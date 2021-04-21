Dollars for scholars
BARRE — When it comes to scholarships, Spaulding High School is blessed with a couple of hefty endowments that make its annual awards night something truly special for graduating seniors.
How special?
Heading into what we’re told will be must-see YouTube for members of Spaulding’s Class of 2021 and their families at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the total amount of scholarships set to be announced was sitting at just short of $500,000 — $497,278.30 to be precise.
While that might sound like a lot, there is more where that came from. Last year, the school announced a jaw-dropping $660,000 in scholarships — many from organizations that haven’t yet picked their winners this year and won’t until after next Tuesday.
Why not wait until they’re all in?
Typically, that’s what the folks at Spaulding have done. However, many colleges have a May 1 deadline to commit and school counselors have heard from some past recipients that the awards they received might have influenced where they would have chosen to enroll. Those conversations prompted the decision to announce the bulk of the awards next week.
The video was prerecorded last week and will be aired on YouTube (www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdlkoxNr17U) next Tuesday at 7 p.m., revealing the winners selected by the school’s scholarship committee.
While most of those scholarships range from $100 to $12,000, there are 10 really big ones courtesy of two Spaulding graduates.
Dr. Ernest Reynolds graduated from Spaulding in 1926, went on to become a beloved family doctor and left the school more than $3 million after his death in 1998. Interest earned on Reynolds’ generous bequest has underwritten scholarships varying in size and number through the years. On Tuesday, six seniors will each be awarded $30,000 courtesy of Reynolds. That’s $180,000 right there.
Then there is Ron York, a master electrician and prominent Barre businessman, who graduated from Spaulding in 1963 and left the school $3.5 million in a scholarship fund after his death in 2009.
Four Spaulding seniors will each receive $60,000 York scholarships this year. That’s another $240,000.
No one has ever won a York scholarship and a Reynolds scholarship (we don’t know if that’s even possible), but there are plenty of soon-to-be graduates who have padded those significant awards with other more modest scholarships.
And the winner is —
WEST DANVILLE — It took nearly two weeks, but the folks who run the annual ice-out on Joe’s Pond are a thorough bunch, and entering the data from 12,531 tickets isn’t an overnight exercise.
Just ask Henretta Splain who has been performing that tiresome task for several years and wasn’t near done at 4:57 p.m. April 10.
That is when the cement block that had been sitting on the ice-covered pond in front of Bill and Diane Rossi’s home on West Shore Road since St. Patrick’s Day slipped into to water, triggering a clock-stopping chain of events that picked this year’s winner.
Who was it?
Who knew?
Until Splain finished entering all of the ticket information, it was impossible to say who or how many people came closest to guessing when the clock would stop and the ice-out would end for the 34th time on Joe’s Pond.
It isn’t any more.
Though Jane Brown broke the news on her Joe’s Pond blog Sunday, the official announcement from contest organizers came Wednesday afternoon.
Seems there is only one winner this year and while Galina Mesko, of Newport, purchased 60 tickets for $1 a pop her $60 investment will earn her well more than $5,000 (half the proceeds from the ticket sales, less expenses).
We’re told Mesko knows the rules, because she’s been entering the contest since 2013. That’s the year she graduated from the University of Vermont and participated in a classmate’s project involving the ice-out on Joe’s Pond.
We can’t speak for Mesko’s other 59 entries, but we do know the winner — 4:59 p.m. April 10 — was within 2 minutes of the actual time and no one who entered by the April 1 deadline came closer.
Ticket sales were brisk this year once again proving the ice-out is pandemic-proof. A year after selling 10,966 tickets, the contest attracted 12,531 entries. That’s not a record, but it’s not bad and the Joe’s Pond Association will use its share of the proceeds on maintenance, water-quality initiatives and its Independence Day fireworks display.
‘Dude, there’s your car?’
BERLIN — The Select Board this week lamented the fact that ‘no parking’ signs posted on Brookfield Road are routinely ignored by those interested in visiting Berlin Pond.
It’s a problem for the plow trucks in the winter and the grader in the spring and while the signs say “violators will be towed,” board member Brad Towne suggested that needs to be more than a bluff.
“Realistically, that’s the only way people are going to pay attention,” Towne said. “If they start seeing their buddy’s car going down the road behind a wrecker.”
The problem?
Town Manager Vince Conti said local ordinances might need to be tweaked in order for police to issue speeding tickets and enforce parking restrictions that are seemingly in place on Brookfield Road.
“We need to get it done so the tickets and the towing can’t be challenged,” Conti said, noting that work is underway and enforcement will follow.
Got drugs?
MONTPELIER — Folks looking to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs can pick their spot on Saturday thanks to Washington County Sheriff Sam Hill.
Working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Hill has arranged collection sites around the county as part of “Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.”
Hill’s office at 10 Elm St. in Montpelier is one of them, but there are others that will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, accepting unused medications from folks who no longer need them, or whose family members have passed away leaving medications behind.
Police departments in Barre, Montpelier and Northfield are all participating, as is the Kinney Drugs on South Main Street in Waterbury.
Flushing medicine down the toilet or tossing it in the trash might seem safe to some, but both are fraught with problems and pose potential environmental, safety and health hazards that dropping them off at a safe, secure location doesn’t.
It’s Green Up Day for your medicine cabinet, it’s safe, it’s free and it works.
In addition to prescription medications, the Washington County sites will accept vape pens, or other e-cigarette devices as long as you remove the batteries.
Waste not
BARRE — In our rush to let folks in Barre and Barre Town know that the town’s yard waste site on Upper Holden Road was set to open last Saturday we left out an important reminder for city residents last week.
Here it is.
The public works crew won’t be canvassing the city collecting yard waste left at the curbside this spring. Though a fall collection is planned, City Manager Steve Mackenzie says the spring pickup, which was canceled because of COVID last year is a casualty of “catch up” this year.
Between street sweeping, street striping and flushing water mains, Mackenzie says the crew doesn’t have time for the spring pickup, though residents are welcome to use the lawn-waste site, which was open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and will keep those same hours for the next six Saturdays through May 29.
Mackenzie’s goal is to return to a semiannual pickup — one in the spring and another in the fall — next year. This year it will be fall only.
Survey says
BERLIN — As the Conservation Commission reviews a proposal to create a snowmobile trail through the Berlin Town Forest, its members are interested in picking the brains of area residents who might use it.
If you fit the bill, the commission would appreciate you taking the survey that is now posted on the town’s website at berlinvt.org. If you’d prefer, the too-long link that will get you directly to the survey https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLeARykWipHQcvsuM4HfEDcrrTyJMvI5xhlxtXXcidVfXh-Q/viewform should do the trick.
The survey is for people who snowmobile in the Berlin area and is designed to help the commission better understand current and potential future use as it considers the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers’ (VAST) request for a trail that would extend up Irish Hill and over into Northfield.
