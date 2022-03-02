Exit stage left
BARRE — Lucas Herring’s four-year run as mayor of the Granite City ended on a high note for which he claimed some credit before the results of Tuesday’s elections were in.
Call it a hunch, but Herring, who handled more than his share of absentee ballots throughout the day was optimistic the $13.2 million municipal budget would pass (it did) and he wouldn’t be surprised if the local option tax he and City Manager Steve Mackenzie had been relentlessly pitching did, too.
Herring said if his predictions proved prophetic his parting comment to a reconfigured City Council would come straight from the Disney movie “Moana.”
“‘You’re welcome,’” he said, shortly before the results revealed there was reason to thank him.
Thanks for serving
WILLIAMSTOWN — Town meeting returned to Williamstown on Tuesday, but several familiar faces — long-time ballot clerks all — were notably absent.
Credit COVID-19 for prompting Town Clerk Barbara Graham’s most seasoned poll workers to call it quits when town meeting was canceled last year.
It’s not that there wasn’t work to do, or they didn’t know how to do it. Some — Marvine Lasell and Kathy Moran included — had been working elections for decades and all — including Barbara Smith, Bev Ouimette and Cece Miller to Carolyn Wernecke and Brenda Townsend — were Town Meeting Day veterans.
However, none of them are as young as they used to be, and all decided working at the polls in a pandemic probably wasn’t prudent.
We mention it because it was hard not to notice their collective absence at town meeting on Tuesday and because if Graham had known the last town meeting they would all work together was the one in 2020, she would have said something at the time.
She did on Tuesday, offering a public thanks to seven reliable women who made running elections both interesting and easy during her tenure as town clerk.
The minutes of Williamstown’s just-concluded town meeting will reflect Graham’s expression of appreciation to the women she would have thanked two years ago if she had only known.
Free for all
NORTHFIELD — The Pegasus Players at Norwich University are still deep in rehearsal mode but the theater club’s latest show — “Chicago” — will kick off its three-night run on St. Patrick’s Day and the price of admission is, well, tough to top.
Why? Because there is none.
The 7:30 p.m. performances on March 17, 18 and 19 are all free and open to the public as has been the Pegasus Players’ pandemic-long custom.
The troupe, which is the oldest continuously operating student organization at Norwich, typically produces two performances a year. They rotate between musicals, comedies and serious dramas and classics.
Tackling “Chicago” is an ambitious undertaking, according to Jeffrey Casey, assistant professor of theater, who serves as the faculty adviser for the Pegasus Players.
Casey says it's the largest play the group has produced in his five years at Norwich and will involve more than 40 people, including actors, designers, musicians, technical crews and stagehands.
“‘Chicago’ is a real challenge,” Casey says. “It’s relentless music and dancing for two hours. It demands a lot from the actors, who must act, sing, and dance at the same time. Musicals are athletic enterprises.
“‘Chicago’ is, to quote one of my favorite movies, a ‘cookie full of arsenic,’” he adds. “It's tawdry fun but acerbic, bitter. There's only one character who I really sympathize with. The rest, including all of the leads, are pretty lousy people.”
Don’t take Casey’s word for it, judge for yourself all three performances — starting with the St. Patrick’s Day premiere will be held in Mack Hall Auditorium — the 400-seat performing arts center that has been home to the Pegasus Players since it was built in 2018.
Welcome aboard?
MONTPELIER — The commanding officer, chief of the boat and 10 sailors from the USS Vermont will soon be visiting the state after which the submarine they serve on was named.
Sure, the from-one-Vermont-to-another visit will start in Burlington where Mayor Miro Weinberger will help roll out the red carpet for Commander Charles Phillips III and his crew on March 15, but the next two days will be spent in central Vermont.
The contingent from the USS Vermont will be at the State House on March 16 meeting with lawmakers and other elected officials and later participating in tours and public service events.
On St. Patrick’s Day, the sailors will attend a breakfast at the Barre Elks Lodge, where they’ll be guests of honor at the breakfast hosted by the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce for Barre businessman Bob Nelson.
Nelson, the long-time proprietor of Nelson’s Ace Hardware, is being recognized during the breakfast for his many contributions to the community.
After breakfast in Barre, the crew from the USS Vermont will cap their first visit to the Green Mountain State since July 2019 by swinging by Norwich University in Northfield for events that are planned at the nation’s oldest private military college.
From there, they will leave one Vermont (the state) for another (the submarine), which, when it isn’t out at sea, can be found at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton (Connecticut — not Vermont).
