Comic relief
WILLIAMSTOWN — Things got a little tense at Monday night’s select board meeting and Orange County Sheriff George Contois had a hand in calming things down.
So, unwittingly, did his wife, Mary, who Contois noted is in Arizona.
We’ll start with Orange County’s newly minted sheriff. After witnessing a heated back-and-forth, Contois brought a little levity to a session that desperately needed some.
“This is the first select board meeting I’ve ever been to in my life, and I’m beginning to think it might be my last one,” he joked. “I was going to use the word ‘contentious,’ but I guess I’m going to use the word ‘informative’ instead.”
Contois choice of words and disarming delivery elicited laughter in a room that needed it, and his folksy style went over well, even as he spoke of challenges — financial and operational — facing the department he inherited.
Contois stressed the importance of Williamstown’s contract to a department with a stack of unpaid bills before the woman he said he hasn’t been away from for longer than five days in the past 47 years interjected.
Actually, it sure sounded like a crow ringtone, but Contois recognized it.
“Is that my wife, or yours?” he asked no one in particular while reaching for his cellphone.
“Yeah, it’s my wife,” he said.
Contois stopped the bird from squawking, answered the phone and lowered his voice.
“Hey, can I call you back?” he said. “I’m right in the middle of a select board meeting. I’ll call you right back … I love you.”
Contois hung up and assured the board, his wife — “a Cyr from Washington” — understood. Seems her deceased dad, John, was once a selectman in Washington, where her sister, Carol Davis, has served for decades as the town clerk.
Dog gear?
MONTPELIER — One of the newest additions to Montpelier’s police department — a Belgian Malinois named Atlas — is getting rave reviews from Chief Eric Nordenson and a custom-fitted vest courtesy of a nonprofit organization that believes K-9s should be protected when they serve.
We’ll get to Nordenson’s take on Atlas in a moment, but first we’ll note the dog that was acquired and trained with a grant from the Stanton Foundation last summer will soon be measured for potentially life-saving body armor thanks to Vested Interest in K-9s Inc.
The bullet- and stab-protective vest should arrive in 10 weeks embroidered with a message — “In memory of Ben Stevens” — that will no doubt have some scratching their heads.
Who is Ben Stevens? While it’s tempting to say: “Atlas shrugged,” Stevens is presumably someone who once meant something to the person whose donation is underwriting the cost of the vest Atlas will appreciate if the body armor ever comes in handy.
On to Nordenson, who recently was promoted to replace former chief Brian Peete, and who thinks a lot of the K-9 Officer Mike Goslin has been handling for the last few months.
“The dog is amazing,” Nordenson says, noting the breed — Belgian Malinois — is noted for being “confident, smart and hardworking.”
“That dog is all of the above,” he says of Atlas, who should receive his new vest right about the time he goes to drug recognition school this spring.
Tough sledding?
WILLIAMSTOWN — This weekend’s sledding party is weather dependent (right now, it looks iffy), but the Bingo that follows is rain or shine because, well, those games will be played indoors.
The Williamstown Recreation Board is planning a little midwinter family friendly fun on Saturday and, if the snow on their sliding (some say “sledding”) hill lasts until then (it could), all systems are go.
Technically, it’s not their hill. It’s part of the Williamstown Middle-High School campus and is at the lower field. That’s where (weather permitting) folks should bring their sleds, their kids (if they have them) and their kids’ sleds from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Assuming Mother Nature cooperates (here’s hoping), there will be hot chocolate and doughnuts for sale and plenty of outdoor fun.
While recreation board members are pulling for a double-header on Saturday, they’re sure one of two scheduled events is a (Bin)go.
The games will start at 6 p.m. in the climate-controlled gymnasium at Williamstown Elementary School and wrap up at 8 p.m. There will be food for sale for those who want it, and Bingo for those that don’t. All are welcome.
Top 10 again?
MONTPELIER — If it seems like just last year Vermont’s Capital City was squarely in the running in one of USA Today’s 10Best contests that’s because it was. Just like it was the year before that, and the year before that and, literally, the year before that.
In obscure contests, pitting communities short-listed by the folks at USA Today and decided by online voters, Montpelier has fared pretty well.
It finished third on a list of “best small towns for shopping” in 2019, took second place in that same contest in 2020, and won it all in 2021, before slipping to third again last year.
We mention it because Montpelier is currently in the mix in a different 10Best contest — this one for bragging rights as “best northeastern small town.”
When we checked the “leaderboard” on Tuesday, Montpelier was sitting in fourth place — a spot ahead of Stowe with Cape May, New Jersey, leading a field of 20 that included Woodstock, Brattleboro and Newport.
At the time, there were five days, 19 hours, 22 minutes and seven seconds of voting left and the rankings hadn’t changed in a week.
We checked back on Wednesday and were greeted by the following message: “Sorry! The leaderboard is closed for the final days of voting. (Otherwise, there wouldn’t be any surprises once the winners are announced!) Come back on Friday, March 3rd at 12:00pm EST to see the results!”
The drama!
It seems like a lock Montpelier will be in the top five (and Stowe and Woodstock will both be top 10), but a surge in voting could improve its standings so if you want to weigh in, just visit www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-northeastern-small-town-2023 and vote.
Here’s how USA Today, which has a thing for Montpelier, describes the community: “Montpelier is the capital of Vermont, yet it’s still a small town. Chartered in 1781, this charming center of government seems more like a sleepy New England village than a bustling urban center. From its golden-domed state house — lovingly restored to its 1859 glory — to the historic homes and buildings that make up the town’s landscape, Montpelier exudes easy living. Add in loads of outdoor sports possibilities in both warm and cold weather, a thriving arts and cultural scene and lots of annual festivals, food markets and top-shelf restaurants, and this is a small town with a big presence.”
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
