‘Show’ town?
MONTPELIER — This isn’t “just in,” but we weren’t going to stop the presses last Friday when the folks at USA Today finally got around to releasing the results of an obscure contest decided by online voters earlier this month.
It’s the one, as we noted last week (and the week before that), that Montpelier won a year ago — staking its claim as “best small town for shopping” in the country.
As it has been for each of the past four years Montpelier was back in the running this year, but back-to-back titles in one of USA Today’s 10Best contests wasn’t in the cards.
Vermont’s Capital City — the one with the quaint shops and the thriving farmers market in a “pedestrian-friendly” downtown didn’t “win” for a second-straight year.
Frenchtown, New Jersey, took the title.
Montpelier didn’t “place” in the contest, as it did when it finished runner-up to Berlin (the one in Maryland, not the town next door) in 2020.
Seems this year was 2019 all over again for Montpelier, which finished a respectable third, the same as it did when it debuted on USA today’s 10Best list four years ago.
That’s a pretty impressive four-year run — a win, a place and two shows. It’s better than any other small town during that span and there are at least a couple (Highlands, North Carolina, and Dahlonega, Georgia) that have been on the short list each year.
Highlands won the contest in 2019, finished fourth in 2020, third in 2021 and fourth this year.
Dahlonega was the 2019 runner-up, slipped to third in 2020, and has now come in fifth the past two years.
Montpelier had gotten progressively better and despite this year’s slide remained in the top three, which is something worth noting.
Longer intermission?
BARRE — The Granite City’s summer series of concerts in the park hasn’t started yet … or has it?
Sure the Spaulding High School jazz band performed last Thursday, but it should be mostly crickets in Currier Park tonight and next Thursday for that matter.
Sponsored by the Barre Lions Club, the Spaulding jazz band’s performance wasn’t a one-off, but there will be an extended intermission before the series of weekly concerts resumes on July 7.
That’s when Jacob Green, a veritable one-man band, is set to perform at 6 p.m.
Weather permitting, there will be music on stage at Currier Park every Thursday from then through Sept. 29 when the local band Native Tongue punctuates the series with a 5:30 p.m. performance that will kick off the Barre Partnership’s fall festival this year.
There’s a lot of Thursdays between then and now and because it starts to get darker earlier in September than it does in July or August, the final five concerts will start 30 minutes earlier than the rest.
As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, a rotating collection of food trucks will participate each week. Some are regulars, like the Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen, while others are new additions like Dougy Fresh Catering.
There will be no music and no food trucks tonight, or next week.
Typically the Spaulding jazz band kicks off the series, but for a variety of reasons, their performance has to occur before school lets out for the summer, which, given this year’s schedule, meant starting, then stopping and starting again.
Bell weather?
NORTHFIELD — It’s almost bell weather at Norwich University where the first in a series of outdoor summer concerts will be performed on the Charlotte Nichols Green Memorial Carillon a week from Saturday.
That’s July 2 if you don’t have a calendar handy and George Matthew Jr.’s picnic-worthy 1 p.m. recital will be the first of five held on successive Saturdays in July.
Matthew Jr. is the “carilloneur in residence” at Norwich and Middlebury College, which is home to Vermont’s only other carillon.
Which begs the question — what’s a carillon?
Those familiar with what is described as the largest musical instrument in the world, will tell you it’s played with both hands and feet and involves some pretty big bells.
How big?
We’re told the largest of the 47 bells that make up the carillon at the nation’s oldest private military college tips the scales at 3,500 pounds.
That’s a pretty big bell.
Notes are played by striking levers stoutly wired to the clappers of the tower’s (more on the tower in a moment) bells, most of which were used by the Belgian government in its exhibit at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1934.
That’s the year Greene, a resident of Beacon Hill in Boston, bought what was then a slightly used 36-bell carillon, which she owned right up until she died while visiting friends in Portugal in 1955.
Seems Greene was “long a prominent figure in the Boston musical and artistic world,” which helps explain why she invested in the 7,000 pounds of Belgian-made bronze bells that her son, Stephen Greene, of West Dover, donated to Norwich following her death.
Where to put them?
In a tower of course, which explains the presence of the only building on the Norwich Campus that is named after a woman.
However, the tower wasn’t named after Greene (the carillon it houses was) it was instead named after Jeannie Porter Adams, the mother of former Norwich President Porter H. Adams.
Built in 1956, the Jeannie Porter Adams Memorial Tower was gifted to the university by Donald Boyer and his wife, who lived in nearby Riverton.
The tower hasn’t changed since, but the carillon was expanded from 36 to 47 bells in 1959.
Which brings us back to July 2 when a summer tradition that started more than two decades ago will resume.
It will be one 1 p.m. Saturday recital (Matthew Jr. on July 2) after another (Geert D’hollander on July 9), after another ( Sergei Gratchev on July 16), after another (John Whiteside on July 23), after another ( Carla Staffaroni on July 30).
All are free and open to all rain-or-shine performances after which the bell tower will remain open so folks who are interested can meet the musician du jour, see the carillon in action and peek into the belfry at the bells.
Free lunch?
MONTPELIER — It isn’t open to everyone, but on Saturday Montpelier Rotarians will host a barbecue for frontline workers who have had an outsized role addressing homelessness in Montpelier during the pandemic.
That includes local police and the folks at Another Way and Good Samaritan Haven.
Nothing says “thank you” in the summer like hot dogs and hamburgers fresh off the grill and we’re told Saturday’s barbecue will be the kickoff event in what’s being dubbed a “Listening Project on Homelessness.”
So says Kim Bent, the local Rotary Club’s incoming president.
“For the last 100 Years, Rotary has lived its peace-building mission through the fellowship that arises when we sit and eat together, and listen to the experience of those working in our community,” he says. “This event follows in that spirit.”
Bent says the barbecue will be the first (but not the last) event in a collaborative project Rotarians are sponsoring with the help of Montpelier police, Another Way and Good Samaritan Haven.
The next event isn’t scheduled until later this summer and this one will be free and open to all.
The “Listening Project” will resume Aug. 20 with a public showing of the film “The Wisdom of Trauma” at the Lost Nation Theater. The time is still a moving target, and while you can mark your calendars now, we’ll give you more details when they are available.
