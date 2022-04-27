This is ‘Us’
BARRE — This isn’t “Us,” but “this” is about “Us.”
Confused?
We’d let Sue Higby, executive director of Studio Place Arts, and Barre art teachers Danielle Berg and Eirene Mavodones explain, but while they helped with “Us,” they aren’t “Us” either.
So who, what and where is “Us?”
We’ll answer those question is reverse order.
“Us” is now on display in council chambers at City Hall and, thanks to the efforts of Higby, Berg and Mavodones, will remain there through June 10.
“Us” is an art exhibit — a collection of 29 self-portraits produced by local students ranging from eighth-graders to high school seniors.
“Us” is them.
Check it out and enjoy!
All Saint’s day?
WEST DANVILLE — Turns out April 19 was all Saints day on Joe’s Pond this year.
Or should we say St.’s?
You decide.
A pair of St. Johnsbury men and a woman from St. Albans have been declared the winners of an unusual ice-out that ended at 4:51 a.m. April 19.
That was good news for St. Johnsbury resident John Reed, who predicted the ice-out would end at 4:47 a.m. April 19. It would have been even better news from Reed if the contest used "Price is Right" rules — closest without going over — because then he would have been the only winner.
Alas, those aren’t the rules — haven’t been for 35 years and likely never will be — and that’s good news for St. Johnsbury resident Timothy Cosgrove and Laurie Austin of St. Albans. Both guessed the storied block would drop and the clock would stop signaling the end of the ice-out at 4:55 a.m. on April 19.
Though the clock stopped four minutes earlier than Cosgrove's and Austin's guesses, it ticked four minutes past Reed’s time creating a three-way tie that will net each winner more than $2,000 — their share of 50% of the proceeds of this year’s ticket sales less expenses.
The last time the prize was split more than two ways (it’s only happened three times since the informal guessing game became a formal contest in 1988) was in 2008. There were four winners that year including Barre’s Joe Kelly. The ice went out at 5:25 p.m. April 25 that year.
Back to this year.
There were a total of 13,436 entries this year — the second most in the history of the ice-out and a solid 900 more than the 12,531 last year. That matters because each entry costs $1 — just as they did in 1988 — so the more they sell, the more the Joe’s Pond Association raises.
That’s good news for the winner, or winners, and it’s good news for the association, which puts its half of the proceeds toward the annual Fourth of July fireworks display and improving water quality of the pond where winter usually ends some time in April and occasionally in May.
End of rhymes?
MONTPELIER — To be clear, poetry doesn’t need to rhyme and much if not most of the poetry that has been featured during Montpelier’s annual PoemCity celebration hasn’t.
For those just tuning in, PoemCity is an April-long celebration of National Poetry Month, which is just days away from ending.
Thanks to the folks at Kellogg-Hubbard Library and a seemingly endless supply of poets of all ages and abilities it’s been a pretty busy month — on that has featured a mix of in-person and virtual events.
Two remain.
Seems Friday is “Poem in Your Pocket Day.”
This one is sponsored by the Academy of Poets, and if you’d like to play along, just swing by Kellogg-Hubbard (or a participating library nearer you) and pick up a free pocket-size poem at the circulation desk.
Carry the poems in your pocket, read them at your leisure (either to yourself or out loud), and if you run into someone with a poem in their pocket feel free to trade.
PoemCity, like April, ends Saturday when poets Mary Elder Jacobsen, Robyn Joy, Leah Beckhoff and Rain Nissen-Reilly will read original work from the balcony at Kellogg-Hubbard Library starting at noon.
Toussaint St. Negritude will host the in-person only event and folks are encouraged to gather on the library lawn, listen and enjoy.
52 pickup?
BARRE — Lucas Herring isn’t Barre’s mayor any more, but he’s still the Granite City’s biggest Green Up Day booster.
It’s why city councilors agreed to honor Herring by naming this year’s version of a tradition that started 52 years ago after him.
Did we say 52 years ago?
We did.
Which is why Herring just modified the challenge he issued a year ago. At the time Herring was still mayor, Green Up Day was about to turn 51 and he challenged the other six council members at the time to collectively pick up 51 bags of roadside litter — a figure he easily surpassed all by himself.
Flash forward to Tuesday night, when Herring challenged the council, now led by Mayor Jake Hemmerick, to collect 52 bags of roadside litter and suggested the challenge legislative bodies from neighboring communities to match them.
Hemmerick accepted the challenge on behalf of the council and while Green Up Day is still more than a week away, his predecessor — the man with the sturdy trash-picking tongs — strongly suggested the council not wait until a week from Saturday (that’s May 7) to get started.
Maybe next year?
BARRE — Members of the Barre Historical Society aren’t yet ready to host an in-person version of their signature event at the Old Labor Hall, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be celebrating International Workers’ Day on May 1.
As it did last year, the historical society will present a pandemic-proof version of Primo Maggio a week from Sunday (that’s May 1) at 3 p.m.
The free online program — “The Labor Movement on Film”— will feature film historian Rick Winston.
The former co-owner of the Savoy Theater in Montpelier, Winston is well-known for his informative programs and the one he has prepared for Primo Maggio will include clips from “Matewan,” “Salt of the Earth,” “Union Maids,” and other features and documentaries.
Winston’s virtual presentation will honor the spirit of a celebration that was first held in the then newly built labor hall in 1901 and revived more than a century later by the local historical society, which acquired, restored and reopened the brick hall that was constructed by immigrant Italian granite workers in 1900.
Primo Maggio made its comeback in Barre in 2004 and the festive affair was held each year in the latest incarnation of a building that got its start as the Socialist Labor Party Hall.
A COVID-19-sized curve ball forced Primo Maggio online in 2020, it stayed there last year, and out of “an abundance of caution” will be virtual again May 1.
Whether it’s in-person or online, Primo Maggio is the historical society’s major fundraising event and while there is no charge for Winston’s program, donations to the Old Labor Hall are welcome and encouraged.
You can register in advance for “The Labor Movement on Film” by visiting bit.ly/3jkKrlG and if you need more information go to oldlaborhall.org online, email info@oldlaborhall.org, or call (802) 479-5600. The Old Labor Hall also maintains a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OldLaborHall.
Happy trails
BARRE TOWN — To be perfectly clear the “trails” aren’t “happy,” but members of the Millstone Trails Association sure are.
Why?
We wrote, many of you responded, and they were able to get an awful lot done during last Sunday’s scheduled work day.
We’re told the turnout was impressive and the sections of trail that were tackled by volunteers look better for it. We’re also told there’s more work to do and, inspired by the show of support, the association is going to be back at it this Sunday.
As always, you’re invited.
Turns out they’ll be sending a crew back up to “Gnome Man’s Land” to continue work on the new trail, and they’re hoping to send a crew down to the wilds of “Canyonlands” to do some cleanup of the section of trail southwest of Graniteville Road.
If you volunteered last week (and even if you didn’t) the start time — 8 a.m. — is the same, the end time is up to you, and the initial gathering spot is the garage at 44 Brook St. in Websterville (it’s the trail association’s main parking area).
Bring work gloves, water and snacks if you like, and if you’ve got a leaf rake, bring that too.
