mandate they agreed many — if not most — don’t want and would be impossible to enforce if they did.
“I’m personally opposed to being told what I have to do,” Select Board member David Sawyer said, expressing a sentiment echoed by Select Board member Brad Towne.
Resident Carole Bandy wasn’t taking any chances.
Bandy is no fan of masks and told the board she didn’t believe they were effective and that goes double for the ones most folks are wearing.
The board, Bandy said, should focus on the day-to-day operations of the town.
“I don’t think it is the role of the Select Board to be trying to control viruses,” she said, suggesting that was clearly “outside of the wheelhouse of local government.
“Masks destroy compassion, empathy (and) neighborliness and a mandate gives people the right — so they think — to scold their neighbors, she added.
Bandy was preaching to the converted and the board agreed it will remain masks optional in Berlin.
