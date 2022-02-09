(N)ice man?
BARRE — The Ike Lee Memorial Tournament has been a thing in Barre for longer than most folks can remember and as 20 “mite” hockey teams from 11 organizations across Vermont and into New Hampshire ready to lace up their skates for this year’s version, we wondered: Who was Ike Lee?
Tournament organizers initially drew a blank, but the Barre Youth Sports Association is a resourceful bunch, and they were able to provide a little more detail than one Barre native who remembered Lee once operated the clock at the BOR ice arena from a booth that was on wheels, back in the days before the rink, which was built with money from the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation (you got it, BOR), was enclosed.
Nothing we subsequently learned disproves that, and while googling Ike Lee wasn’t helpful, Clay Bell and Ariel Duquette were able to locate the same piece about O. Ivan “Ike” Lee in the BYSA files.
Bell texted it to us moments before Duquette sent it by email. Rather than bore you with details about a man who was born in Rock Island, Quebec, on June 7, 1905 and moved to Barre to work in the local granite industry in 1923, we’ll cut to what we feel is the pertinent part:
“Ike is perhaps best known for his continuous service with a variety of youth programs in the Barre community. One of his best known projects was the organization of the Gunner Brook Fishing Derby. He was also an instructor for the hunter safety program for many years.”
What’s that got to do with hockey?
Nothing, but this does:
“Ike Lee was a member of the Barre Blackhawks men’s hockey team from 1938 to 1942. Hockey was his favorite. He spent a great deal of time as a volunteer timekeeper at the BOR arena for several leagues. He is fondly remembered for fixing broken sticks and consoling and motivating many young hockey players. He was frequently seen at the North Barre Rink helping a child struggling with tying their skates, or teaching another child stick handling skills, or simply helping a youngster remain upright on their skates.”
It goes on, but suffice to say Lee, who died in 1989, was “sadly missed and fondly remembered” by generations of local hockey players. Some of them went on to be coaches and were no doubt responsible for suggesting the dedication of the tournament to him more than two decades ago.
It’s a tournament that will be played three “cross ice” games at a time in the now indoor arena from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
We’ll let you know who wins, but if watching 6- to 8-year-olds play hockey sounds as appealing to you as it was to Lee back in the day, admission is $3 per day or $5 for the weekend.
Sweep stakes?
BERLIN — A recreation committee that was launched in the middle of a pandemic just secured $500 to underwrite its first serious initiative.
We’re not talking surveys. The five-member committee has been there and done that since it was formed last summer. We’re talking broomball!
It’s a sport with two relatively inexpensive ingredients — brooms and a ball — that plays like hockey without the skates, the pucks the sticks or the pads.
It’s a super accessible sport — one that is tailor-made for the outdoor ice rink next to the municipal office building on Shed Road that members of the recreation committee spruced up with the help of 20 volunteers last year in anticipation of the season that is well underway.
The outdoor rink, which sports boards Barre donated to Berlin more than a decade ago during an upgrade to its BOR ice arena, is great for those who skate or want to play a pickup game of hockey.
Seems the recreation committee thinks the rink could have even broader appeal if it could be opened up to those who don’t skate.
That, committee member Tim Shea told a willing Select Board, is the thinking behind investing in equipment not everyone has, but just about anyone — those who can skate and those who can’t — could use for pick-up games or during committee-sponsored events.
They haven’t worked out all the details (they haven’t even bought the equipment yet), but the committee is eager to facilitate recreational opportunities, and they aren’t just thinking winter.
The committee would eventually like to support youth swim and ski programs, identify and promote safer biking opportunities in Berlin and refresh the signage at Berlin Pond and Riverton Park.
Still, you’ve got to start somewhere and, given the season, broomball sounds like a solid first step.
Shea says he and fellow committee members Hannah Conner, Geoff Farrell, Mike Noyes and Krysta Zabriskie are open to ideas.
Here’s one. Perhaps when spring rolls around they can re-purpose the rink as a venue for everything from bocce and Cornhole to Kan Jam and croquet?
Hey, wait. That actually sounds like it might be fun, but then so does broomball.
If at first …
BARRE — A bad batch of ballots from one of Barre’s three wards couldn’t be properly counted by machines in a test that required the printer to try again.
Ballots for Wards 2 and 3 were fine, but City Clerk Carol Dawes said a glitch with the “timing marks” on the Ward 1 ballots failed a test Tuesday, prompting her to order fresh ballots that were scheduled to be delivered and tested Wednesday.
Ballots for all three wards will be available to those who want to vote early at Dawes office in City Hall starting today and more than 500 absentee ballots that have been requested are in the process of being mailed.
The Ward 1 glitch, while unusual, isn’t unprecedented. Fortunately Dawes said, the latest error was detected before a couple of hundred flawed ballots were mailed to voters who requested them as happened a few years ago.
“That was a huge pain,” she said.
“Timing marks” aside, the timing is better this year.
Read and respond
MONTPELIER — There’s still time to take part in the 2021 edition of “Vermont Reads” — because the tradition the Vermont Humanities Council started nearly two decades ago shifted to a fiscal year format last July.
However, folks who have already read, or are reading this year’s selection — “We Contain Multitudes” by Canadian author Sarah Henstra — might want to participate in a “community art and poetry response” to the novel, which tells the story of two high school boys who discover friendship, and then love, through the letters they write to each other. The letters, like the book, raise a host of tough, but timely issues ranging from bullying and opiate addiction to PTSD and domestic violence that might get your creative juices flowing even without any assistance.
Did we say assistance?
Enter JC Wayne.
The Vermont-based poet, visual artist and founder of the “Poartry Project” will facilitate a virtual “coming together” for community members to create artistic and/or poetic responses to Henstra’s novel.
No art or poetry experience is necessary for Wayne’s “Zoom only” get together, but those who want to participate are asked to pre-register at kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs for the free event.
Welcome to the discussion.
