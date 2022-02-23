Dog gone?
BERLIN — Pete Kelley’s dog, Porter, is long gone, but the Berlin street where he roamed when Tyler Ladd was growing up has just been named in his memory.
Wait. What?
If you’re wondering how you get from Mount Street to Porter Place, just ask a sympathetic Select Board that caved to Kelley’s request his address be changed for the fourth time in the more than 40 years he’s lived in his family’s home.
Why the latest name change?
Kelley says you can blame Barre and Montpelier, and while you’re at it you can blame the U.S. Postal Service for the zip code Berlin doesn’t have and Google maps for being too easily fooled.
Here’s Kelley: “My current address is 100 Mount St. There is also a 100 Mount St. in Montpelier and a 100 Mount St. in Barre. The one in Barre uses the same zip code I do and is some sort of housing complex with tenants. This results in frequent name changes as tenants move in and out of a location with the same address and zip code as mine, except it’s not me. Visitors show up at my house day and night looking for somebody who lives in Barre, or asking me about an apartment that’s in Barre, not here. I have also intercepted countless UPS and FedEx drivers directing them to the correct 100 Mount St. located in Barre.”
E-911 concerns aside, Kelley says COVID-19 has caused a significant spike in online sales and home deliveries many of which he needs to redirect and worrying that those that are meant for him are being delivered somewhere else.
What to do?
Kelley says he’s tried using “100 Mount St.-Berlin,” but finds that is being rejected as a “does not exist address” — forcing him to use an address that both is and isn’t his.
Enter Ladd, now a grown man and perhaps more importantly the only other resident on the town road formerly known as Mount Street in Berlin.
According to Kelley, Ladd has experienced similar issues and was supportive of the change he was proposing.
After being assured by Kelley there are no other Porter Places in central Vermont and by Town Administrator Vince Conti there was no need for a public hearing, the board exercised its rarely used authority to rename roads in order to satisfy the only two homeowners on what is now Porter Place.
Credit Chair Justin Lawrence for inquiring the origin of the name Kelley proposed and the board approved.
“I’m just wondering where ‘Porter Place’ came from?” he asked.
“That’s an old dog of mine that the neighbor (Ladd) grew up with,” Kelley replied, thanking the board for his new address.
Glass ceiling?
MONTPELIER — March is National Women’s Month and that isn’t lost on the folks at Three Penny Taproom.
Seems the Main Street establishment will be featuring four New England breweries (three right here in Vermont) where women have broken the beer glass ceiling.
We don’t know much about Austin Street Brewing, aside from the fact that it’s in Portland, Maine, but we know a bit (in some cases more than others) about the three Vermont breweries that will be showcased at Three Penny during the month-long event.
Take The Alchemist, which, thanks to Jen Kimmich and her husband, John, grew from the modest Waterbury pub they opened in 2003 to the two breweries — one in Waterbury the other in Stowe — that crank out Heady Topper, Focal Banger (and in Stowe) an assortment of limited specialty beers for distribution in Vermont and occasionally beyond.
Then there’s Hogback Mountain Brewery in Bristol. Sure, it was founded by a man — Kevin Hanson — in 2015, but it was purchased three years later by Jamie and Sam Sawyer. Sam’s the woman here and she’s also a 2017 graduate of the American Brewer’s Guild and the “creative force” behind many of Hogback Mountain’s brews.
The women owners outnumber the men at Kraemer & Kin — a Grand Isle brewery with a North Hero presence and a just-announced plan to expand to Alburgh. Owners Christie Kraemer, her husband, Levi, and his sister, Heather are the three Kraemers behind Kraemer & Kin.
In an industry that doesn’t boast many women, Three Penny wants to shed a little light on some notable exceptions to that rule during a month that will be all about women.
(Pr)ice is right
WEST DANVILLE — Inflation hasn’t affected the granddaddy of all Vermont ice outs — the one that during the past 35 years has grown into a global guessing game involving a popular pond in West Danville.
Tickets are now available and those who decide to enter the annual pond pool will pay the same $1 that West Deanville resident Edward Bird paid in 1988 when the first “official” ice out ended at 12:31 p.m. April 26.
Bird was the big winner that year, though the contest has grown considerably since then as has the prize — half the proceeds from ticket sales less expenses.
That’s real money these days and has been for awhile. In the midst of a pandemic last year 12,531 tickets were sold, and the winner, Galina Mesko, received a check for over $5,000.
Mesko, who lives in Newport had been entering the contest since 2013 when it was the subject of a college project she participated in. She purchased 60 tickets last year and her closest guess — 4:59 p.m. April 10 — was just two minutes off.
Over the years there have been winners from at least eight different states, tickets are routinely sold to people in other countries and while organizers have occasionally worried the ice might go out before the April 1 deadline, that has yet to happen.
The closest it came was in 2010 when the ice out ended at 2:46 p.m. April 5 and that year’s big winner was St. Johnsbury resident Bill Barber.
The ice out has stretched into May eight times, but never lasted longer than it did in 1992 when Barre’s Charese McSheffrey benefited from its exit at 1:19 p.m. May 6.
If you want to enter, the too-long list of places you can buy tickets (from Dente’s Market in Barre and Meadow Mart in Montpelier to the Corner Stop Inn Shop in Walden and the Littleton Elks Club in Littleton, New Hampshire) or visit joespondvermont.com for the full list of locations. Tickets can also be purchased online at the website, as 4,330 of them were last year. The other 8,131 were traditional paper tickets. Every one of them, including the 60 Mesko bought, sold for $1 because when it comes to the Joe’s Pond Ice Out, some things never change.
March madness
WILLIAMSTOWN — March is still days away, but the Williamstown Historical Society is also already selling tickets for what will be its 18th annual ice out on Lotus Lake.
Though April 1 is the cut off for predicting when the last of the 20 inches of ice on the pond will melt, the Williamstown version of an event popularized by the folks on Joe’s Pond in West Danville, has ended as early as March 27.
Some time in April is usually a safe bet. April 16, 19 and 26 have all been winners and the winning times vary from the early morning (1:55 a.m.) to lunch time (12:10 p.m.).
Tickets are $2 apiece this year (inflation!), but savvy entrants will buy five for $8 or 10 for $15, save some money, boost the pot and increase their chances of winning half the proceeds.
The other half supports the historical society’s museum.
Tickets will no doubt be for sale (they always are) at town meeting next Tuesday and you can buy them at the town offices, Farm and Country Hardware and Williamstown Middle and High School. You can also arrange to get them by calling 802-433-5565 or 802-433-9862 before the April 1 deadline.
