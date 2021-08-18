Better late than …
BARRE TOWN — There are a lot of wonderful things you can say about Joyce Beaudin and a few of them made it into the framed resolution the long-time town employee was presented during Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting.
Beaudin, who worked for the town for 37 years — the last 30 of them in the assessors office — was described as conscientious, respectful, professional and dedicated.
Our favorite “whereas” in a string of them was the penultimate one: “Whereas, Joyce Beaudin’s colleagues appreciated and miss, every day, her knowledge, warm nature, sense of humor, and oft-used ability to smile with her whole face.”
And there sat Beaudin, smiling with her whole face even as Planning Director Chris Violette fought back tears as he heaped praise on a woman with whom he “worked side by side for 22 years.”
“She is an exceptionally good person, and I bold and capitalize in that,” Violette said, describing Beaudin as a public servant who “went the extra mile” for the town and its taxpayers and was a joy to work with.
“I miss our conversations,” he sobbed. “Quite frankly, I just plain miss you … I hate how it ended.”
Wait. What?
Of all the wonderful things you can say about Beaudin the timing of her retirement — Feb. 20, 2020 — just plain sucked. Everyone knows what happened next, which explains the “be it resolved” ending to to the flattering resolution Beaudin took home with her.
“The Barre Town Select Board hereby conveys its COVID-19 pandemic-delayed, but unlessened gratitude to Joyce Beaudin on the occasion of her retirement after 37 years of distinguished service to the community of Barre Town with a standing ovation.”
Eye on the sky
BARRE — Last week Tracie Lewis rolled the weather dice and won — opting to ignore the threat of rain and press ahead with plans to hold Food Truck Thursday and the accompanying concert in Currier Park.
More on that in a moment.
This week Lewis isn’t so sure and the executive director of the Barre Partnership is asking folks to pay attention to the partnership’s Facebook page this morning.
Lewis wasn’t ready to shift the venue from Currier Park to the BOR ice arena on Wednesday afternoon, but planned to make that call at 10 a.m. today.
“It’s looking like the BOR,” said Lewis, who has has moved two of the six concerts held so far indoors because of rain.
Lewis briefly considered doing the same last week, before opting to move up the start time for Jacob Green’s concert to 5:30 p.m. to avoid the rain that was supposed to come a little later.
It didn’t.
Or did it?
It was such a hot and humid day Lewis asked the Barre City Fire Department if they wouldn’t mind using one of their hoses and a hydrant to cool things down.
“They made it happen,” she said.
Though there is a question that won’t be answered until 10 a.m. Participating food trucks will start selling what they make at 4 p.m. and Elizabeth Renaud will perform at 6 p.m.
Renaud’s concert is being sponsored by the folks at Campo di Vino who, word has it, will be selling their cannolis at the weekly event.
This week’s roster of food trucks includes regulars Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen, the Morse Block Deli, Mo’s Backyard BBQ, The Melted Cheesiere, Double Dipped Deserts and The Candy Van.
A day late(r)
MONTPELIER — It’s déjà vu all over again in the Capital City where those looking forward to attending Thursday’s noon performance of the Burlington band A2VT will have to wait until Friday.
Thursday’s wet weather forecast prompted the folks at Montpelier Alive to postpone the latest installment in Hunger Mountain’s Brown Bag Concert series for 24 hours.
If that sounds familiar there’s a reason because it looked like rain a year ago on the eve of A2VT’s scheduled performance in, well, Hunger Mountain’s Brown Bag Concert series. That concert, like this year’s, was shifted from Thursday to Friday to take advantage of a fair weather forecast.
The day’s delay is the only change. The free concert will still start at noon in the courtyard of the Christ Episcopal Church and still feature a band whose members hail from Somalia, Tanzania and Burundi.
Same time, same place, different day, same band.
The Brown Bag Concert series kicked off earlier this month and the rain-delayed performance of A2VT is the third free concert.
There will be two more, which — weather permitting — will be held at noon on successive Thursdays in the church courtyard. The Larkspurs are scheduled to perform on Aug. 26 and the series wraps up on Sept. 2 with The Revenants supplying the music.
Off again ...
MARSHFIELD — Trustees of Jaquith Public Library have made the better safe than sorry decision to cancel their Harvest Festival and Community Celebration for the second straight year.
Last year, it was COVID-19. This year it’s a spike in cases caused by the delta variant that has trustees skittish about “encouraging large crowds.”
“… We want to keep the momentum going for next year by continuing to plan for the event so we can have a really great celebration of Marshfield when the COVID threat is over,” trustees announced Wednesday.
Want to volunteer?
Just shoot an email to jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com or call Library Director Susan Green at 426-3581.
The September-ending festival typically features a book sale and a broad array of family-friendly activities.
In 2019, the last time it was held, there was everything from horse-drawn wagon rides to a chili cook-off.
Maybe next year.
On again …
MARSHFIELD — Sure this year’s Harvest Festival has been canceled, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing happening at the Jaquith Public Library where a series of Saturday evening outdoor movies is set to resume (weather permitting) this weekend.
Saturday’s movie — “Men in Black” — is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m., though folks are encouraged to arrive at 8 p.m. and settle in.
What are the coming attractions?
There’s “Lassie Come Home” (Aug. 28), “Babe” (Sept. 4) and “Up” (Sept. 11).
The outdoor movies are free and open to all unless it’s raining.
Case closed?
BERLIN — Rob Halpert’s 35-year run as Berlin’s town attorney is quickly coming to an end as the Montpelier lawyer notified the Select Board this week he’s planning on “semi-retiring” on Sept. 1 to focus on mediation services and consulting.
Halpert, who graduated from Vermont Law School in 1983, has served as Berlin’s town attorney for most of his legal career. He has offered to aid the board as they transition to his appointed replacement, whether it be with his firm — Zalinger, Cameron & Lambek — or another.
Board members agreed to solicit bids for legal services, which Halpert has been providing since the mid-1980s.
Have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to include Talk of the Town in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.