Ageless wonders
MONTPELIER — If you want proof, you’re never too old to pick up a paintbrush, a pencil, a pen or a camera you’ll find it in the gallery at College Hall on the Vermont College of Fine Arts campus between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday.
Don’t take our word for it. Just ask the Central Vermont Council on Aging, which is hosting the three-hour “Creative Aging Celebration” they say is free and open to all.
This one will showcase artwork produced by participants in the nonprofits’ “Creative Care Kit” program, as well as additional pieces by other over-60 artists from around central Vermont.
Featured artwork will range from watercolors and drawings to cartoons and poetry all produced by Creative Care Kit participants during the pandemic. There will be a special display of work that addresses aging issues, as well as a photography exhibit from Lamoille Neighbors and the premiere of a new musical work.
Wait, there’s more!
Attendees can participate in a movement and imagination program called “Ageless Grace” at 5 p.m. and there will be live music and poetry reading starting at 6 p.m.
Folks of all ages are encouraged to attend, masks are encouraged for all but required for those who are not fully vaccinated (that includes a first booster shot). Admission is free, no tickets are required, and there will be food and drink for sale thanks to Café Anna.
Orange, the new black
MONTPELIER — Last week central Vermonters mourned another senseless school shooting — this one in a tiny Texas town.
When National Gun Violence Awareness Day rolls around Friday, those interested in making a different statement are encouraged to wear orange, as part of a collective call for a future free from gun violence.
Jump street?
MONTPELIER — Part of Park Avenue was closed for several hours on Friday to accommodate 60 to 80 “Jumping Beans” in front of Union Elementary School.
Let’s back up.
Seems the school holds an annual jump rope competition and in pre-pandemic times the students have skipped rope without skipping school indoors.
The “Jumping Beans” are back this year, but school officials were wary of crowding students into the gymnasium and obtained approval to use a portion of the street instead.
That’s why half of Park Avenue was closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. last Wednesday.
Motorists who were inconvenienced can look on the bright side. The street closure the City Council approved last week for next Tuesday won’t be necessary because the “Jumping Beans” are done for the year.
Tree whiz!
BARRE — Amanda Garland is the Granite City’s equivalent of “Johnny Appleseed,” which is why she was among several “tree champions” recently recognized by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program.
The instructor of the natural resources and sustainability program at the Central Vermont Career Center, Garland has had some help at her disposal and made good use of it through the years.
In 2015, Garland supervised her students while they supervised fifth-graders who planted a tiny apple orchard on a hillside overlooking Barre City Elementary and Middle School. We wrote about it at the time, and that seven-year-old orchard was among the reasons Garland recently received the “Leader Award” from the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program.
It wasn’t the only reason.
With funding from the Barre Rotary Club, Garland established apple orchards at five other central Vermont schools and for the past decade has organized volunteers to prune the trees at the Orchard Valley School in East Montpelier.
Then there are the Orange trees, and by that we mean 60 saplings Garland’s students planted on a patch of city-owned land at the Dix Reservoir in Orange last year.
Tree guard?
MONTPELIER — Amanda Garland wasn’t the only central Vermonter recently honored by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, which is why Montpelier’s John Akielaszek can take a bow.
Why?
Because Akielaszek is this year’s recipient of the organization’s “Unsung Hero Award” because he was thinking about the emerald ash borer years before the tree-killing pest was first spotted in Vermont (and Montpelier) in 2018.
Seems Akielaszek, who serves on Montpelier’s Tree Board, was instrumental in developing an “emerald ash borer preparedness plan” in 2013 that became a model for other Vermont communities.
Akielaszek’s sustained efforts to increase public awareness of the emerald ash borer — before and after its arrival in the Green Mountain State — earned him unsung hero accolades and the plan he helped draft positioned the Capital City to both prepare for and respond to the emerald ash borer’s arrival.
‘Weed Warriors’
BARRE TOWN — This isn’t new “news” (we mentioned it more than a month ago), but seeing as the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program is just announcing its 2022 honorees, we have to give a shout-out to the Barre Town Weed Warriors.
The “Weed Warriors,” a small group of Barre Town residents led by former assistant town manager Elaine Wang was one of three volunteer groups honored this year.
We picked up on and reported the looming award, which was noted in a resolution thanking Wang for her service and wishing her well in her new gig as Winooski’s city manager.
We now know just a little bit more.
Since 2019, Wang and her fellow “Weed Warriors” have gathered for work days to remove Japanese barberry, honeysuckle, buckthorn and Japanese knotweed from the Barre Town Forest.
Their efforts, we’re told, have “significantly reduced the non-native invasive plant population on the 380-acre parcel.”
That’s something.
Double play?
MONTPELIER — What does a left-handed pitcher who followed up his 25-year major league career by winning seven Emmy awards as a sports broadcaster have in common with right-handed pitcher who occasionally caught and was an exceptional second baseman during baseball’s barehanded era?
“Not a lot” would be an awfully good guess, but when it comes to Jim Kaat and Bud Fowler: “Montpelier” and the “National Baseball Hall of Fame” would be a proverbial home run.
Kaat was born 25 years after Fowler died in 1913 and a century separated their baseball careers — Kaat’s in the majors and Fowler’s in the minors.
Fowler was a Black man playing a white man’s game in in the late 1800s, while Kaat was a white man who pitched his way through the Civil Rights era and into the 1980s.
There was no second act for Fowler who was posthumously recognized as the first Black professional ballplayer, even as Kaat’s broadcasting career was picking up steam.
That’s a long way of saying the two men didn’t have much besides baseball in common before both were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame where Kaat will be inducted and Fowler posthumously enshrined next month.
Which brings us to Montpelier where city councilors honored both ballplayers with back-to-back proclamations last week.
Why?
Seems Fowler played for the Montpelier Capital Cities of the Northeastern League way back in 1887. Though his nomadic career was closer to the end than the beginning at the time his play was said to be stellar and his leadership skills led to him being named captain of the otherwise all white team.
Then there’s Kaat, whose baseball career was long over when he took a shine to the 21st-century equivalent of the Montpelier Capital Cities and for several years has generously supported the Vermont Mountaineers, its players, coaches and fans.
