BARRE — The Eric Hutchins Memorial Hockey Tournament has been on ice since the start of the pandemic, which is to say the pond hockey-style, free-for-all has been off the ice at the BOR arena since 2019.
The tournament, which was started by Hutchins’ kid brother, Chad, with the help of close family and friends in 2012, will return for a few frenzied hours on Saturday — renewing an annual tradition that was suspended when COVID kicked in.
Where to start? We could start with Hutchins, who learned to skate when he was 3, played youth hockey in Barre and later for Spaulding High School, from which he graduated in 2005. Hutchins died suddenly on June 3, 2012. He was 25.
We could have started with Chad Hutchins, who remembers going to a massive pond hockey tournament in Minnesota the year his brother died and decided staging one in the BOR would be a fitting tribute to a sibling with whom he shared a love of hockey.
We could note the tournament has generated roughly $58,000. Throughout the past decade it has helped 114 families cover the registration cost of participating in the hockey program run by the Barre Youth Sports Association.
Instead, we’ll mention the tournament that sounds like it would be really fun to watch, and everyone is welcome to watch it for free.
It’ll take a few hours because the first puck is scheduled to drop at 1:15 p.m., and while Chad Hutchins thinks it shouldn’t last much past 7 p.m., his mother, Suzanne, believes it could be closer to 8 p.m.
Who’s right? Who knows. You'll have to come see.
What we do know is that 11 teams have paid $300 a pop to participate in the “open division” and in a nod to those who aren’t the skaters they once were, there are a couple of teams in the “veterans division.” Each is guaranteed to play at least three games in the 3-on-3 half-ice tournament that features teams of up to six players and requires at least one of them be female.
There are no goaltenders and, in true pond hockey fashion, the “nets” aren’t much bigger than a shoebox. That makes scoring considerably more challenging during 12-minute games, where the clock never stops until time runs out.
There will be a lot of those games on Saturday. Chad Hutchins plans to play in a few of them, and said he bets his brother would have loved to lace up his skates and play in the tournament now held in his memory.
Donations are welcome, and you can always buy a raffle ticket or two. It’s also the one where Suzanne and Mark Hutchins spring for a catered dinner — chicken and mostaccioli — that is provided to tournament participants thanks to the folks at Jockey Hollow.
“That’s our part,” says Suzanne Hutchins, who is looking forward to the return of a tournament that has become a family tradition.
-- Deck the downtown?
BARRE — If you’ve got some time to spare on Friday morning, the Barre Partnership could use some helping hands readying the downtown for Saturday’s kickoff to the Merry Barre Holiday season.
Regular readers may recall the Barre’s designated downtown organization recently was looking to raise $5,000 to leverage another $10,000 from the Vermont’s Better Places Program to purchase new lights and garland to decorate downtown.
The campaign we wrote about last month raised $5,500, and with the $10,000 match, ordered more than $15,000 in holiday decorations that were delivered Tuesday morning.
The timing was perfect because the partnership is busy rounding up volunteers to help decorate the lamp posts that line North Main Street.
That’s where you (if you’re willing) could come in. If you’ve got a ladder, bring it. If you don’t, the extra pair of hands would be helpful and volunteers are gathering at 10 a.m. in the partnership’s office in the historic Wheelock Building. If you’re a little late, they shouldn’t be hard to find. Just look for freshly opened cardboard boxes and folks on ladders stringing lights and garlands.
We’re told: The more, the merrier, which is sort of the point giving plans to celebrate Small Business Saturday with horse-drawn carriage rides throughout the day, followed by the Merry Barre Holiday Parade at dusk.
The parade marks the beginning of the big finish at 10 a.m., one that will feature the annual tree lighting in City Hall Park. Santa will be on hand to light up the tree and the just-decorated downtown, and families are encouraged to stick around for caroling, free cocoa and an assortment of other treats.
-- Why wait?
MONTPELIER — While they’re decorating downtown Barre, merchants in Montpelier will be getting a jump on Small Business Saturday with “Flannel Friday” — a day of local discounts complete featuring a “Flannel Fairy.”
Wait. What?
That isn’t a typo, its actually a thing, or at least will be for a few hours in the Capital City on Friday.
Seems the “Flannel Fairy” will be busy doling out gift cards and other prizes for folks downtown who dress for the occasion.
What’s it means? It means if you’ve got flannel, wear it if you plan to head downtown on Friday, because who doesn’t want to be tapped on the shoulder by the “Flannel Fairy” and handed a gift card to a local business?
