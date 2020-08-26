In his memory
WORCESTER — The food shelf at the Worcester United Methodist Church received a summer-ending infusion of cash thanks to the generosity and culinary skills of the Indian family that owns the local grocery store.
Seems the owners of LBJ’s Grocery lost a family member last year and Jasbir Budwal says they decided to remember her deceased brother-in-law, Amrik Singh, by making a donation to the local food shelf.
Budwal, her husband, Narinder, and brother Balbir Singh, own LBJ’s and with the some help from her sister, Baramjid Kaur, prepared an authentic Indian “drive-thru” dinner that drew a crowd to the Route 12 church that is across the road just up the street from their store.
Budwal lost count, but said more than 60 meals – chicken or chickpea curry and rice – were picked up Sunday from in front of the church.
The family fundraiser, which was supposed to last 90 minutes, sold out in less than an hour, but not before bringing in $1,200 that was promptly turned over to the church-run food shelf in memory of Amrik Singh.
“This was good,” Budwal said while staffing the store Wednesday.
We’re told she was right, in more ways than one.
Book report
BARRE — No, 2020 isn’t over yet, but the fiscal year that will be reflected in the annual report that circulates in the weeks leading up to Town Meeting Day 2021 is and city councilors didn’t wait until the last minute to make a couple of important decisions.
The next annual report will be dedicated to Arthur Ristau, who in words he no doubt chose “checked out” on Jan. 22, 2020. He was 86.
Ristau was a colorful man whose Barre resume — from city manager to city councilor, to justice of the peace, to long-time member of the Barre Housing Authority Board to founding member of the nonprofit that developed and still manages Lincoln House – was dedication worthy.
Ristau was well-known, well-liked, well-connected and for most of this year has been, well, missed.
They don’t make them like Art any more, and if they do they sure are harder to find.
This is a dedication we can get behind and not just because Ristau got his start as a journalist, arriving in Vermont in 1960 to serve as state manager of the Associated Press. Ristau was a big believer in local newspapers (SPOILER ALERT: We are, too) and his countless contributions to the community he and his wife, Anita, called “home” for so many years are worth a page and a picture in a book that is published once a year.
Ristau will have company in this year’s annual report and that is bittersweet news for those who knew Timmy “Squid” Copeland.
Copeland was born and raised in Barre and died here on Jan. 2, 2020, at age 67. Councilors agreed there will be an in memoriam to Copeland in the annual report that will go to the printers in January.
The Barre native was an all-star in football, baseball and basketball during his days at Spaulding High School, worked for several years in the pressroom at The Times Argus (back in the days when we had our own presses) and a softball team that was tough to beat largely because of Squid.
Copeland ended his career working for the city he never left for long. He managed the BOR ice arena, drove the Zamboni, took care of the Barre Municipal Auditorium and helped maintain local sports fields. It was a dream job for a Granite City sports nut.
Now Ristau and Copeland will share back to back pages in a book one would have read cover to cover and the other couldn’t have cared less about.
Ristau and Copeland were really that different.
Ristau talked a lot and most of what he said was super interesting.
Copeland rarely spoke, letting his smiling eyes do most of the talking.
We were privileged to know and appreciate both men who, in distinctly different ways, were, oh, so very Barre.
Tut, tut …
MONTPELIER — It looks like rain, or at least it did on Wednesday when Montpelier Alive decided to postpone today’s Hunger Mountain Brown Bag Concert, featuring the band A2VT.
It remains to be seen whether the move was meteorologically necessary, but why tempt Mother Nature, when the Christ Church courtyard on State Street isn’t going anywhere and the band you’ve lined up would just as soon perform on a fair weather Friday than on a Thursday when rain seemed way more likely than not.
The one-day delay shouldn’t inconvenience anyone eager to hear a Burlington band whose members hail from Somalia, Tanzania and Burundi. Members of A2VT synthesize their African musical and dance roots with Western pop and hip-hop sensibilities and their songs – performed in up to eight unique languages – reflect their journey from Africa to America. The “musical collision” of two continents” will sound the same at noon Friday as it would have today, and if the forecast was right, those who opt to attend will leave the latest free lunchtime concert much dryer than they otherwise would have.
The Hunger Mountain Brown Bag Concert series kicked off last Thursday, will resume on Friday, and, if the weather cooperates will return to Thursday next week. The noon concerts will be held on Thursdays through Sept. 24, and if there are weather-related changes we’ll let you know.
Though the concerts are all free, capacity is limited and those who attend will be required to undergo temperature checks and health screenings, supply contact information, wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines.
Those rules will all be the same Friday as they would have been today. Hopefully, the weather will be better.
Eating out?
BARRE — The threat of mid-day rain may have postponed today’s concert in Montpelier, but Food Truck Thursday will return to Currier Park this afternoon.
Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen and Morse Block Deli will be back at the park from 4 to 8 p.m. today and they’ll be joined by two newly licensed additions – Mo’s Backyard BBQ and The Melted Cheesiere.
So far, folks have embraced the weekly opportunity to dine out on one of the 12 picnic tables in the park, or drive by and grab some food to go. Mother Nature has cooperated and while there’s a chance of rain this afternoon and early evening the odds of a four-hour downpour seem remote. Fingers crossed.
Keep it clean!
BARRE — Thursday nights aren’t the problem in Currier Park, but it seems litter has become an issue thanks to the addition of picnic tables that are being used all week long.
Just because the trash cans aren’t out doesn’t mean you should leave it behind and city officials are urging people who use the park and the picnic tables to pack out what they bring in.
‘Fire’ and ice?
BARRE — City Clerk Carol Dawes’ image was “frozen” more than once during Tuesday night’s virtual City Council meeting.
Don’t take our word for it, just ask Councilor Michael Boutin.
“Carol is frozen,” Boutin said after Dawes’ image was eerily still during one of several prolonged pauses.
None of them lasted, and Dawes surmised the reason for the glitch was she attended the meeting from home using a tablet – an Amazon Fire – that is apparently ill-suited for Zoom.
