MONTPELIER — Nothing will stop a 20-year tradition in its tracks faster than a global pandemic, but following a two-year timeout, the folks from Prevent Child Abuse Vermont are encouraging people to lace up their walking shoes and join them in a Saturday morning stroll through the Capital City.
What was an annual Walk and Run for Children when it was last held in 2019, is now a Walk for Children, but the start and finish lines will still be in front of the State House and, we’re told proceeds still will go to underwrite the effective work of Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.
You’re invited, it won’t cost you anything. There will be free breakfast food, a photo booth, a variety of children’s activities and Spider-Man.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. (though there is an online option for those interested in registering a team and raising money for a good cause). Just visit pcavt.org/events and click on “Walk for Children.” The rest is easy.
Those who raise $100 in donations will receive a commemorative T-shirt; $500 in donations will land you a spot on the “Lead the Way Club” and the medal that goes along with it.
Or you could just show up and walk a mile or two (most of it on State Street) and enjoy the activities on the State House lawn.
There will be a brief opening ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by the walk, followed by fun in front of the State House that will run through 2 p.m.
Who’s on first?
WILLIAMSTOWN — We don’t know who will be on first (or second or third) when a former ball field that has hosted an assortment of family-friendly activities lately welcomes latest edition of the Williamstown Harvest Festival on Saturday.
Here’s what we do know.
We know that as of Wednesday afternoon nearly 30 vendors had locked down spaces on the field to sell a broad assortment of crafts, jewelry, baked goods and other items at the festival, which will start at 9 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. on Hoyt-Seaver Field.
We also know that the folks from the Ainsworth Public Library are preparing a traditional ham and bean supper as part of the town-run festival.
The hitch? The supper is reservations only and Friday is the deadline for making them. All you have to do is call (802)-433-5887, or email Library@Williamstownvt.org, or message them on their Facebook page.
We do know the cost — $12 — and the standard menu: ham, beans, a roll and coleslaw, and while we know there is a vegetarian option, we can’t say with any certainty what will replace ham on an alternative menu.
Proceeds from the supper (not the festival) will go to support the library.
What will happen to proceeds from the festival?
They will be going to underwrite the efforts of the local recreation board, which will be holding a Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Depot Street (right by the ball field).
There will be an assortment of trucks to touch, including a fire truck, an ambulance, the town’s grader, one of its dump trucks, a new state plow trucks, at least one ATV and a couple of sheriff’s vehicles.
Where’s my playground?
BARRE — Technically, it wasn’t a playground, it was a tiny play structure and when we say “was” we mean “was.”
While the relatively new swing set remains at the play area on Garfield Street — one that was created decades ago in conjunction with a development on nearby Westwood Parkway — the small play structure was removed last week.
The target of vandalism, including at least a couple small fires, the structure had seen better days and was flagged by the city’s insurer as a safety risk.
Given its age and condition, repairing the play structure wasn’t an option. Removing it was.
The problem? Families who live nearby didn’t know the change was coming, and when they saw the structure going away they wondered what, if anything, they might have done to preserve it?
The short answer was nothing, according to City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro, who says that doesn’t mean neighbors won’t have a voice in what might done to supplement the green space located at the corner of Garfield Street and Lincoln Avenue in the section of Barre known locally as “presidential flats.”
Residents who live in that neighborhood are encouraged to attend Monday’s 5 p.m. meeting of the city’s Recreation Committee. They won’t have to travel far, because the committee is meeting at the play area that just lost a play structure, and members will be kicking around recreational options for the space.
Perfect timing!
BARRE — If you’re going to dismantle a play structure, doing it the day before a scheduled bulk waste collection is a savvy move.
We’re told the first deposit in the roll-off containers that were stationed up at the Barre Municipal Auditorium on Saturday was the remnant of the dismantled play structure that was a decades-long fixture on Garfield Street.
There was plenty more where that came from.
The city-sponsored, city-only collection filled six roll-off containers with an assortment of oversized items on Saturday and that didn’t count one-and-a-half containers filled with metal.
SPA days?
BARRE — Open Studio Weekend isn’t just a Barre thing, but if you want to cover a lot of ground without traveling a lot of miles, Studio Place Arts (better known by its acronym SPA) is a great place to start.
The best part? You don’t have to wait until this weekend because the folks at SPA will be hosting a September-ending art social featuring a two-hour performance by the Vermont Fiddle Orchestra Quartet starting at 5 p.m.
On Saturday and Sunday, nine artists, including three — Georgia Landau, Maggie Neale, Janet Van Fleet — who are founding members of the center for the visual arts that opened its doors in 2000 in a downtown Barre building that was gutted by fire, will be on hand.
Van Fleet, known for making mixed media art and art installations out of found objects, will host the first in a weekend-long series of talks and demonstrations on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Van Fleet will talk about her process and show some of her current and older work while fielding questions from those in attendance.
At 1 p.m., Pamela Wilson, a ceramicist and weaver, will display the range of colors and plants she uses to dye yarns for her tapestries. The hour-long presentation will see Wilson demonstrate spinning and spindling techniques for making yarn out of plant and animal fibers.
Before Wilson wraps up her demonstration, Michelle Lesnak will start one of her own. At 1:30 p.m. Lesnak, a painter, will demonstrate layering paint using stencil and transfer techniques, and setting the stage for further experimentation with mixed media.
Neale is last up on Saturday and will spend 30 minutes demonstrating how she paints on silk starting at 3 p.m.
The demonstrations resume on Sunday with Landau scheduled to demonstrate hand-building techniques for creating a “face vase” out of clay at 11:30 a.m.
At 1 p.m., Wilson will demonstrate wheel throwing and “off the hump” techniques for making her porcelain tea and tableware.
Those who miss Lesnak’s Saturday demonstration can catch it on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m.
Athena Petra Tasiopoulos will demonstrate the encaustic (hot wax painting) on collage process.
While their demonstrations are relatively brief, the artists’ individual studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. That includes weaver Karen Henderson and painter Anne Sarcka.
As an added bonus those who visit SPA this weekend can check out two major exhibits — Rock Solid XXII — its annual celebration of stone, and “Transformative Moves” by Ray Brown.
Raking away?
BARRE TOWN — The first leaves have started to fall and folks in Barre — the city and the town — will soon have a place to bring them.
The yard waste site located on Upper Holden Road (across from the Visitor’s Center at Rock of Ages) in Barre Town opens for the season on Saturday.
It will be Saturdays (from 8 a.m. to noon) for the first two weeks before an anticipated increase in falling foliage prompts the shift to an expanded schedule starting Saturday, Oct. 15.
In addition to expanded hours (the yard waste site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting that Saturday and running through Nov. 5), it will be open on Sundays (from noon to 4 p.m.), as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) through Saturday, Nov. 5.
As always, there is a long list of prohibited materials and some items (metal, animal carcasses, kitty litter and household garbage) are more obvious than others (stumps, stones and dirt).
If you stick to traditional yard waste (think leaves, brush and grass clippings) you’ll be safe, but there are limits. Brush size is limited to 5 inches in diameter, though larger tree branches and stumps may be left in the designated firewood area.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
