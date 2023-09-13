Going, going … gone?
BARRE — A week ago we urged folks to swing downtown and get one last look of the soon-to-be-auctioned-off entries in this year’s Barre Art Splash.
The problem. The entries (from cats and dogs to pigs and frogs to Thunder Road race cars new and old) were already gone.
Not auctioned off (that will happen this Saturday at the Vermont Granite Museum), but gone from the half-mile of North Main Street where there summer-long residence ended less than 12 hours before we wrote the were still there. Oops!
We’re told it took two hours last Tuesday night for three teams of four volunteers — each with a truck, a trailer and a bucket loader at their disposal to remove all of this year’s creative entries and cart them from the curbside to the museum where they will be auctioned off by Barre Rotarians on Saturday.
We got that part right.
We also learned that there was one flood-related casualty — a frog. The piece — “The Glass Prince” was sponsored by the Berlin Mall, painted by Chyenne Rielly was swept away from its spot in front of Mr. Z’s by the flood that ended the restaurant and deposited the frog in front of the island on Maple Avenue.
A bucket loader hoisted it onto the dump truck that hauled it away, though, nobody seems to know where.
We’re told that doesn’t mean they won’t be auctioning off 41 pieces of quirky art as planned because while “The Glass Prince” is missing in action, “Mighty Meow” — a cat crafted by Pam Murphy and auctioned off two years ago was donated back to the Rotary Club, which is putting it up for auction again.
Speaking of Murphy, her entry this year “Chef Porketta” (a pink pig wearing a chef’s hat with a fork in its mouth) was voted “most original” this year.
That’s saying something.
Jim Thompson’s guitar-toting bear, “Chuck Beary,” which was deemed “most artistic,” while Prudence Burnes’ “Pooh” — a whimsical bear with some familiar characters painted on its backside was honored as the entry most likely to “make you smile.”
This year’s big winner — voted “all around favorite” and “looks like the most work” was Cynthia Christiansen’s piece, “Mr. Perkins Peace Cat.”
Viewing for Saturday’s auction starts at 2 p.m. and the bidding will get underway at 3 p.m.
Ready to roll?
BERLIN — A bowlathon that, for many years, was the signature fundraiser for the Barre-based People’s Health and Wellness Clinic will be returning to the Twin City Family Fun Center in November for the first time since before the pandemic.
That’s a pretty big deal, according to the clinic’s executive director, Daniel Barlow, whose hiring occurred in the midst of the bowlathon’s three-year hiatus.
“As a charity, we rely heavily on donations from the community to support our work,” says Barlow, who notes the bowlathon historically checked that box and plenty of others.
The fun, community building event called attention to the Church Street clinic that quietly serves the needs of uninsured and under-insured central Vermonters.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask Barlow.
“Not only is this event lots of fun, but it’s also a great opportunity for people to go out and raise money to help provide health care for residents of central Vermont who cannot afford it,” he says.
Though the bowlathon won’t be held until Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Berlin bowling alley, it’s not too soon to start thinking about it.
Barlow is actively recruiting sponsors at a number of financial levels whose contributions allow the nonprofit to offer free bowling to all participants. If you’re interested, just call Barlow at 802-479-1229, or email daniel@phwcvt.org.
Same goes for volunteers and businesses interested in donating prizes or gifts that are given out to bowlers during the event.
Then there are the bowlers. Barlow says the clinic hopes to fill all 18 lanes at the bowling alley, and folks can register their bowling teams at www.phwcvt.org and guarantee themselves a slot in the Peoples Health and Wellness Center’s first post-pandemic bowlathon.
“Together, we can make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of our neighbors in need,” says Barlow. “Let’s roll for a healthier Vermont!”
Reunited
MONTPELIER — Plans for an all class reunion for Montpelier High School in mid-July were scuttled by a massive flood that wiped out one of the venues, flooded the school basement and prompted organizers to cancel.
Even if it had been possible to pull off, and it quickly became clear that it wasn’t, the timing didn’t feel right given the level of damage caused by the flood and the fact you can hold an all class reunion pretty much any year.
Tell that to members of the MHS Class of 1963, who gathered with two of their former teachers at the Montpelier Recreation Field last Saturday.
Judy Knapp will tell you 60th reunions are once-in-a-lifetime events and Saturday’s informal reunion was a big deal for classmates from Vermont and well beyond. Hailing from states ranging from New Hampshire and Rhode Island to Colorado and Florida, those who graduated from Montpelier High School in 1963 were joined at that reunion by two former teachers. One of them, Phyllis (Genero) Rowell married her husband, Conrad, right about the time the Class of 1963 was graduating. The Montpelier couple celebrated their 60th anniversary in June.
Also in attendance was Joanne Blakeman, who married her husband, Alan, in 1960, when both were teaching at Montpelier High School. He died in 2016.
Death and taxes?
BARRE — Benjamin Franklin once said: “Nothing is certain except death and taxes.” He may have a point, but City Clerk Carol Dawes has healthy “parting gifts” for those who drop by her office to pay their taxes and water bills by the Oct. 2 deadline.
Seems Dawes is handing out COVID test kits (up to four per family) as long as supplies last. She has 500, so they could go quickly.
Color Councilor Thomas Lauzon underwhelmed.
“Oh, boy, awesome Carol,” he joked with Dawes. “Thank you.”
“It was that or lollipops,” Dawes quipped, leaving the last word to Lauzon.
“We’ll also give you a toe tag,” he said.
