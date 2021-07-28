Missing person?
BARRE — When you’re the police chief, your looming retirement is front page news (see Tuesday’s edition). When you’re a payroll clerk? Not so much. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t news.
In fact, you could make a case that Donna McNally calling it a career after 40 years of working for the city is more notable than Police Chief Tim Bombardier’s plan to retire at the end of October.
Bombardier took over as Barre’s top cop in 2007.
McNally was hired in 1981.
McNally wasn’t the face of City Hall, but she was a fixture there and we’re assured she will be missed when she packs up her Mickey Mouse collection (we like to think of them as “Mickey mice”) and the big blue ball she uses for a chair and heads for home one last time on Friday.
This one came on suddenly. Unlike Bombardier who is 3 months away from retirement, McNally’s two-week notice was, well, two weeks.
What do we know about McNally?
We know she’s an avid pickleball player and an even more avid golfer.
How much more avid?
Word is she took her vacation one day at at a time — Tuesdays — during the summer so she could travel around Vermont and golf. That’s pretty avid.
We’re told she really loves dogs, has a tough-to-top work ethic and will be missed at City Hall as a person, a dedicated employee and a valued public servant.
As McNally readies to hang up her trusty adding machine, the people she works for and with have asked us to extend their deepest appreciation for her service and wish her all the best as she gets used to the fact that she doesn’t need to take the day off to go golfing anymore.
Their shared message: “Keep them in the fairway, Donna!”
‘Weather or not?’
BARRE — Whether or not Food Truck Thursdays and a summer concert series that has had back-to-back big weeks in Currier Park is forced to return to the BOR ice arena today depends on, well, the weather.
So says Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership.
Lewis will have her eye on the sky and her fingers crossed this morning, based on an extended forecast that on Wednesday, was looking like rain today.
Ever the optimist, Lewis was hoping what was a wet weather forecast would change overnight.
“I’m hoping the wind blows just right,” said Lewis, who has the BOR in her back pocket just in case.
Lewis needed it once the popular summer series kicked off on a rainy day three weeks ago, but Mother Nature cooperated the last two Thursdays and might again today.
However, if this afternoon’s forecast looks this morning like it did on yesterday, Lewis will change the venue from the park to the idle ice arena. She’ll make that call at 10 a.m. plenty of time for folks to process a change of plans (if there is one) that will be posted on the partnership’s Facebook page, added to the Barre Civic Center’s digital sign and included in signs she’ll post in the park.
Either way, Vermont singer-songwriter Alison Turner, known to her fans as “AliT,” will perform at 6 p.m.
Wherever Turner takes the stage, food trucks won’t be far away and they’ll arrive at 4 p.m. — two hours before she starts singing.
This week’s roster of food trucks includes one new addition — the Fajita Hut — and one regular — The Melted Cheesiere — that will be breaking in a brand-new truck.
Those looking for dinner can pick one of them or grab a bite from the Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen or the Morse Block Deli, which will be on site.
This week’s selection of dessert trucks sounds familiar. Paquet’s Apple Shack will be back, as will the Candy Van and Double Dip Desserts by Aria.
At the moment, we know who, what and when. Where will be answered by Lewis at 10 a.m.
Recommissioning ceremony?
MONTPELIER — It wasn’t made in Vermont and won’t ever visit Vermont, but the nuclear submarine that now bears the name of the Green Mountain State was quietly commissioned 15 months ago.
The USS Vermont has been busy ever since, and so apparently has been the committee of Vermonters who painstakingly planned a grand ceremony that was canceled because of COVID-19 in spring 2020.
Instead, committee members, including co-chairs Steve and Debra Martin, of Middlesex, celebrated the April 18, 2020, commissioning of the USS Vermont in their living rooms while pledging to try and make up for the three-day blowout that — along with two of its members — was a casualty of the pandemic.
It appears they have.
With the blessing of the U.S. Navy, the now 23-member committee is planning a three-day do-over for Aug. 26-28 at the naval submarine base in Groton, Connecticut.
Most of what’s happening — including the second commissioning of the USS Vermont on Saturday, April 28 — is invitation only. However, the crew of the Virginia Class fast-attack submarine will offer guided tours of the boat to those who sign up on Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27.
How do you sign up for a peek inside the USS Vermont?
All you have to do to make the required reservation is visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4daea92ba5f9c25-ussvermont and review the details and sign up.
Coming attraction
BARRE — While weather could force today’s Ali T concert inside the BOR ice arena Saturday’s forecast could put Barre Rotarians back in the drive-in business.
The threat of rain washed out plans to show “Grease” two weeks ago, but a currently fair weather forecast is a promising sign for fans of “Jurassic Park.”
That’s the attraction that is coming to the make-shift drive-in behind the Barre Municipal Auditorium on Saturday night — the one that projects movies on to the exterior white façade of the BOR and allows you to tune in to the audio on the FM dial in your car radio.
It’s a slick set up, and the price (the movie is free) is right.
There will be a concession featuring everything from hot dogs and popcorn to soft drinks and candy at affordable prices and Rotarians are hoping the show will go on and the every other week drive-in they’re hosting this year won’t need to be canceled a second time.
Happy trails
BARRE — No one knows precisely how long Scott Bascom served as a member of what is now the city’s Paths, Routes and Trails Committee, or as Barre’s representative to the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission’s transportation advisory committee. Not even Bascom.
Bascom’s estimate with respect to his length of service on both panels was about 20 years, which sounds about right.
That service ended Tuesday night when city councilors accepted Bascom’s resignations from both committees — including one he chaired — with regret.
Now retired, Bascom, who for many years was heavily invested in making Barre more bike- and pedestrian-friendly, is planning to hit the road and do some traveling in his motorhome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.