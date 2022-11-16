‘Victory’ at last?
BARRE — It wasn’t their fault, but it took two tries for veterans Melvin McKnight and Errol Briggs to bring down the black curtain during Tuesday afternoon’s unveiling of the name board of the SS Barre Victory in the lobby of the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
Let’s back up so that folks who may have missed the story about the World War II relic that appeared in Tuesday’s edition aren’t lost at sea.
To make a long story short: The SS Barre Victory — a World War II transport ship — was named after Barre and spent two years on the Atlantic before being retired and eventually scrapped in 1993. The U.S. Maritime Administration saved the ship’s name board, which was restored in 2018 and offered to the city in July.
The city accepted, the wooden name board was delivered (more on that in a moment) and had been stored at the auditorium since August. The name board, is nearly 16 feet long and 18 inches tall, was framed, bolted to the brick wall in the lobby of the auditorium and covered in cardboard on Election Day.
Flash forward a week and the cardboard was removed revealing the black curtain that Briggs and McKnight were on hand to tug down so that those who had gathered in the lobby could see the “Barre Victory” board.
Things went according to script until Briggs and McKnight gave the strings they were holding a tug. The curtain didn’t separate, the ropes did and were reattached by fellow veteran Chuck Barney, who fetched a ladder to facilitate the unveiling.
Whatever Barney did worked, because the curtain separated when Briggs and McKnight tried again. The unveiling wasn’t the only misfire involving the SS Barre’s name board.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro explained its delivery back in August generated a few tense moments as he was still settling into his new job.
Storellicastro recalled telling the staff at City Hall to be on the lookout for the rather large package and how “nobody knew where it was” after he received confirmation it had been delivered.
“It was a big panic moment,” said Storellicastro. “I thought: ‘This might be the first and last thing I do as city manager.”
Storellicastro ducked into his office, took a deep breath and double-checked with his contact at the U.S. Maritime Administration.
The good news? The name board had in fact been delivered. The better news? It wasn’t lost; it was sent to the Vermont Historical Society by mistake. The best news? They had it.
“The historical society was as surprised to have it as I was to not have it,” he said.
Victories at sea?
BARRE — Seems the SS Barre Victory isn’t the only World War II transport ship whose name can be traced back to Vermont. There were at least two others — both named after colleges — that both managed to make headlines in the wrong way.
The SS Barre Victory was big news locally when it was christened, but it was largely under the radar after that.
Then there’s the SS Middlebury Victory (named after Middlebury College) and the SS Norwich Victory (named after Norwich University).
We’ll take the SS Middlebury Victory first, not because it’s closer to home (it isn’t), but because its story is simpler and doesn’t involve a federal court case.
In two words: It sank. That’s what happened to the SS Middlebury Victory on Jan. 27, 1947, near Planier Island in the Mediterranean Sea.
Destined for New York City at the time the ship was carrying a cargo of cotton, copper and tobacco when it ran aground while steaming at top speed on stormy seas.
Though one of its lifeboats capsized the ship’s 22-member crew and 11 passengers — all seminary students bound for New York — survived. The SS Middlebury Victory did not.
Then there is the SS Norwich Victory, which had its own issues on the Delaware River in Philadelphia, 11 days before the SS Middlebury sank in the Mediterranean Sea.
Don’t take our word for it, consider this introduction to a federal court case that was filed in 1948.
“The United States of America, as owner of the Steamship Norwich Victory, and the American Dredging Company, as owner of Dump Scows Nos. 116, 120, and 122, have each filed a libel against the other, claiming damage resulting from the collision of their vessels on January 16, 1947.”
That doesn’t sound good. It wasn’t. Not for the SS Norwich Victory, whose “lookout,” court records indicate, was sent below deck to wash his “greasy” hands and was fetching a cup of coffee when he “received word that he was wanted on deck right away.”
By then it was too late and the collision that ensued was unavoidable.
