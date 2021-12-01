Remembering Tommy
First and foremost, our thoughts today go out to the Morse family. Over 15 years, Burr Morse, of East Montpelier, wrote a column for The Times Argus titled “Burr’s Whittlin’s.” His family played a key role in his unique storytelling. And his son Tom made a regular appearance. We all got a glimpse into the lives — sugaring, playing music, family gatherings — that Burr provided until 2019.
Tom’s passing is heartbreaking to all of us, because through Burr’s words, and their frequent appearances on WDEV and other radio spots, we felt like we were part of their unique family.
Today, the Morses should be reminded they are all part of our Central Vermont family, and our condolences go out to them.
Holiday fun
Get your holiday celebrating on the calendar.
A Cabot-style traditional German Christmas market is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, as part of the fourth annual Holiday Festival and Outdoor Market.
You’ll find food, art vendors, holiday decorations, comfort food and Vermont craft beer. Organizers advise to dress warmly to celebrate the arrival of the holidays, buy last-minute Christmas gifts for friends and loved ones and enjoy food, friends and great drinks while you shop. (There is also a rumor that Santa might make an appearance.)
In addition to craft beer, holiday beverage favorites include hot toddy mocktails and homemade glühwein (mulled wine) served in a custom Holiday Market mug. Coming hungry? Woodbelly Pizza is rolling out their pizza oven; Cabot Café serving its delicious gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches; and The Den will offer hearty soups and sweet treats at the Hut.
All public health precautions will be followed to keep our community safe.
Festivities are outdoors this year and masks will be required inside the store and bar during the event. For event details, visit the Facebook event page at “Holiday Festival and Outdoor Market,” or contact the Cabot Community Association at 802-279-4309 or info@cabotvermont.org
First graduates
Norwich University will honor approximately 60 students graduating in December, the first graduates of the Class of 2022, with a formal dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.
According to the school, graduates will pursue careers in criminal justice, nursing, physical education, studies in war and peace, psychology, computer science, management, political science, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, construction management, computer security and information assurance, biology and exercise science.
Of the 60 graduates, more than one-third (21) are graduating from Norwich’s nursing program; 17 of those graduates completed the accelerated bachelor of science degree in nursing program, which lets students who already have a bachelor’s degree complete the BSN in 18 months.
“While I applaud all December graduates, I especially commend these 21 new health care professionals who step into a nationwide shortage of nurses at a critical time,” said Interim Provost and Faculty Dean Stephen Fitzhugh. “I am confident their Norwich experience — which recognizes the transformational power of service to others — will accompany these nurses as they begin rewarding careers advocating for and empathizing with people in medical need.”
The guest speaker is George Hasselback, a director of the Norwich University Alumni Association.
Search is on
Want to run some Vermont colleges? Throw your hat in the ring.
The Vermont State Colleges System and the newly established Vermont State University invite nominations and applications for the university’s inaugural role of president. Information on the search and the candidate prospectus may be found at www.vsc.edu/presidential-search online.
“Vermont State University is a truly unique institution that is committed to providing high quality, yet affordable and accessible education,” said VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny. “The University is envisioned as the first state-wide hybrid institution in the nation, delivering on the promise to our students that Vermont is their campus, with programs that span our state, for the benefit of our students and families, our communities, our workforce, our economy and our future.
Vermont State University will be one new university, established from the unification of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College, and will operate five campuses across the state, plus additional remote sites.
Big turnout
Lots of Vermonters, including carloads of central Vermonters, were at Killington last weekend to watch the Audi FIS Ski Women’s World Cup.
“The crowd here is so amazing. They are just pure ski racing lovers,” said Mikaela Shiffrin after the race. “That’s something we really missed. I don’t want to take that for granted again. Not getting it last year reminded me how lucky we are to have these World Cup races here and to race in front of a crowd like this.”
Shiffrin, a U.S. Alpine Ski Team member and two-time Olympic champion, won the slalom race for the fifth time in a row at Killington Resort in front of a sold-out crowd.
So how big was it?
The event sold out both days, bringing in 20,000 spectators to Killington Resort over the weekend. While 19 inches of fresh snow and wind canceled the giant slalom race on Saturday after nine racers, the fans stuck around for the World Cup experience. Sunday’s slalom was a different story, with sunshine and a high-energy crowd cheering on the world’s best ski racers throughout the day, who were thrilled to see hometown heroes Shiffrin take the win and her teammate Paula Moltzan — a former University of Vermont racer — score a Top-10 result. Through VIP packages and a percentage of ticket sales, the event raised more than $450,000 for the Killington World Cup Foundation, which benefits local and regional ski racing programs. The HomeLight Killington Cup was broadcast in more than 60 countries and live on NBC in the United States. It is slated to return to Killington for the sixth time over Thanksgiving weekend in 2022.
