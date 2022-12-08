Editor’s note: Due to a feast of events and things to talk about, we offer a second round of Talk of the Town today. Consider it an early holiday present.
Lights, camera, action!
BARRE — We know there will be lights (we wrote about them last week), and we’re told there will be a camera and plans to broadcast a hyper-local performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on the Aldrich Public Library’s Facebook page in the next couple of weeks. As for action, we’re assured Alan Kessler’s adaptation of Dickens’ classic will be family friendly during a three-day run that starts on Friday. (That’s today.)
Seems Kessler has condensed the tale into performance that will last a little more than an hour, allow Jeffrey Tuper-Giles to get his “Scrooge” on and children’s librarian Ian Gauthier an opportunity to portray Bob Cratchit.
The cast includes other community members — parents and children, alike — and while it will be standing room only no one will be turned away from any one of the three free 7:30 p.m. performances in the library’s reading room. The show opens Friday and will include performances on Saturday and Sunday night in a library that is decked out with dozens of items (46 to be precise) that are in the process of being raffled off (it’s $1 a ticket or six for $5) as part of the second annual “Light Up the Library” event.
While the tickets will cost you, the show won’t, and if you’d prefer to catch the recorded performance on Facebook, the raffle, sponsored by Friends of the Aldrich Public Library, runs through noon a week from Saturday (that’s Dec. 17).
‘Haven’ helpers?
BARRE — The Granite City has been “craft central” since Thanksgiving, and the National Honor Society at Spaulding High School is looking to keep that streak alive this Sunday when it starts what it hopes will become an annual tradition.
When last we checked, students — led by senior Grace Berry — had lined up more than two dozen vendors for the craft fair that will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
The selection sounds diverse. There will be baked goods, painting and rock art, wood working, jewelry soaps and cosmetics for sale for four hours on Sunday.
Admission is free, and folks who want to check out what’s for sale in the school cafeteria are urged to park near the auditorium entrance and follow the signs to the sale.
We’re told students plan to donate most of the proceeds to the Good Samaritan Haven, while keeping some to host a holiday dinner for Barre Housing Authority residents, as well as clients of Good Samaritan Haven.
In addition to a suitably festive feast, there will be gifts and warm clothes for those who attend thanks to students, like Berry, who care.
Tiny bubbles?
WORCESTER — When it comes to class sizes, you won’t find many smaller than the 11 students in Honi Bean Barrett’s fifth- and sixth-grade class at Doty Memorial School, but what they lack in numbers they more than make up for in other ways.
How? Consider the community service project that organically evolved following the Veterans Day visit from Chris Pollard.
Pollard lives in Worcester, served in the U.S. Army and got Barrett’s students thinking about what they might do to help other veterans, who weren’t quite as fortunate as the one they’d just met.
How about trying to raise $200 for The Veterans Place in Northfield?
That sounded like a good idea to Barrett’s fifth-graders (there are fittingly five): Sophie Audet, Jack Eaton, Peyton Nichols, Colton Richardson and Orla Waterhouse. Their sixth-grade classmates — Braydan Bousquet, Rowan Gardner, Jackson LaCombe, Rosemary LeClerc, Collin Pollard and Manny VanFleet (that’s six!) — agreed and a community service project was born.
Armed with inspiration and a goal, Barrett’s students decided holding a raffle might make sense and turned to the folks at Ananda Garden in neighboring Middlesex to provide them something worth raffling off.
Seems the students took a field trip to Ananda Garden earlier this year and were offered a $40 gift certificate to raffle off in their quest to raise $200.
The good news? They didn’t, and there is no bad news because they’d blown past $500 last week, and while they were still accounting for the last of the cash after ticket sales ceased on Wednesday, they far exceeded expectations.
We’re not sure who won the gift certificate, but we do know the students — all 11 of them — will present The Veterans Place with the funds they raised at 9 a.m. next Tuesday. Good for them!
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? Email it to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to include Talk of the Town in the subject line.