“The Norwich Victory was guilty of a statutory violation in not having a proper lookout, and was negligent in her seamanship, as well,” the judge concluded. “This negligence was a contributive cause of the collision.”
It was worse for the American Dredging Co., which owned five of the six vessels involved in the mishap (there were two tug boats along with the three scows). All were deemed to have contributed in some way to the “accident” their owner responsible for “5/6ths of the joint damages.”
Run and eat?
BARRE TOWN — If you hate to eat and run, you might consider participating in a popular holiday tradition that turns that old idiom on its head: Run and eat?
That’s the Thanksgiving Day plan in Barre Town, where the “Gobble Wobble Turkey Trot” — a tradition started by members of the Barre Congregational Church nearly two decades ago — is set for a week from today.
There’s still time to register for the 5K fun run (or walk, if you prefer), though Saturday is the deadline if you want to use the online option — runsignup.com/Race/Events/VT/Barre/BCCGobbleWobble — to sign up and see who else already has.
It looks like City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro will be traveling to the town to participate, and long-time participants James West (he’s 80) and his 73-year-old wife, Linda, will be walking again.
This one is open to anyone. Strollers and leashed dogs are both welcome and typical, and costumes are always encouraged.
The cost is $20. The church uses proceeds from what has become its major fundraisers to support its outreach efforts.
The race starts at 9:30 a.m. next Thursday at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and will begin and end at the pavilion at the far end of the school’s recreation field.
The deadline for online registrations is 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Historically, same-day registrations are possible, but cost a little more.
November madness?
BARRE — Just call it the “little dance,” but if you’re into college hoops you can catch eight games — four men’s and four women’s — at the Barre Municipal Auditorium on Friday and Saturday.
The price of the Barre Granite Association College Classic is right. It’s $4 a day for adults, and anyone younger than 14 gets in free.
We’re not going to get into who plays who when, but we will say four games (two women’s and two men’s) will be played between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday; and another four games (same alternating format) will be played between noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Men’s teams from Norwich University, Vermont Technical College, Castleton and Johnson will all play each other during the course of the weekend, while the women’s teams from Norwich, Castleton, Johnson and Lyndon will also be competing.
Crafty congregation?
WILLIAMSTOWN — Members of the United Federated Church of Williamstown are out to prove they can do more than just cook as they ready to launch what could be their newest tradition.
Seems they will host their first-ever craft fair a week from Saturday.
Mark your calendars and remember the year because when congregants of this church start something, they stick with it, which explains the chicken pie supper featuring recipes handed down for the past 120 years.
We’re not saying the craft fair that is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 will still be a thing the day after Thanksgiving in 2142, but stranger things have happened (insert chicken pie here).
We’re told there will be a range of craft items, included hats and mittens, an assortment of baked goods and everything from homemade jams and jellies to pecans and pickles.
There will also be a couple of vendors — one selling Christmas wreaths and another maple products. Proceeds from the craft fair will help finance painting and rewiring the church building they started using when the one two doors down was destroyed in a fire 18 months ago.
More crafts
BARRE — Shortly after the Greater Barre Craft Guild announced it was disbanding after 39 years, canceling plans for its popular Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters, the Barre Partnership agreed to step into the breach.
It’s not like the guild’s two-day show wasn’t popular. By all accounts, it was. And it isn’t that many crafters weren’t eager to participate this year. They were, and many are.
That made organizing “Merry Barre Holidays Craft Fair” considerably easier for the partnership, which borrowed the guild’s script right down to the dates, times and place.
There will be a two-day craft show at Barre Municipal Auditorium the Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) after Thanksgiving, as there has been for nearly four decades.
There will be plenty of parking, admission is free, the crafts are high quality, and more than two dozen of the crafters are the same. The partnership has lined up 80 vendors, and when you throw in a concession and door prizes, there’s no reason to believe the new craft show won’t draw the same kind of crowd that its predecessor did. See you there.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email it to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line.