We’re pretty sure flannel is optional on Saturday, though the discounts will continue and, like Barre, there will be free horse-drawn wagon rides from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can thank Hunger Mountain Co-op for the wagon rides, and if you’re curious about some of the discounts just visit www.montpelieralive.com/holidays online to get a sneak peak at the deals that await in fairy-friendly historic downtown Montpelier.
-- Devils’ food?
WILLIAMSTOWN — Hats off to Paige Dwinell and fellow members of the National Honor Society at Williamstown Middle and High School for single-handedly stocking the Williamstown Food Shelf at a pretty opportune time.
That’s right, the Blue Devils did it. Or we should say: “Did it again.”
You decide. Two weeks before Christmas last year the “Williamstown Blue Devil League” wrapped up a food drive that netted more than 500 pounds of food they delivered to the local food shelf stunning volunteer Horace Duke in the process.
Flash forward to Tuesday when another food shelf volunteer — Rama Schneider — received an email asking him to pick up an even bigger haul of food, collected by a different student group, in advance of a different holiday.
Schneider did — hauling what he said was 750 pounds of food back to the food shelf, courtesy of the National Honor Society.
Turns out Schneider was rounding up, but not by much.
The food drive organized by Dwinell and fellow members of the National Honor Society, brought in 735 pounds of food as part of their latest community service project.
That’s a lot of food, and it turns out comfortably more than a quarter of it — 203 pounds — can be credited to students in Brooke Nadzam’s teacher advisory group. Nadzam doubles as the school’s librarian and a high school language arts teacher and her students easily earned the ice cream party they’ll be treated to when they return from the holiday break.
The top middle school advisory group belonged to another language arts teacher — Katelyn Smith. Smith’s students collected 100 pounds of the food Schneider picked up and trucked back to the food shelf on Tuesday.
-- Tree time!
BARRE — If you love the smell of a fresh-cut Christmas tree, but are past the point of wanting to saw one down yourself, the Barre Lions Club has a looming deal for you.
With snow on the ground it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and with Thanksgiving (Happy Thanksgiving!) about to be a memory the Lions Club is readying for their annual delivery from Moffat’s Tree Farm in Craftsbury. You know, the trees they sell each year at Tatro’s Appliance Store.
The annual three-day sale is set to start a week from Friday, and while Tatro’s is still hosting, they aren’t on South Main Street in Barre anymore.
Since the last tree sale, the locally owned appliance store made the move to its new location — 272 Morrison Road in Barre Town — just across from the O’Reilly Auto Parts warehouse.
That’s where you’ll find those fresh-cut trees from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 3 and 4).
Sure, the location has changed, but the price, $40, hasn’t, and neither has the fact that proceeds from the sale underwrite the club’s charitable endeavors in the greater Barre community.
There is one other change: Folks who want the trees they pick delivered need only ask. We’re told the club is offering free deliveries if need be this year.
One other thing worth noting is demand could exceed supply; there will be 100 trees to start, so waiting until the very last-minute could be a bit of a gamble.
-- Quintuple feature?
BARRE — It won’t be hosting the Canadian Labour Film Festival this year, but thanks to the folks at the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street those interested in viewing a free online presentation of five provocative films will get the chance at 7:38 p.m. on Sunday.
That’s when the festival, which "provides a voice for those who seek justice on the job and dignity in their workplaces” is set to start.
None of the films are particularly long and if you view them all back to back, you’ll be done in less than 90 minutes.
The longest — “World Free of Crisis” — is 26 minutes start to finish, and depicts an alternate reality society in which work is not the focus or measure of one’s life.
On the other end of the spectrum is “Opera Transformed,” which explores the dilemma faced by gender non-binary and trans opera singers, in a little under 7 minutes.
“If There is No Struggle” is roughly twice that long, and before it’s over a young woman discovers her neighborhood’s working class history.
Both other films are about 20 minutes long. One — “Spain Against the Atom” — is the compelling story of the local fight against Spanish indifference to a 1970 radioactivity leak. The other — “No Ulew (My Homeland)” — presents the life of a migrant worker in Guatemala.
All five films are free thanks to the Old Labor Hall and can be pre-ordered by visiting its Facebook page. Once the festival starts at 7:38 p.m. on Sunday, you’ll have two hours to start watching the films and 48 hours to finish.
Do you have an item for Talk of the Town? If so, email us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Talk of the Town in the subject line. And Happy Thanksgiving, all.
