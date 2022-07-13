Doing good … again!
MONTPELIER — Let’s face it, the National Life Group never stopped doing good even though the pandemic prompted the cancellation of its popular “Do Good Fest” for two years running.
This isn’t new news, but after back-to-back cancellations “Do Good Fest” will be, well, back on Saturday and this year’s edition will be slightly different than the pre-pandemic versions.
Admission is still free, though donations to Branches of Hope, the cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center’s National Life Cancer Treatment Center (we told you they do good) are strongly suggested and advance tickets will be required.
As of Wednesday afternoon there were a “limited number” of general admission tickets still available and fewer than 50 VIP tickets — they’re selling for $250 and get you access to an exclusive lounge, free food and beverages and other goodies and amenities.
If a series of open-air concerts capped by a fireworks display sounds like a good way to spend several hours on Saturday just visit dogoodfest.com/admission and reserve your ticket, unless you already have.
The gates open at 1:30 p.m. and the music starts an hour later with the “Beats for Good Showcase” featuring the winner of this year’s high school music competition, the Kingdom All-Stars from St. Johnsbury and the Laker Ladies.
The band Moxie will take the stage at 4 p.m., followed by Forest Blakk at 5:15 p.m., the American Authors at 6:30 p.m., and the X Ambassadors at 8 p.m. The fireworks follow at 9:15 p.m. and cap a family-friendly event that will feature a “kid’s zone,” plenty of food trucks, a beer and cider garden and a venue for nonprofits to explain the work they do.
Started in 2014 and suspended in 2020 and 2021, the Do Good fests have raised more than $250,000 for Branches of Hope, which is a very good thing.
Picnic anyone?
BERLIN — The folks at First Congregational Church will celebrate National Picnic Month with a box lunch fundraiser on Saturday, but if you’d like to place an order, you’re running out of time.
Tonight’s the deadline for ordering one of the $10 meals, which include a sandwich (more on your options in a moment), a bag of chips, a cookie or dessert square, a piece of fruit and a beverage.
All you have to do is shoot an email to quedav56@gmail.com or call 802-229-0338 and provide your name and sandwich preference.
Sandwich choices include egg salad, tuna salad, ham and cheese, as well as peanut butter and jelly or hummus for those who want a vegetarian option.
You need to order by tonight, but you pay when you swing by the church at 1808 Scott Hill Road in Berlin between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
You’re welcome to bring a lawn chair, enjoy your lunch behind the Fellowship Hall and check out the labyrinth, or if you’ve got places to go like, say, the “Do Good Fest” at National Life in nearby Montpelier, you can skip the concession lines by bringing one of the box lunches with you.
Free for all!
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Recreation Board is hoping their first-ever “Family Fun Day” draws a crowd to Seaver Field.
The price is right.
Admission is free and, thanks to some generous donations, so are the hot dogs, soda and chips.
The ice cream will cost you and there will be a dessert truck as well, but everything else — from the bands (there are three) and the bouncy house to the face painting is free. We don’t know whether that extends to the dunk booth, but there will be one of those too — complete with some dunk-able folks, including a quorum of the town’s five-member Select Board.
Set from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the day will feature performances by Michael Schumacher, Donna Thunder & Friends, and Shane McGrath, as well as jujitsu and taekwondo demonstrations by members of Granite City MMA.
It’s something of a coming-out party for the recently formed recreation board, whose members are eager to make a good first impression and build momentum for other events and activities.
Here or there?
MONTPELIER — For the second straight Thursday your taste in music could dictate whether you end up in Montpelier’s Hubbard Park or Currier Park in Barre this afternoon.
Assuming Mother Nature cooperates, free summer concert series in both communities are set to resume later today.
If you’re into psychotropical Latin jazz, the Burlington-based band Guagua will pick up where Atom & the Orbits left off a week ago — on the Tuning Forks Stage next to the Old Shelter in Hubbard Park. The music starts at 6 p.m., but the latest installment of Parkapalooza begins at 5:30 p.m.. and the two-hour, bring your own everything event will again feature the park’s 100-foot long slip n’ slide.
If you prefer folk music — and food — Barre’s is a better bet. Dana and Susan Robinson will be performing on the stage in Currier Park at 6 p.m. following last week’s performance of Jacob Green, the one-man band.
In addition to twice as many musicians, there will also be more vendors participating in the this week’s edition of “Food Truck Thursdays.”
Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen, Mo’s Backyard BBQ, Dougy Fresh Catering, Crown Ice Cream VT, Paquet’s Apple Shack are all returning and while the Melted Cheeserie is taking today off, there will be three new vendors: Jim’sville LaCourse Hot Dog Cart, Noka Farm and a group of crepe-selling French students from Spaulding High School. Though, the two-hour concert starts at 6 p.m., they will be selling food at Currier Park from 4 to 8 p.m.
Book (sale) report
BARRE — With the return of the Barre Heritage Festival just two weeks away, the Friends of Aldrich Public Library are busily sorting and boxing books for their annual book sale that is held in conjunction with that midsummer celebration.
They have a boatload of books, but if you’ve got some you’d like to get rid of they’d happily take them off your hands. That’s especially true of children’s books, which can move pretty fast when the sale starts.
Just swing by the library a week from Friday (that’s July 22 if you don’t have a calendar handy) and drop them off. The two-day sale starts the following Friday (July 29) and concludes that Saturday, which those familiar with the Heritage Festival will tell you is its big day.
This year’s book sale sounds like it will be bigger and better than ever. There will be tables filled with books under the tents on the side lawn of the library, as well as in the air-conditioned splendor of the Milne Room in the library’s basement.
Typically an outdoor-only sale the extra space means more books and if you’d like to help set up (and get a sneak peak at the books for sale) we know some Friends who would welcome the assistance.
Volunteers are urged to call Marianne Kotch — 802-476-4185 — if they can pitch in at at 1 p.m. Thursday (July 28).
Otherwise the sale starts the next day and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Though prices vary, most hardcover books still sell for $1, paperbacks range from 50 cents to $1 and all children’s items (the ones they could use more of) sell for 25 cents.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
